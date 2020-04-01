Alvis Whitted keeps chip on shoulder throughout path to Wisconsin Badgers

It still bugs him.
How could it not?
Before being hired as the wide receivers coach by the University of Wisconsin, Alvis Whitted was in the same role with the Green Bay Packers. Despite the team going 13-3 in the regular season and earning a spot in the NFC Championship Game, Whitted was fired on Jan. 30.
The team’s lack of depth at receiver behind Davante Adams has already triggered the signing of free agent Devin Funchess and has many NFL draft analysts projecting the Packers will select at least one receiver later this month. Still, Whitted was let go after just one year on the job.
He said while it bothers him, he’s ready to channel his energy into the Badgers receivers.
“That's just part of life, you know, you're going to have some adversity in life, you're going to have let-downs and you're going to have challenges. I think that the key to it is, how do you respond? And I've never backed down from a challenge. I've never backed down from adversity,” Whitted said.
“You have to look in the mirror, look at yourself. I can't blame anyone for whatever decisions they make. All I can do is look in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, what do I need to do to improve myself and get better in the next opportunity that I have?’”
Whitted was hired by UW nearly a month ago, replacing Ted Gilmore, who left the program for a position at Michigan State. Whitted is currently living in Green Bay with his family as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has halted plans of house-hunting and a move.
Whitted will come to the Badgers with something to prove after his one-year stint with Green Bay. As his journey to UW shows, having a chip on his shoulder has often worked for him.
His life in football started later than most — Whitted didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school. A youth spent playing baseball wasn’t enough to earn a spot on his high school team in Hillsborough, N.C., but the coaches knew Whitted’s speed could be put to use on the track and field team. Whitted starred in track before finding his way to the football field.
He won state track championships in the 100- and 200-meter dashes as a senior and had a bevy of scholarship offers to run in college. But Whitted also wanted to play football wherever he decided to go, despite holding just two football scholarship offers. Whitted’s first choice, the University of North Carolina, originally agreed to letting him play both sports, but pulled back on the football side late in his senior year. That prompted him to look elsewhere, and he chose N.C. State.
He was mostly utilized as a kick returner with the Wolfpack while becoming an All-American on the track. Despite earning a spot in the 1996 Olympic Trials, leaving football for track full-time was never a consideration for Whitted.
“I love the game. I love the game of football and that's what I want to do, just because of what the game represented and the people that I was around,” he said.
He was a seventh-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1998, which started a nine-year career in the NFL. He played four seasons with Jacksonville, part of a season with the Atlanta Falcons and finished the final five seasons of his career with the Oakland Raiders. He was special teams ace and returner for most of his career, including the Raiders’ run to the Super Bowl in 2002, before retiring in 2007.
He said the biggest lesson he learned from his playing career was how to rise to the occasion.
“You always have to be at your best. You know, the National Football League is a high-performance business and you have to always be at your best,” Whitted said. “I was fortunate that I was around some great pros, they taught me how to be a pro, that took me under their wing at an early stage in my career, and that's something that I've always tried to maintain. Really keep that in the back of my mind that, ‘Hey, don't settle. Don't settle. Don't be satisfied just being here.’ I would say I deserve to be here. That was always my M.O. and to continue to prove why I deserve to be here.”
Whitted spent a few years working in the financial world, helping athletes manage their money. But he missed the game — being around teams and coaches. He volunteered to help for a season at his high school, and caught the coaching bug, leading him to a Division III job at Millsaps College. A one-year stint at UCLA led to the wide receivers coaching position at Colorado State, a post he held for seven years.
He coached four receivers — Michael Gallup, Rashard Higgins, Olabisi Johnson and Preston Williams — who are now in the NFL during his CSU tenure. He also met now-Packers coach Matt LaFleur during his time at CSU, which led to the chance to coach in the league.
“When he called me to interview, I didn't hesitate. It's the National Football League. It’s the Green Bay Packers. If (the opportunity) presented itself, I was definitely going to take it,” Whitted said.
In his new role with the Badgers, he was able to have a few meetings with the team and see workouts before the Big Ten Conference banned organized team activities due to the pandemic. In that brief time, though, Whitted said he saw harbingers of a successful team.
“(Seeing) how player-led his team is. That's one of the biggest things that you can gauge success off of — how well the team is led by the players and not the coaches,” he said.
The Big Ten’s ban was extended until May 4, meaning it’s unlikely Whitted will get to work with players in person again until at least the early summer.
But he says they’re getting a coach dedicated to making them “the best versions of themselves.”
“My job is to really help those young men that I'm entrusted with,” Whitted said. “It's not an exact science because everyone's different. Everyone's different, everyone learns differently. And I think every person you coach, your approach has to be creative and different. But also you want to challenge those guys to continue to be the best and have that same philosophy.”
