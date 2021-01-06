Alabama's DeVonta Smith becomes 1st WR to win Heisman in 29 years

NEW YORK — On an Alabama team stacked with stars, DeVonta Smith emerged as the best player in college football while playing a position that rarely gets that kind of recognition.
Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in 29 seasons Tuesday night, breaking the monopoly quarterbacks have had on the award by beating out three of them.
“Just to be one of the very few that played receiver to win the Heisman, it means a lot to me,” Smith said.
Smith finished with 447 first-place votes and 1,856 points to easily outdistance Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (222, 1,187), Alabama teammate Mac Jones (138, 1,130) and Florida’s Kyle Trask (61, 737).
Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris finished fifth in the voting, making No. 1 Alabama the second team in the 85-year history of the Heisman to have three of the top five vote-getters. Army did it in 1946 with Glenn Davis (first), Doc Blanchard (fourth) and Arnold Tucker (fifth).
“I want to thank my teammates,” Smith said during his acceptance speech. “With team success comes individual success so without you all, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today, winning this award.”
Smith is just the fourth receiver to win the Heisman, joining Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991, Notre Dame’s Tim Brown in 1987 and Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers in 1972.
Quarterbacks had won 17 of the previous 20 Heisman trophies, including the last four.
Smith was presented the award in a virtual ceremony orchestrated by ESPN. The usual trip to New York for the finalists was called off because of the pandemic and the winner was announced later than it had ever been before.
Smith accepted the trophy in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, decked out in a deep crimson jacket and shiny black bow tie.
He got a big hug from his quarterback, who told Smith that he loved and was proud of him. Then Smith held back tears during his speech, recalling how many thought he was too small to become a football star.
“To all the young kids out there that's not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing. Because I'm not the biggest. I've been doubted a lot because of my size and, really, it's just comes down to you just put your mind to it, no job's too big,” said the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Smith.
Meanwhile, his parents watched from a community center in his hometown of Amite, Louisiana, where a socially distanced watch party was held.
“We love him. Everybody here is supporting him, we're so proud of him. Continue being humble. Let God lead him. And we are here to support him every step of the way,” Smith's mother, Christina Smith-Sylve, said to ESPN.
Smith is the third Alabama player to win the Heisman, all since 2009. Like Tide running backs Mark Ingram ('09) and Derrick Henry (2015), Smith will play for the national championship as a Heisman winner.
Alabama faces No. 3 Ohio State on Jan. 11 in the College Football Playoff title game in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Smith said he returned for his senior season to earn his degree and win a national title.
“I checked one of those boxes. Just trying to check the other one now,” Smith said during his Zoom news conference.
The Heisman voting was complete on Dec. 21, so playoff performances were not a factor. But Smith made those who supported him feel good about it with a brilliant three-touchdown game against Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals last weekend.
Smith has 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 22 total touchdowns going into the final game of his college career — which will also be his third national championship game.
Smith carved out a place in Alabama’s storied history as a freshman, catching the winning touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa on second-and-26 in overtime against Georgia to give the Tide the 2017 national championship.
The story of the game was the guy who threw the walk-off TD pass. Tagovailoa became Alabama’s Heisman contender and most beloved player for the next two years.
Smith was the overlooked star in the Tide’s talented 2017 class of receivers that included All-American Jerry Jeudy and the blazingly fast Henry Ruggs. Both of those players decided to skip their senior seasons and enter the draft last year. Both were selected in the first round.
“I kind of like being out of the way and not in the mix,” Smith said. “I’m not the most vocal person. I don’t like talking that much. It was enjoyable while it lasted.”
He returned to school to form an explosive combination for the Tide with junior Jaylen Waddle. Then Waddle went down with a season-ending leg injury on Oct. 24.
As the Tide’s undisputed No. 1 receiver, Smith shined. The week after Waddle went out, Smith had 11 catches for 204 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State.
Smith’s soaring one-handed TD grab against LSU was not just his signature play, but one of the 2020 season’s best.
A former four-star recruit, Smith came to Tuscaloosa from LSU’s backyard, disappointing many Tigers’ fans in his hometown.
The understated Smith quietly led the Tide in receptions and yards last year as a junior and became a second-team All-American.
Smitty — as teammates and coaches call him — didn’t emerge as a Heisman contender this season until Waddle went down.
And then he took off.
Starting with that Mississippi State game, Smith went on a four-game tear with 35 catches for 749 yards and 11 touchdowns that earned him another nickname: Slim Reaper.
Whatever you want to call Smith, he’s been quite a catch for Alabama.
CFP title game still on
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN the College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State remains on schedule for Monday in Miami, though sources have told ESPN there have been discussions about postponing the game because of COVID-19 issues within Ohio State’s program.
“I can tell you there are no changes,” Hancock told ESPN. “The game is scheduled for Jan. 11, as planned, and we look forward to it.”
Alabama coach Nick Saban’s daughter apologized for a tweet on Tuesday in which she suggested Ohio State was using COVID-19 issues to postpone the game because Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields is injured.
Saban told ESPN junior receiver Jaylen Waddle, who suffered a fractured ankle Oct. 24, has been cleared to practice this week and has a chance to play against Ohio State.
“He’s been running, but we need to see him in practice,” Saban said. “Our medical people will evaluate him as the week goes on and make a decision from there. He wants to play and has been working hard to get back.”
Heisman Winners
(x-vacated)
2020_DeVonta Smith, Alabama, WR
2019_Joe Burrow, LSU, QB
2018_Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, QB
2017_Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB
2016_Lamar Jackson, Louisville, QB
2015_Derrick Henry, Alabama, RB
2014_Marcus Mariota, Oregon, QB
2013_Jameis Winston, Florida State, QB
2012_Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, QB
2011_Robert Griffin III, Baylor, QB
2010_Cam Newton, Auburn, QB
2009_Mark Ingram, Alabama, RB
2008_Sam Bradford, Oklahoma, QB
2007_Tim Tebow, Florida, QB
2006_Troy Smith, Ohio State, QB
2005_x-Reggie Bush, Southern Cal, RB
2004_Matt Leinart, Southern Cal, QB
2003_Jason White, Oklahoma, QB
2002_Carson Palmer, Southern Cal, QB
2001_Eric Crouch, Nebraska, QB
2000_Chris Weinke, Florida St., QB
1999_Ron Dayne, Wisconsin, RB
1998_Ricky Williams, Texas, RB
1997_Charles Woodson, Michigan, CB
1996_Danny Wuerffel, Florida, QB
1995_Eddie George, Ohio State, TB
1994_Rashaan Salaam, Colorado, RB
1993_Charlie Ward, Florida State, QB
1992_Gino Torretta, Miami, QB
1991_Desmond Howard, Michigan, WR
1990_Ty Detmer, Brigham Young, QB
1989_Andre Ware, Houston, QB
1988_Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State, RB
1987_Tim Brown, Notre Dame, WR
1986_Vinny Testaverde, Miami, QB
1985_Bo Jackson, Auburn, TB
1984_Doug Flutie, Boston College, QB
1983_Mike Rozier, Nebraska, TB
1982_Herschel Walker, Georgia, HB
1981_Marcus Allen, Southern Cal, TB
1980_George Rogers, South Carolina, HB
1979_Charles White, Southern Cal, TB
1978_Billy Sims, Oklahoma, HB
1977_Earl Campbell, Texas, FB
1976_Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh, HB
1975_Archie Griffin, Ohio State, HB
1974_Archie Griffin, Ohio State, HB
1973_John Cappelletti, Penn State, HB
1972_Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska, FL
1971_Pat Sullivan, Auburn, QB
1970_Jim Plunkett, Stanford, QB
1969_Steve Owens, Oklahoma, HB
1968_O.J. Simpson, Southern Cal, TB
1967_Gary Beban, UCLA, QB
1966_Steve Spurrier, Florida, QB
1965_Mike Garrett, Southern Cal, TB
1964_John Huarte, Notre Dame, QB
1963_Roger Staubach, Navy, QB
1962_Terry Baker, Oregon State, QB
1961_Ernie Davis, Syracuse, HB
1960_Joe Bellino, Navy, HB
1959_Billy Cannon, LSU, HB
1958_Pete Dawkins, Army, HB
1957_John David Crow, Texas A&M, HB
1956_Paul Hornung, Notre Dame, QB
1955_Howard Cassady, Ohio State, HB
1954_Alan Ameche, Wisconsin, FB
1953_John Lattner, Notre Dame, HB
1952_Billy Vessels, Oklahoma, HB
1951_Dick Kazmaier, Princeton, HB
1950_Vic Janowicz, Ohio State, HB
1949_Leon Hart, Notre Dame, E
1948_Doak Walker, SMU, HB
1947_John Lujack, Notre Dame, QB
1946_Glenn Davis, Army, HB
1945_Doc Blanchard, Army, HB
1944_Les Horvath, Ohio State, QB
1943_Angelo Bertelli, Notre Dame, QB
1942_Frank Sinkwich, Georgia, HB
1941_Bruce Smith, Minnesota, HB
1940_Tom Harmon, Michigan, HB
1939_Nile Kinnick, Iowa, HB