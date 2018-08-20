Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL AND POSSIBLE FLOODING BEGINNING LATE MONDAY... .PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL ARE FORECAST OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN LATE THIS AFTERNOON INTO TUESDAY MORNING. SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN MAY FALL OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN DURING THIS TIME. FLASH FLOODING MAY OCCUR ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS OR AREAS THAT RECEIVED SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN LAST WEEK. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE, JEFFERSON, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA. * FROM 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON INTO TUESDAY MORNING. 1 TO 3 INCHES OF RAINFALL IS EXPECTED, BUT LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. * FLASH FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS WILL BE POSSIBLE IF 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN OR MORE FALLS IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN RURAL AREAS THAT HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN LAST WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&