After waiting patiently, Josh Hunt got his chance to shine for the Wisconsin football team 20 years ago

Last month, a fourth-grader in the Mequon-Thiensville school district proudly displayed a University of Wisconsin football helmet during a Zoom session with his classmates.
Hudson Hunt had a great story to go along with his show-and-tell item, too: His father not only had worn the helmet while playing for the Badgers, he’d returned a punt for a touchdown in the Rose Bowl.
That’s not quite how it went down, though Josh Hunt had a great tale to tell more than 20 years ago after the Badgers opened the 2000 season with a 19-7 win over Western Michigan.
Wait, 20 years?
“I was just having this conversation with someone else,” Hunt said recently. “I was like, ‘Wow, that was 20 years ago.’ It makes me feel really old.”
And yet Hunt looks so young in a video clip from a Milwaukee television station that can be found on YouTube. There are highlights from his big night included in the segment, but what stood out to his family — Hunt and his wife, Jessica, also have a daughter (Cassidy) in high school and another son (Brady) in seventh grade — was him being interviewed; namely, his baby face.
Whether it was on the field that night or during that post-game interview session in what was then the weight room inside the McClain Center, Hunt was poised. That was remarkable, considering the circumstances.
It had been a crazy day for the Badgers. Hours before kickoff, the team learned that its roster would be severely impacted by suspensions handed down by the NCAA. An internal investigation set in motion by a series of stories in the Wisconsin State Journal less than two months earlier had found that The Shoe Box, a shoe store located in Black Earth, had given impermissible discounts and interest-free lines of credit to UW student-athletes from 1993 to 2000.
Eleven players were suspended for three games, to be served within a four-game stretch to open the season. Fifteen others were suspended for one game.
Included in the former group was Nick Davis, a wide receiver and star return man. His backup was Hunt, a fourth-year junior and, up to that point, an anonymous walk-on who had played at Homestead High School in Mequon.
The section about Hunt’s time at UW in his bio in the 2000 media guide was, well, brief: Scout team wide receiver … on depth chart as a punt returner … redshirt was 1997 … scout team offensive MVP prior to Boise State in ’97.
Still, Hunt prided himself on being patient and staying ready in case he was called upon. So when then-UW coach Barry Alvarez and defensive coordinator Kevin Cosgrove approached him at his locker to let him know Davis was suspended and ask if he was ready to take over, Hunt didn’t flinch.
“I looked at (Alvarez) and said, ‘You’re damn right I’m ready. I’ve been waiting four years for this,’’’ Hunt said.
Next stop, end zone
On a steamy Thursday night at Camp Randall Stadium, the final day in August, Hunt made his moment count. That it came while wearing a jersey that wasn’t his only adds to the memorable experience.
Hunt took the field for his first punt return wearing his No. 23 jersey. Problem was, another member of the return team, B.J. Tucker, was also No. 23.
An official noticed it and, after the play, approached the UW coaches to let them know that one of the players would have to switch to a different number. The next time Hunt appeared on the field, he was wearing No. 20 with no name on the back.
That added to the confusion late in the first half when Hunt returned a punt 89 yards for a touchdown. Fans had to be scrambling for their programs to find out who was No. 20 on the roster; the only player listed at that spot, Jerone Pettus, was a tailback from New York who was redshirting.
As for the actual play — it’s still the second-longest punt return in program history, behind only Troy Vincent’s 90-yarder vs. Western Illinois in 1991 — Hunt still remembers the key details.
The punt traveled farther than Hunt anticipated and he had to backtrack to the 11-yard line to catch it. He started up the field to his left, broke a tackle at the 20 and saw a lot of green turf in front of him.
After teammate Lee Evans made a key block at the 45, Hunt cut back inside and had nothing between himself and the end zone. That’s when he started to get concerned.
“All I could think about at that point was, ‘Man, I hope nobody’s coming up behind me to tackle me because that would be really embarrassing,’” Hunt said.
Not to worry. Hunt raced the rest of the way untouched and was mobbed by his teammates, including Evans, in the end zone. The touchdown provided a much-needed spark to UW, which was clinging to a 3-0 lead at the time.
When Hunt emerged after halftime, he had his name sewn on the back of his jersey.
There’d be no Rose Bowl for the Badgers that season, even though that was the obvious goal when they entered the season ranked No. 4 in the nation on the heels of back-to-back trips to Pasadena.
After following that otherwise forgettable win over Western Michigan with close calls against Oregon (27-23) and Cincinnati (28-25 in overtime) at home, the Badgers dropped a 47-44 decision in double overtime to Northwestern in the Big Ten opener. Losses to Michigan and Ohio State followed the next two weeks and, following a 30-24 home loss to Purdue in overtime on Oct. 21, the Badgers stood 4-4 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play.
UW rallied to win its final five games of the season to finish 9-4, including a 21-20 win over UCLA in the Sun Bowl, but there was little question the fallout from The Shoe Box affair was too much to overcome.
“That was kind of deflating, because the expectations were high,” Hunt said. “I know the coaches felt it, I know the players felt it. We tried to rally back from that and obviously finished strong in the Sun Bowl that year, but we were hoping for more than that.”
'The legend grows'
Hunt lost his spot as a returner once Davis returned to the lineup, but he was rewarded with another role on the punt team. For the rest of the season, Hunt’s job was to rush the punter.
That, to Hunt, said something about UW’s rich walk-on history. Alvarez rewarded players who did their jobs and put the team first.
Hunt had considered leaving the program after his first season in Madison. Transferring to a lower division was an option, or he could follow the path of one of his high school teammates who had spent one season with the Badgers before deciding to focus solely on school.
Reality checks arrived every day for Hunt, including at his first training camp when a fellow true freshman named Chris Chambers made a leaping one-handed catch. How was Hunt supposed to compete for playing time with that athletic specimen?
When Hunt would call home, his parents could sense how tough it was. His father Randy told him to keep working.
But Hunt decided to stick with it, and he’s glad he did.
“I really wanted to prove to myself that I could do this,” he said. “I made the decision then and there that I’m going to see this thing through. I’m going to try my hardest and I want to get on the field in some capacity at some point in time.”
Now 41, Hunt works at the Milwaukee office of BOK Financial and deals with community banks on investment portfolio management. He gets a kick out of helping coach his seventh-grader in football and looks forward to coaching his youngest son as well.
And what about that show-and-tell story?
“I guess it’s almost like a fishing story, right,” Hunt said. “The legend grows each time the story is re-told.”
