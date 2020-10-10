After waiting patiently, Josh Hunt got his chance to shine for the Wisconsin football team 20 years ago

“I looked at (Alvarez) and said, ‘You’re damn right I’m ready. I’ve been waiting four years for this,’’’ Hunt said.

Next stop, end zone

On a steamy Thursday night at Camp Randall Stadium, the final day in August, Hunt made his moment count. That it came while wearing a jersey that wasn’t his only adds to the memorable experience.

Hunt took the field for his first punt return wearing his No. 23 jersey. Problem was, another member of the return team, B.J. Tucker, was also No. 23.

An official noticed it and, after the play, approached the UW coaches to let them know that one of the players would have to switch to a different number. The next time Hunt appeared on the field, he was wearing No. 20 with no name on the back.

That added to the confusion late in the first half when Hunt returned a punt 89 yards for a touchdown. Fans had to be scrambling for their programs to find out who was No. 20 on the roster; the only player listed at that spot, Jerone Pettus, was a tailback from New York who was redshirting.

As for the actual play — it’s still the second-longest punt return in program history, behind only Troy Vincent’s 90-yarder vs. Western Illinois in 1991 — Hunt still remembers the key details.

