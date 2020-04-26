You are the owner of this article.
After NFL draft, ex-Badger Chris Orr signs with Carolina Panthers
Orr draft photo

Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr (54) celebrates with teammates after stopping a two-point play in the fourth quarter against Iowa last season. Orr was drafted ...

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Playing in the NFL was never a far-fetched dream in Chris Orr’s mind.

It was always close, always tangible. He grew up knowing his father played in the league and won two Super Bowls with Washington. He watched as his older brother, Zach, went from undrafted free agent to all-pro as a linebacker for Baltimore. He watched another brother, Nick, made his way to the NFL on Chicago’s practice squad.

Now he’ll get his turn to add to the family’s NFL pedigree.

Orr — a former University of Wisconsin linebacker who played in 50 games for the Badgers — signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. He was signed quickly, about 30 minutes after the draft concluded.

The Panthers, under new head coach Matt Rhule, made history this weekend by spending all seven of their picks on defensive players.

Orr was UW’s vocal leader this season after becoming a full-time starter. He became a vital piece of the Badgers’ pass-rush, which tallied a school-record 51 sacks, in his final year. Orr recorded 11½ sacks in 2019, which ranked third in the Big Ten Conference.

After not being invited to the NFL scouting combine, Orr was able to impress scouts at UW’s pro day in early March. Orr ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash, a 4.08-second 20-yard shuttle, and a 6.99-second three-cone drill. Had Orr been at the Combine and run those times, he would’ve ranked 13th, first, and fifth, respectively, among linebackers.

