After early exit, Rachad Wildgoose shows speed, versatility at Wisconsin Badgers Pro Day

When Rachad Wildgoose couldn’t move his right arm, he assumed it was a stinger.
The former University of Wisconsin cornerback had blitzed and ran full-speed into Northwestern running back Drake Anderson on a play late in the second quarter of the teams’ game on Nov. 21. The right side of his body was numb. He came off the field and couldn’t move his arm as trainers evaluated him.
He tried to move his arm again after halftime and it was even stiffer than before, which led to Wildgoose being taken for an X-ray. The diagnosis, a broken scapula, meant Wildgoose’s junior season was over. It also started his path to the NFL.
Wildgoose left the Badgers the following week to begin his preparation for the NFL draft.
“Honestly, a lot went into my decision. If I would have finished the season, I would have still left after my junior season,” Wildgoose told reporters Wednesday at UW’s Pro Day.
“I was talking with coach (Jim) Leonhard (UW’s defensive coordinator) throughout my three years here, and I told him when I first got here to, you know, don’t let me settle, don’t settle with me, push me to be my greatest. And after camp, he was telling me like, ‘Bro, if you can keep this up the whole world’s going to know what I know.’
“I talked to my parents about it and just me also believing in my skills and watching myself develop and feeling you know, ready enough physically and mentally. When I got coach Leonhard’s support, I was like, all in.”
Wildgoose was among 10 UW products to participate in the Badgers’ Pro Day at the McClain Center, joining snapper Adam Bay, safety Eric Burrell, guard Jon Dietzen, running back Garrett Groshek, receiver Adam Krumholz, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, fullback Mason Stokke, receiver A.J. Taylor, and tackle Cole Van Lanen. Thirty NFL teams had reps on site and the other two asked for tape of the session to evaluate the prospects.
Wildgoose and Van Lanen were the only UW products invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, but the pandemic altered what that meant. All on-field testing for this year’s prospects will be at their pro days, with limited in-person medical evaluation in the coming weeks. All other contact is to be virtual.
After playing just two games as a junior and 25 in total as a collegian, Wildgoose’s on-field testing Wednesday needed to add to a resume shorter than most of his counterparts.
He showed his speed with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and his athletic ability with a 10-foot broad jump and 36-inch vertical leap. His marks are made more impressive when considering it took Wildgoose 10 weeks after his injury to run without restriction. He also bench-pressed 225 pounds 11 times despite getting cleared to bench less than three weeks ago.
“I didn’t feel any pressure, but it was like I was kind of anxious to get a time and get stuff on the board,” Wildgoose said of his performance.
He was particularly pleased with his 40-yard dash because he believes it’s one of the few events that are affected by your mindset.
“I knew I was going to do position work well. I knew I was going to kill that,” he said. “But I feel like the 40 is something that can change based on how you’re feeling. If you’re nervous, if you’re like, having an anxiety attack. I feel like the 40 is one that can waver depending on, you know, what you’ve got going on in your personal life. And that’s the one that I’m proud of today.”
Wildgoose’s departure from UW didn’t engender any ill will, at least publicly, from his teammates. A number of them wished him luck on social media after he announced his decision. That support continued Wednesday.
“I’m proud of him,” Burrell said. “Not a lot of people can do that, you know what I mean? He played two and a half years. That’s rare to do, but that’s what you call trusting yourself and believing in your ability. And he went out there and did his thing, which I expected him to do.
“We’re heading to chasing our dreams and in April, hopefully our dream will come true. And we’re very excited for that.”
Added Van Lanen: “These tests kind of show why he’s a hell of an athlete, of a football player, a good teammate. Numbers don’t lie. You know, just shows why he’s a good football player. And I’m glad he was able to get his numbers he wanted because he deserves it. And I know he’s worked hard for it.”
In speaking with teams, Wildgoose said he’s seen a number of similarities between UW’s defensive scheme and those run in the NFL. Leonhard breaks down how the techniques the Badgers learn translate to the league and the sources of their plays.
That knowledge, as well as what he can do on the field, makes Wildgoose believe he’s ready to carve out a role on an NFL roster.
“I’m going to bring confidence, energy, and I feel like I’m versatile,” he said. “I can play corner, nickel, safety, they can move me around and get big plays all around the field from me.”
Badgers’ defense has chance to remain among nation’s best
DEFENSIVE LINE
On the roster: Michael Balistreri (RS Jr.), Keeanu Benton (Soph.), Boyd Dietzen (RS Soph.), Matt Henningsen (RS Jr.), Rodas Johnson (RS Fr.), Cade McDonald (Fr.), Isaiah Mullens (RS Soph.), Gio Paez (RS Fr.), James Thompson Jr. (Fr.), Bryson Williams (Jr.)
Incoming: Mike Jarvis
Departing: Isaiahh Loudermilk (NFL), Garrett Rand (injuries)
Projected starters (end, nose tackle, end): Thompson, Benton, Henningsen
Loudermilk’s departure might be the most impactful loss of the offseason for the Badgers. He was a stud on the defensive line and was able to play as effectively in base as he was nickel.
Rand (above) was Loudermilk’s running mate for years, but he announced that he was stepping away from the game due to injuries. Benton has shown flashes of being a big-time playmaker, and before an injury last season, Henningsen was a solid piece of the end rotation.
Thompson and McDonald saw the field as freshmen in 2020, but Thompson suffered a season-ending right leg injury against Michigan, so his status for the offseason is unknown. Mullens will also be a part of the rotation, if not a starter.
Depth may be a concern with this group moving forward, but they’ve got a solid top group to lean on.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
On the roster: Noah Burks (RS Sr.), C.J. Goetz (RS Soph.), Izayah Green-May (RS Jr.), Nick Herbig (Fr.), Kaden Johnson (Fr.), Spencer Lytle (RS Fr.), Riley Nowakowski (Fr.), Marty Strey (RS Soph.), Aaron Witt (Fr.)
Incoming: Ayo Adebogun, TJ Bollers, Darryl Peterson
Departing: Possibly Burks (Graduation)
Projected starters: Burks (Replaced by Witt if Burks leaves), Herbig
Herbig (above) coming in and earning the starting job opposite of Burks was a surprise this season, but he proved he belonged by playing with a high motor. Goetz got more playing time than expected and he was able to provide some depth, but the young group of Johnson, Witt and the incoming freshmen will likely push for reps next year.
Witt is physically-gifted rusher and tallied a sack in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. A full offseason of preparation should do wonders for him.
Bollers is a four-star prospect that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard called an “outside linebacker-plus.” Leonhard sees a versatile role for Bollers, and that could start next year.
A big question mark is what the Badgers can get out of Green-May. He missed the year with a right arm injury.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
On the roster: Leo Chenal (Soph.), Ross Gengler (Fr.), Tatum Grass (RS Fr.), Mike Maskalunas (RS Sr.), Maema Njongmeta (RS Fr.), Malik Reed (Fr.), Jack Sanborn (Jr.), Jordan Turner (Fr.), Preston Zachman (Fr.)
Incoming: Braelon Allen (could also play safety), Jake Chaney, Jake Ratzlaff, Bryan Sanborn
Departing: Possibly Maskalunas (Graduation)
Projected starters: Chenal, Sanborn
Sanborn’s return to the Badgers is a massive win for UW’s defense. Keeping Sanborn (above) and Chenal together for another season provides a cornerstone for the defense to build around.
It’s a young group behind those two, but they took strides this season in practice. Chenal and Sanborn rarely, if ever, leave the field, so getting backups ready in case of injury would be the primary concern.
The recruiting class at linebacker, highlighted by four-star prospects Allen and Ratzlaff, is impressive and helps deepen the group. Last season, inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad said he believed he had three players at his position he was comfortable putting on the field — it’ll be more next season.
CORNERBACK
On the roster: Donte Burton (RS Soph.), Dean Engram (RS Fr.), Deron Harrell (RS Jr.), Faion Hicks (RS Jr.), Max Lofy (Fr.), Semar Melvin (RS Fr.), Alexander Smith (RS Soph.), Caesar Williams (RS Sr.)
Incoming: Al Ashford III, Ricardo Hallman
Departing: Rachad Wildgoose (NFL)
Projected starters: Hicks, Melvin
There are rightfully major concerns about this group going into 2021.
After playing well for the most part against Indiana, the corners struggled against Iowa, Minnesota and Wake Forest to end the season. Hicks (above) and Williams will be back and likely be starters, and while the rest of the group has experience, their level of play hasn’t been high.
Leonhard’s aggressive pressures leave the corners on islands often and they didn’t respond well to those one-on-one challenges, with penalties in the secondary being a key issue this year.
There will be a lot of competition for reps in this group — any step up in play from the younger players would be welcome.
SAFETY
On the roster: Travian Blaylock (RS Soph.), Dante Caputo (RS Fr.), Tyler Mais (RS Jr.), Scott Nelson (RS Jr.), Brady Schipper (RS Soph.), Titus Toler (RS Fr.), John Torchio (RS Soph.), Collin Wilder (RS Sr.)
Incoming: Braelon Allen (could play ILB), Hunter Wohler
Departing: Eric Burrell (NFL), Cone (transfer)
Projected starters: Nelson, Wilder
Replacing Burrell will be a tall task, as he was the most experienced player in the group, but the safety position has depth going into next year.
Toler, Torchio and Mais have gotten some snaps over the past two years, and there could be an opportunity for more rotation if Leonhard likes a handful of his options at safety.
Wohler was one of the top recruits in the class, a four-star prospect out of Muskego, but expecting immediate production out of him might be too much to ask.
UW’s safeties are asked to play in the box often, with Nelson and Wilder (above) providing good physicality as tacklers. They’ll need to find someone to take more of an open-field coverage role next season.