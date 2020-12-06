After disappointments, Badgers intent on defending Heartland Trophy at Iowa

Graham Mertz wasn’t resorting to hyperbole.
He meant every word when he said Sunday was 24 crucial hours to get the University of Wisconsin football team back on track after a 14-6 loss to Indiana on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
“Especially with a game like this, you’ve got to turn on the tape, learn from it,” Mertz said. “Especially with the young guys we’ve got going right now, this next 24 hours is the biggest thing for this coming week. We can take it and learn from it and not … obviously it’s got to sting a bit, but we can’t dwell on it.
“We can’t let it get into Tuesday, Wednesday. You’ve got to learn from it, turn the page and move on.”
The No. 25 Badgers (2-2) have said repeatedly this year that they’ve learned how to process negative events quickly and reset their focus. Be it canceled games, missing practice time, injuries and whatever else this unpredictable season has thrown at them, UW has had this ability tested often.
It’s happening again this week. Coming off consecutive loses, UW is set to close the regular season next Saturday at No. 19 Iowa (5-2), winners of five straight games. The Badgers know if they dwell on the mistakes that caused losses to Northwestern and Indiana that they will suffer another one against the Hawkeyes.
“It’s Iowa Week. You’ve got to bring everything you’ve got or else you’re not going to come out with a win,” junior tight end Jake Ferguson said. “I think a lot of the guys on this team know that. For those that don’t, they’ll find out this week.”
Indiana coach Tom Allen said his team was out to prove its meddle against the Badgers, a team that had beaten the Hoosiers in the past 10 meetings. UW’s status as perennial contender in the Big Ten West Division made it a target for the Hoosiers, whose upswing this year is one of the best stories in college football. But UW hasn’t looked like a complete team in about a month. The team that authored the Badgers’ last win, Nov. 14 at Michigan, hasn’t been the same since.
Key players have been out of the lineup for UW due to injuries and COVID-19 issues since the program had an outbreak in October, but players are quick to say every team is experiencing those challenges and the Badgers have to do a better job overcoming them.
Support Local Journalism
“We just lost a football game and that sucks, it’s not fun,” senior tackle Cole Van Lanen said. “But we have to battle back. We have a rivalry game next week, we want to keep the pig (the Heartland Trophy) here. That’s got to be our motivation. And knowing our games are numbered; we want to end the season this right way.”
Some of the issues plaguing the Badgers are fixable regardless of their next opponent — UW has 16 penalties the past two weeks after committing just four in its first two games. Those misfires have derailed promising drives. Mertz has given the ball away six times in the team’s losses, tossing four interceptions and losing two fumbles, and UW opponents have scored 14 points off those turnovers.
The Badgers’ injury outlook may have gotten worse Saturday after starting center Kayden Lyles was carted off with what appeared to be a knee injury and senior receiver Kendric Pryor was banged up after trying to catch a ball between two defenders in the end zone. However, fellow senior receiver Danny Davis was participating in non-padded warmups before the Indiana game, suggesting he’s getting closer to a return after being injured against Michigan.
UW can also get a boost from the fact it’ll finally get the chance to defend a trophy in one of its rivalry games. The Badgers’ COVID-19 outbreak canceled the contest at Nebraska for the Freedom Trophy in October, then Minnesota’s outbreak canceled the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe last month.
In a season that’s been walking a high-wire act each step of the way, maybe fighting to keep the Heartland Trophy will be enough to keep the Badgers’ eyes ahead and their feet moving forward.
“This team’s been faced with adversity since eight months ago,” junior linebacker Jack Sanborn said.
“Everyone in this locker room knows what type that’s coming up this week, it’s a trophy game. … We know type of game Iowa is, we know what type of game it’s going to be. We’ve got to get guys healthy and then got to make sure we have a great week of prep.”
Fans sound off on Twitter after Badgers' second consecutive loss
Cough, cough
Barry should have been more vocal about the Big Ten not playing this season for health reasons.— Kevin Murphy (@kjmurphy88) December 5, 2020
Asleep at the controls
What can you say this team didn’t look ready to play. You have to question the offensive play calling very vanilla. Special teams were anything but special. Just an embarrassing performance all around.— Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) December 5, 2020
Who they gonna call?
Other way around they get the flag— Pastaboy (@Wiscwin1) December 5, 2020
Tipping the scales
Yep, coaches make a difference; Chryst non existent; IU coach advocating for players, annoying, but it works. IU coach reminded me of CoachK at duke going crazy on refs at UW V duke in ship game, and duke got all the calls in 2nd half=the difference...— Gary Stinson (@GStinson9) December 6, 2020
Outside looking in
Part of the problem with CFP, need to be in final 4; can still have great years, but if not In final seems like season lost...and UW no where near final 4 this year, but this year sucks, and will have an asterisk next to it...— Gary Stinson (@GStinson9) December 6, 2020
Not up for the fight
Played like they were playing for nothing. Uninspired. No offense. Indiana wanted it more.— Joey Disch (@J_Disch) December 5, 2020
Calling it like they (want to) see it
Give the Heisman to Tuttle. And Indiana to CFP. By listening to the ABC announcers .— Brian Suttie (@BigDaddySutt) December 5, 2020
The more you know
Maryland put up 11 points against this “tough Indiana defense” last week in one of the ugliest games I’ve ever seen. Today Wisconsin scored 6. Tells me all I need to know.— Billy Wood (@WillyBood) December 5, 2020
Giving it away
Also the Referees took the game away.— JM_Wisconsin (@Jeff85257) December 5, 2020
That last Badgers play was pass interference, at least twice as bad as the one called on Badgers at NW.
Penalties 8 to 1. Coaching on that also.
What a mess this season is.
They are who they are
They desperately need a WR and fast!— Calvin Cooler (@CoolerCalvin) December 6, 2020
Next class up
21 class will get plenty of playing time.... Hopefully they are as good as billed.— Todd Bethe (@todd_bethe) December 5, 2020
It starts at the top
Terrible coaching. Should have fed Berger twice there— Pastaboy (@Wiscwin1) December 5, 2020
Set up for disappointment
I was never expecting this team to be good this year but after that start you can of felt we were going somewhere. Two straight games against good defenses too— Robert Soltero (@RobSoltero) December 5, 2020
No one else to blame
13 points in 8 quarters. The offense is killing the defense— Danny Brisky (@DannyBrisky) December 5, 2020
Lack of preparation
Team was not ready...coaching and zero emotion— Joe Leinfelder (@JoeLeinfelder) December 5, 2020
As simple as that
Better team won. Defense is solid, but offense and special teams are bottom tier BigTen— Bill_Woj (@Slough_Creek) December 5, 2020
Lucky it wasn't worse
Indiana was the better team today and really should have won 21-6, instead of 14-6. They have one heck of a good coach. Not making excuses but their receiving core missed a couple of key players.— Jeff Ostach (@JeffOstach) December 6, 2020
Giving it their all
This team has been really impacted by COVID...it also is lacking playmakers on offense with the top 2 WRs out. Tough year— Todd (@pilprin) December 5, 2020
Not as bad as it looks
This sucks, but I wouldn’t draw too many conclusions from this season. There are certainly concerns going forward, but it needs to get worse than losing to 2 ranked teams to say this program is regressing.— Brendon Fanning (@BrendonFanning) December 6, 2020
Off the crazy train
Mertz hype train has derailed a bit. This offseason, Badgers will need to refocus and reassess. Development of Mertz, Berger, Dike, etc. will be key. OL needs to improve as well. Defensive, who steps up in secondary, and need better rush.— DRich (@drich318318) December 5, 2020
Enough of this already
2020 strikes again. Crappy year, crappy game. When does Spring practice start in 2021?— Michael Martin (@mjmartin557) December 6, 2020
And when can we go back?
When did we go away from shifts, motions, and jet action so much?— Trent Probst (@coachprobst) December 6, 2020
The math checks out
13 points in the last 8 quarters. That’s all that needs to be said.— Chad Steinmetz (@CSteiny24) December 5, 2020
That's just ... wrong
December 5, 2020
Out of their element
Offense just not very good right now, probably because of the starts and stops of the season. Football is an emotional game and, try as they might, I believe the lack of continuity has negatively affected their edge.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) December 6, 2020
Just winging it
I agree with you. Both WRs out is going to be hard to overcome...but how can you not come up with a gameplan to put your QB in a position for success? Short, quick passing game to the multitude of talented backs and tight-ends would seem like an obvious option.— TJ Ninneman (@tjninneman) December 6, 2020
Give 'em time
Young staff, bad play calling, lack of WR depth, ball handling issues (again). Once tihs young team gels.... look out.— Tony (@MontereyJack3) December 6, 2020
It surely isn't helping
It’s what happens when you play a season during a pandemic and play every only half the weeks. No cohesion— Ryan Byrne (@ryanb80) December 5, 2020
Simple and honest
Brutal— Jim Garofalo (@JimGarofalo) December 5, 2020
Don't forget these
Turnovers and penalties— Brad Lutes (@BALutes) December 6, 2020
What's the point?
Fake season, so ultimately it doesn't matter. But that's the worst offense we've put on the field in 25 years— Wisc (@SCBucky) December 6, 2020
There must be a reason, right?
With the number of talented backs and TEs this team has, why haven't they designed game plan around short, quick passes to these guys?— TJ Ninneman (@tjninneman) December 6, 2020
What more can you say?
December 5, 2020
