After disappointments, Badgers intent on defending Heartland Trophy at Iowa

“It’s Iowa Week. You’ve got to bring everything you’ve got or else you’re not going to come out with a win,” junior tight end Jake Ferguson said. “I think a lot of the guys on this team know that. For those that don’t, they’ll find out this week.”

Indiana coach Tom Allen said his team was out to prove its meddle against the Badgers, a team that had beaten the Hoosiers in the past 10 meetings. UW’s status as perennial contender in the Big Ten West Division made it a target for the Hoosiers, whose upswing this year is one of the best stories in college football. But UW hasn’t looked like a complete team in about a month. The team that authored the Badgers’ last win, Nov. 14 at Michigan, hasn’t been the same since.

Key players have been out of the lineup for UW due to injuries and COVID-19 issues since the program had an outbreak in October, but players are quick to say every team is experiencing those challenges and the Badgers have to do a better job overcoming them.

“We just lost a football game and that sucks, it’s not fun,” senior tackle Cole Van Lanen said. “But we have to battle back. We have a rivalry game next week, we want to keep the pig (the Heartland Trophy) here. That’s got to be our motivation. And knowing our games are numbered; we want to end the season this right way.”