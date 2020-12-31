After difficult season, Badgers' upperclassmen have unprecedented choice to make

The image of the shattered crystal ball in the Badgers’ locker room Wednesday afternoon epitomized their football season:
Even the good times came with a hint of bad.
This is how the Wisconsin trophy broke 😅— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2020
(via @juliusdavis32, @ZachHeilprin)pic.twitter.com/BgDlPVNbiO
Quarterback Graham Mertz’s fumble of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy went viral after the University of Wisconsin’s 42-28 win over Wake Forest and provided some comedic relief to what was a year full of challenges for the program.
“Just wanted everyone to have a piece of that trophy,” UW coach Paul Chryst said with a laugh.
“I'm proud of (the) guys, how they approached this year and went through, but there's also a lot of lessons that will certainly apply to next season and every season that they're playing and we're coaching.”
The normal difficulties of playing a college football season were compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost the Badgers three games this season. An issue no one could expect or knew how to handle immediately seemed to be around every turn.
This offseason will present unprecedented challenges as well.
The annual turnover of the UW roster will be markedly different this season after the NCAA approved a blanket waiver that didn’t count this year against players’ eligibility, which opens the door for seniors to return to their programs if they choose to.
While this move was applauded by many as the right thing to do for student-athletes and gave upperclassmen hope for a more normal season next year, it created a number of questions for players, coaches and programs alike. Should players stay, take their shot at the NFL, or end their playing careers and begin their career? How many players can coaches bring back? How will the seniors who return affect roster spots thought to be held for incoming recruits?
UW still has to answer those questions on its end and the NCAA must give guidance on scholarship and Title IX waivers for next season. The Badgers can supplement a heralded 21-player recruiting class with some returning seniors if those players choose to come back.
So far, only a few players like defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose have made their intention to go to the pros next season known. Others like offensive linemen Cole Van Lanen and Jon Dietzen are expected to move on as well. Receiver Jack Dunn said he’s leaning toward staying, and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said he thinks it’d benefit fellow receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor to return for another year.
But there’s a significant number of upperclassmen that are undecided about their futures. The uncertainty that the pandemic cast over how college and pro football operated this year doesn’t appear close to ending.
Cornerback Caesar Williams believed the NFL was a realistic opportunity for him after last season and was hoping a solid year of film in 2020 would afford him that chance. But he said he may return if league scouts believe he should or if the pre-draft experience is significantly altered by COVID-19.
“You want to play everything smart because it's COVID and everything's unpredictable right now,” Williams said.
“Whether that comes with all your senior bowls getting canceled, the senior games getting canceled, who knows if the combine will even get canceled, or it may be virtual, and that's just not an experience that I want to go through. If I were to declare and try to pursue the NFL, I want to have the full experience, you know, the full draft experience. And I think that's one thing that I'll lean heavily on as well, more so than just getting a high grade or getting a low grade. Because I know what I'm capable of to do at the next level.”
UW coaches have been active in talking with NFL scouts and front offices about their players, trying to provide them with real-time information about where they stand if they choose to turn pro.
Badgers coach Paul Chryst said he had conversations with seniors before the season began to get a feel for what they wanted to do this year. He also said he understands the added difficulty players face making that decision in the current climate.
“I think in the end, a lot of it comes down to where are they at with just their personal clock?” Chryst said. “Not what the NCAA says they can or can’t do, where are they at academically?
“That was not something that you could just have a conversation, ‘Here’s the rules, this is what’s going on, all right, what’s your decision?’ You try to keep an open dialogue. Certainly during the season you want to be able to focus on their schoolwork and on the season and yet, you had to have some indication. I think we had a lot of help from everyone in academics and on campus to try to work with maybe giving them — as many as we could — giving them a two-way go and see where they’re at with it. That was a lot to go through.”
Players also talked amongst themselves about what their next step should be.
Senior tailback Garrett Groshek said upperclassmen who are considering coming back have to also consider if they want to take on another two semesters of academic work to play football in 2021, along with another year of offseason workouts.
“Obviously all the training and stuff is strenuous, it’s long,” Groshek said. “With still so much uncertainty with COVID and … is next season going to be any different than this season? Is it going to go on? Is the vaccine going to help? Or are things still going to be the same? Just trying to sort through and find as many answers as you can about the questions that you have and try to make the best decision.”
One thing that may draw upperclassmen back to the program is the feeling that the 2020 season was incomplete.
A COVID-19 outbreak within UW’s program canceled two of the team’s games, and an outbreak at Minnesota canceled another. The team, especially on offense, dealt with myriad injuries and COVID-19 issues, so UW only really showed what it could be this year in the opener against Illinois, a 48-7 romp.
It will likely be a week or two before the Badgers know who will be back. It hasn’t yet been made public how offseason practices for the football team will work, or if they’ll be allowed to conduct spring practices after they were canceled at the start of the pandemic in the U.S.
For some, the decision is whether to take a chance at a career in the NFL, something many Badgers have dreamed about their whole lives. For others, the decision is whether to make the necessary sacrifices to continue their Badgers tenure. For the rest, the decision is whether to end the football-playing chapter of their lives.
For all of them, it’s been a long journey to make their choice.
“Guys could have a chance to change their lives with one more year,” junior safety Scott Nelson said.
“It's a huge opportunity for some guys. Other guys, they've already put themselves in a position to (go pro). And some guys just want to kind of just ride off into the sunset with this year and (are) just mentally done. So understanding that all those options are best for certain people I think is the biggest thing. It's not like everybody should come back and play another year, because it's obviously different depending on your circumstances.”
