After difficult season, Badgers' upperclassmen have unprecedented choice to make

“I think in the end, a lot of it comes down to where are they at with just their personal clock?” Chryst said. “Not what the NCAA says they can or can’t do, where are they at academically?

“That was not something that you could just have a conversation, ‘Here’s the rules, this is what’s going on, all right, what’s your decision?’ You try to keep an open dialogue. Certainly during the season you want to be able to focus on their schoolwork and on the season and yet, you had to have some indication. I think we had a lot of help from everyone in academics and on campus to try to work with maybe giving them — as many as we could — giving them a two-way go and see where they’re at with it. That was a lot to go through.”

Players also talked amongst themselves about what their next step should be.

Senior tailback Garrett Groshek said upperclassmen who are considering coming back have to also consider if they want to take on another two semesters of academic work to play football in 2021, along with another year of offseason workouts.