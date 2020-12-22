A hush-hush interview in Toledo: This isn't Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson's first meeting with UW

While the Demon Deacons never have finished better than 8-5 under Clawson and is 40-44 overall in seven seasons, they’ve recorded four consecutive winning seasons for the first time in over 70 years.

This will be the fifth consecutive season Wake Forest is playing in a bowl game, and Clawson said he’s proud of that streak.

“I just think it goes back to our program,” he said. “We’ve established that as an annual goal. It’s really important to our team.”

Like the Badgers, Wake Forest has had a stop-and-start 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Demon Deacons went four weeks between a 59-53 loss at North Carolina on Nov. 14 and a 45-21 loss at Louisville on Dec. 12.

Still, Clawson said his team was eager to play in a bowl game against what he called a “name-brand opponent” in UW.

“I’m proud that 95 or 96% of our team stuck together and decided to finish this thing,” Clawson said. “We’ve had a couple of opt-outs but very few. And I just think the resolve and the commitment that they made to each other when they came back in July, the percentage of players that lived that commitment to the very end, I’m very proud of.