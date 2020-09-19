A growth spurt, military parents and NFL mentors shaped Badgers’ 2021 recruit Al Ashford III

Even before UW offered a scholarship, Ashford felt a bond with Leonhard, the former Badger walk-on who played 10 years in the NFL. Leonhard broke down film with Ashford and gave him pointers to improve his game.

“We’re both really big football nerds,” Ashford said. “He saw things and was willing to pour them into me without me even committing, and willing to help teach the game. It made me realize that that’s a great guy and somebody that really understands.”

His mother, Cristina, and Al II immediately started looking up flights between Denver and Madison to come watch Ashford in college. He plans to be an early enrollee at UW, despite not having been to campus — the NCAA put schools under an in-person recruiting ban due to COVID-19. That ban was extended to at least Jan. 1, 2021 this week by the NCAA, so Ashford may not be in Madison until he’s enrolled.

Al II and Cristina both served in the military — Al II as a Marine and Cristina in the Army — and they instilled a strong work ethic and self-confidence in their son. That confidence is a trait that Leonhard says is necessary in cornerbacks.