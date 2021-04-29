'A colossal waste of time': Badgers HOFer Joe Thomas reflects on his draft process

Thomas said he understands that teams are trying to learn as much as they can about a player before investing in him with a high draft pick, but the process seemed exploitative.

“They’re just intentionally putting you in compromising situations, trying to make you mentally uncomfortable and agitated just to see how you react in stressful situations,” he said. “And that’s not a lot of fun. They’re just trying to mess with you. It’s like, wait a second, just because you’re in a position of power and you can do this to me, doesn’t mean you should. Especially if we’re not gaining anything from this.”

A day on the lake

Thomas was over the draft process as the day approached. The draft was still a two-day event then, starting on Saturday, April 28.

ESPN, which televised the draft, was stunned when Thomas said he wasn’t interested in attending the spectacle in New York. Network executives tried to appeal to Thomas’ ego, describing how he’d get his moment to be in the spotlight and center of attention, but he saw through it.