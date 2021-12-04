9 observations about Wisconsin football's regular season

The Badgers football team has spent the week resting and reflecting on a bitter end to the regular season.
The University of Wisconsin lost 23-13 at Minnesota last week, snapping a seven-game winning streak and marring what was an impressive turnaround after the team was 1-3 to start the season. UW is waiting to learn its bowl game and opponent, which will be released Sunday afternoon.
Two of the Badgers’ four losses came to teams that could be playing in the College Football Playoff — Michigan and Notre Dame. But two were to teams UW likely should have beat (Penn State, Minnesota) had it not committed costly mistakes, particularly with scoring chances in the red zone.
UW can salvage a fifth nine-win season for coach Paul Chryst if it is able to win its bowl game, but questions about what this season's Badgers could have or should have been will remain. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the things that went right and wrong for the Badgers this season.
Right: Allen is a difference-making RB
The play of freshman running back Braelon Allen once he got into the lineup eliminated any doubts that he was playing the right position. It was fair to wonder early in the season — when Allen was getting carries only late in games — whether Allen would’ve better served this season’s team on defense, where he was slotted to play through most of his recruitment.
But after rushing for 1,109 yards — the third-most of any freshman in the FBS — and scoring 12 touchdowns, Allen cemented his spot as a cornerstone of the Badgers’ offense for this season and at least two more. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for his performance.
His physicality changed the identity of the Badgers offense and his 1-2 punch with Chez Mellusi for five games was difficult for opponents to match. UW finished the regular season averaging 215.4 yards rushing per game, second-most in the Big Ten behind Michigan.
Wrong: Mertz didn’t make the leap
The ceiling for this Badgers team was going to be set by how improved quarterback Graham Mertz was after a difficult season in 2020. Mertz was better, but not by the significant margin needed to make the Badgers contenders. And his turnovers — 10 interceptions, four fumbles — were costly.
Overall, Mertz was inconsistent. Stretches of very accurate passing were sandwiched by inaccuracies and an inability to challenge defenses down the field. He can make throws that few other Badgers quarterbacks could outside of Russell Wilson, but he misses throws other UW signal-callers wouldn’t, too.
There’s some belief that the Badgers will look to make Mertz compete for the job next season, whether that’s with someone on the roster like Chase Wolf, Deacon Hill or incoming freshman Myles Burkett or UW could try to attract a transfer. However, in the transfer QB market, trying to surpass a two-year starter and the Badgers’ run-heavy scheme aren’t strong selling points.
Right: Tippmann is long-term option at center
UW coaches have been high on redshirt sophomore Joe Tippmann since he arrived on campus, and he showed why this season after winning the starting center job during training camp.
After a sluggish start to the season, Tippmann found his groove at center and started playing with power and athleticism, creating holes in the middle of the defense and even being used as a puller to lead backs for runs on the edge. Very little pressure on Mertz came from the middle, and he routinely was able to stonewall his man to help set the pocket in the passing game.
He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention this season, and he could be a rock to build the offensive line around for the next three seasons if he can take a similar stride forward this offseason.
Wrong: Offensive line took too long to gel
The reasons for the UW offensive line not hitting its stride until the second month of the season never were clear, but there were enough data points that it made sense.
Senior tackles Tyler Beach and Logan Bruss were injured most of training camp, Tippmann and right guard Jack Nelson were starting their first games and the unit had to play three of the best defensive fronts it faced all season in the first four games. Still, the fact the UW offensive line didn’t get rolling until the Illinois game hurt the Badgers’ chances — UW ran for 90.8 yards per game in losses and 277.8 yards per game in wins.
The protection issues early in the season that led to more pressure than Mertz could handle were also a product of the line not having enough time together.
Right: Coaching hires paid off
So much conversation this week has been about what Chryst must do on his staff this offseason, but the moves he made last winter made the Badgers better in some key areas.
Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej, combined with some schematic tweaks from defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, aided the defensive line’s ability to create penetration and affect plays. UW’s defensive line finished the regular season with 15 tackles for loss and 8½ sacks, just behind the 2019 defense (17 TFLs, 10 sacks) that set the program record for sacks in a season.
Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat helped a veteran group improve despite often being put in one-on-one situations. Senior cornerbacks Faion Hicks (nine pass break-ups) and Caesar Williams (three interceptions, six break-ups) both had nine passes defended in the regular season.
Gary Brown made the most out of a running back group that was thinned by dismissals and injuries. Helping Allen develop his knowledge of the position while also pushing Mellusi in his starting role for much of the season was an impressive balancing act.
Wrong: Mellusi’s injury
One could list any injury as something that went wrong for a football team, but Mellusi’s knee injury suffered at Rutgers was particularly bad for UW because of the lack of depth at the position and how well Mellusi was playing.
Mellusi, a junior transfer from Clemson, had 815 yards and five TDs on 173 carries, and he was particularly adept at reading the zone blocks of UW’s linemen, a skill Allen still was working on until late this season. UW coaches and teammates raved about Mellusi’s work ethic, something that helped him earn the starting job.
The Badgers haven’t announced any timetable for Mellusi’s return next season, but Chryst said Mellusi won’t participate in spring practices. Mellusi more than likely will be a question mark through training camp given when he was injured, so the Badgers may need to again hit the transfer portal to find some reinforcements in the backfield.
Right: Herbig took step forward
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig had the athleticism and motor to play in the Big Ten from the moment he arrived on UW’s campus, but he was able to take those gifts and couple them with pass-rushing moves that made him a handful off the edge for opposing offenses.
Herbig was fourth on the team with 57 tackles, third with 12 tackles for loss and tied for first with seven sacks. He also forced two fumbles, including one against Iowa to set up a short field goal. Herbig’s development this offseason is crucial for UW, which more than likely loses inside linebacker Jack Sanborn and possibly inside linebacker Leo Chenal, two of the team’s most effective pass rushers.
If Herbig can improve at this rate next season, he’ll eliminate the stretches in which he was held without a sack and be a player opponents use multiple blockers against.
Wrong: Special teams were net negative
Even with senior punter Andy Vujnovich on pace to set the program record for punting average and a career-best performance from senior kicker Collin Larsh on field goals (75%), the Badgers’ special teams didn’t do much to help the cause this season.
There were highlights like the recovery of a muffed punt against Iowa, a forced fumble on kickoff against Rutgers and a kick-return touchdown against Nebraska. But the lowlights — allowing a game-swinging kickoff return touchdown against Notre Dame, getting nothing in the punt return game (4.7 yards per return) and the kickoff unit not being able to record touchbacks at a high rate — outweighed the good.
Larsh announced he’s returning next season and Vujnovich would have another year of eligibility if he decides to use it, but the Badgers need more from their coverage and return teams to be in the hunt next season.
Right: Safety group has ready replacements
Senior safeties Scott Nelson (80%) and Collin Wilder (57%) played a majority of the snaps for the Badgers this season. Wilder was one of the team’s sixth-year seniors, so he’ll be moving on, but Nelson could be back if he exercises his extra year of eligibility.
If one or both of them is gone next season, the Badgers have some talented, experienced players waiting in the wings for those roles. Senior John Torchio (47% of defensive snaps) played a more extensive role on defense this season than he had before, while junior Travian Blaylock (18.5%) and freshman Hunter Wohler (9%) played enough to inspire confidence they’ll be ready for more next season.
Wohler would help significantly the overall speed of the position, and Blaylock and Torchio can play with the downhill, physical nature that Leonhard likes from his safeties.
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT'S UP!!!!
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I'm staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball
KALON GERVIN
The Badgers locked in their first incoming transfer of the class in late October in Kalon Gervin, a cornerback from Michigan State.
Gervin played in 19 games for the Spartans, including seven career starts. He had 22 tackles, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery at MSU. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Detroit will add some experience to a cornerback group that loses its top two starters to graduation.
Gervin was offered a scholarship by UW coming out of high school.
TRISTAN MONDAY
UW added an athletic defensive line prospect in mid-November when Tristan Monday flipped his commitment from Arizona to the Badgers.
UW was interested in Monday since he arrived in high school, but his size then didn't lend itself to a natural position fit in the Badgers' defense. Now standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 240 pounds, he'll start his career as a defensive end. UW offered him a scholarship in early November and he accepted it after visiting campus Nov. 12-14.
Monday is a consensus three-star recruit from Scottsdale, Arizona, who had offers from Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State and Iowa State.
After much discussion and thought, Tristan has changed his commitment and will be accepting a football scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin. He has the utmost respect and admiration for the University of Arizona but this is an opportunity he cannot ignore.
AIDAN VAUGHAN
Vaughan, a 6-foot-4 linebacker from Walled Lake, Michigan, committed to UW in late November, choosing the Badgers over offers from programs like Colorado, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and others.
Vaughan is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.
Vaughan has been a late-riser on the recruiting trail, with all of his Power Five offers coming since October, but he has potential to be an inside or outside linebacker for the Badgers. He could fill the big-bodied outside ‘backer role that C.J. Goetz currently has for UW or could be a hybrid type of linebacker like UW pulled in with Jake Ratzlaff in the 2021 cycle.
All glory to god🙏— Aidan Vaughan (@AidanVaughan5) November 22, 2021
All glory to god🙏
100% committed ⚪️🔴