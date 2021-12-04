 Skip to main content
9 observations about Wisconsin football's regular season
University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst speaks to the media after the 18th-ranked Badgers fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 23-13 in the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Badgers football team has spent the week resting and reflecting on a bitter end to the regular season.

The University of Wisconsin lost 23-13 at Minnesota last week, snapping a seven-game winning streak and marring what was an impressive turnaround after the team was 1-3 to start the season. UW is waiting to learn its bowl game and opponent, which will be released Sunday afternoon.

Two of the Badgers’ four losses came to teams that could be playing in the College Football Playoff — Michigan and Notre Dame. But two were to teams UW likely should have beat (Penn State, Minnesota) had it not committed costly mistakes, particularly with scoring chances in the red zone.

UW can salvage a fifth nine-win season for coach Paul Chryst if it is able to win its bowl game, but questions about what this season's Badgers could have or should have been will remain. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the things that went right and wrong for the Badgers this season.

Right: Allen is a difference-making RB

The play of freshman running back Braelon Allen once he got into the lineup eliminated any doubts that he was playing the right position. It was fair to wonder early in the season — when Allen was getting carries only late in games — whether Allen would’ve better served this season’s team on defense, where he was slotted to play through most of his recruitment.

But after rushing for 1,109 yards — the third-most of any freshman in the FBS — and scoring 12 touchdowns, Allen cemented his spot as a cornerstone of the Badgers’ offense for this season and at least two more. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for his performance.

His physicality changed the identity of the Badgers offense and his 1-2 punch with Chez Mellusi for five games was difficult for opponents to match. UW finished the regular season averaging 215.4 yards rushing per game, second-most in the Big Ten behind Michigan.

Wrong: Mertz didn’t make the leap

The ceiling for this Badgers team was going to be set by how improved quarterback Graham Mertz was after a difficult season in 2020. Mertz was better, but not by the significant margin needed to make the Badgers contenders. And his turnovers — 10 interceptions, four fumbles — were costly.

Overall, Mertz was inconsistent. Stretches of very accurate passing were sandwiched by inaccuracies and an inability to challenge defenses down the field. He can make throws that few other Badgers quarterbacks could outside of Russell Wilson, but he misses throws other UW signal-callers wouldn’t, too.

There’s some belief that the Badgers will look to make Mertz compete for the job next season, whether that’s with someone on the roster like Chase Wolf, Deacon Hill or incoming freshman Myles Burkett or UW could try to attract a transfer. However, in the transfer QB market, trying to surpass a two-year starter and the Badgers’ run-heavy scheme aren’t strong selling points.

Right: Tippmann is long-term option at center

UW coaches have been high on redshirt sophomore Joe Tippmann since he arrived on campus, and he showed why this season after winning the starting center job during training camp.

After a sluggish start to the season, Tippmann found his groove at center and started playing with power and athleticism, creating holes in the middle of the defense and even being used as a puller to lead backs for runs on the edge. Very little pressure on Mertz came from the middle, and he routinely was able to stonewall his man to help set the pocket in the passing game.

He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention this season, and he could be a rock to build the offensive line around for the next three seasons if he can take a similar stride forward this offseason.

Wrong: Offensive line took too long to gel

The reasons for the UW offensive line not hitting its stride until the second month of the season never were clear, but there were enough data points that it made sense.

Senior tackles Tyler Beach and Logan Bruss were injured most of training camp, Tippmann and right guard Jack Nelson were starting their first games and the unit had to play three of the best defensive fronts it faced all season in the first four games. Still, the fact the UW offensive line didn’t get rolling until the Illinois game hurt the Badgers’ chances — UW ran for 90.8 yards per game in losses and 277.8 yards per game in wins.

The protection issues early in the season that led to more pressure than Mertz could handle were also a product of the line not having enough time together.

Right: Coaching hires paid off

So much conversation this week has been about what Chryst must do on his staff this offseason, but the moves he made last winter made the Badgers better in some key areas.

Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej, combined with some schematic tweaks from defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, aided the defensive line’s ability to create penetration and affect plays. UW’s defensive line finished the regular season with 15 tackles for loss and 8½ sacks, just behind the 2019 defense (17 TFLs, 10 sacks) that set the program record for sacks in a season.

Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat helped a veteran group improve despite often being put in one-on-one situations. Senior cornerbacks Faion Hicks (nine pass break-ups) and Caesar Williams (three interceptions, six break-ups) both had nine passes defended in the regular season.

Gary Brown made the most out of a running back group that was thinned by dismissals and injuries. Helping Allen develop his knowledge of the position while also pushing Mellusi in his starting role for much of the season was an impressive balancing act.

Wrong: Mellusi’s injury

One could list any injury as something that went wrong for a football team, but Mellusi’s knee injury suffered at Rutgers was particularly bad for UW because of the lack of depth at the position and how well Mellusi was playing.

Mellusi, a junior transfer from Clemson, had 815 yards and five TDs on 173 carries, and he was particularly adept at reading the zone blocks of UW’s linemen, a skill Allen still was working on until late this season. UW coaches and teammates raved about Mellusi’s work ethic, something that helped him earn the starting job.

The Badgers haven’t announced any timetable for Mellusi’s return next season, but Chryst said Mellusi won’t participate in spring practices. Mellusi more than likely will be a question mark through training camp given when he was injured, so the Badgers may need to again hit the transfer portal to find some reinforcements in the backfield.

Right: Herbig took step forward

Outside linebacker Nick Herbig had the athleticism and motor to play in the Big Ten from the moment he arrived on UW’s campus, but he was able to take those gifts and couple them with pass-rushing moves that made him a handful off the edge for opposing offenses.

Herbig was fourth on the team with 57 tackles, third with 12 tackles for loss and tied for first with seven sacks. He also forced two fumbles, including one against Iowa to set up a short field goal. Herbig’s development this offseason is crucial for UW, which more than likely loses inside linebacker Jack Sanborn and possibly inside linebacker Leo Chenal, two of the team’s most effective pass rushers.

If Herbig can improve at this rate next season, he’ll eliminate the stretches in which he was held without a sack and be a player opponents use multiple blockers against.

Wrong: Special teams were net negative

Even with senior punter Andy Vujnovich on pace to set the program record for punting average and a career-best performance from senior kicker Collin Larsh on field goals (75%), the Badgers’ special teams didn’t do much to help the cause this season.

There were highlights like the recovery of a muffed punt against Iowa, a forced fumble on kickoff against Rutgers and a kick-return touchdown against Nebraska. But the lowlights — allowing a game-swinging kickoff return touchdown against Notre Dame, getting nothing in the punt return game (4.7 yards per return) and the kickoff unit not being able to record touchbacks at a high rate — outweighed the good.

Larsh announced he’s returning next season and Vujnovich would have another year of eligibility if he decides to use it, but the Badgers need more from their coverage and return teams to be in the hunt next season.

Right: Safety group has ready replacements

Senior safeties Scott Nelson (80%) and Collin Wilder (57%) played a majority of the snaps for the Badgers this season. Wilder was one of the team’s sixth-year seniors, so he’ll be moving on, but Nelson could be back if he exercises his extra year of eligibility.

If one or both of them is gone next season, the Badgers have some talented, experienced players waiting in the wings for those roles. Senior John Torchio (47% of defensive snaps) played a more extensive role on defense this season than he had before, while junior Travian Blaylock (18.5%) and freshman Hunter Wohler (9%) played enough to inspire confidence they’ll be ready for more next season.

Wohler would help significantly the overall speed of the position, and Blaylock and Torchio can play with the downhill, physical nature that Leonhard likes from his safeties.

