9 observations about Wisconsin football's regular season

Right: Tippmann is long-term option at center

UW coaches have been high on redshirt sophomore Joe Tippmann since he arrived on campus, and he showed why this season after winning the starting center job during training camp.

After a sluggish start to the season, Tippmann found his groove at center and started playing with power and athleticism, creating holes in the middle of the defense and even being used as a puller to lead backs for runs on the edge. Very little pressure on Mertz came from the middle, and he routinely was able to stonewall his man to help set the pocket in the passing game.

He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention this season, and he could be a rock to build the offensive line around for the next three seasons if he can take a similar stride forward this offseason.

Wrong: Offensive line took too long to gel

The reasons for the UW offensive line not hitting its stride until the second month of the season never were clear, but there were enough data points that it made sense.