 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8 Wisconsin offensive players earn All-Big Ten honors
0 Comments
topical alert top story
UW FOOTBALL

8 Wisconsin offensive players earn All-Big Ten honors

  • 0

University of Wisconsin football players speak to the media after the 18th-ranked Badgers fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 23-13 in the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The University of Wisconsin offense was well-represented in the All-Big Ten voting after recovering from a slow start and reeling off seven consecutive wins in the middle of the season.

UW senior tight end Jake Ferguson and senior guard Josh Seltzner were named first-team All-Big Ten by league coaches, freshman tailback Braelon Allen and senior tackle Logan Bruss were named second-team selections and senior tackle Tyler Beach was a third-team pick. Junior running back Chez Mellusi, redshirt freshman guard Jack Nelson and redshirt sophomore center Joe Tippmann earned honorable mention.

It was the second first-team selection for Ferguson in his career and the first for Seltzner.

Ferguson led the Badgers in catches for the second season in a row and finished with 417 yards and two touchdowns. He set a program record this season by catching a pass in each of his 45 career games despite frequently being double covered by opponents.

Seltzner started 11 games for the Badgers, helping an offensive line that powered the No. 2 rushing offense in the conference this season.

Allen’s emergence in the Badgers’ backfield earned consensus second-team honors. Allen finished third in the conference in yards per game (100.8) and fourth in total rushing yards (1,109). He finished fourth among running backs with 12 rushing touchdowns despite not being a featured back until the team’s fifth game of the season.

Bruss, another consensus second-team pick, missed two games due to a neck/shoulder injury, but his return helped power the Badgers’ offensive line down the stretch. He was a third-team selection last season. Beach earned his first career all-conference honor and started all 12 games at left tackle for UW.

Here's a look at the full All-Big Ten offensive teams.

First-team offense

Votes are consensus unless otherwise indicated

Quarterback: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Running back: Hassan Haskins, Michigan; Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Wide receiver: David Bell, Purdue; Chris Olave, Ohio State (coaches), Jahan Dotson, Penn State (media)

Tight end: Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin (coaches); Austin Allen, Nebraska (media)

Tackle: Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State; Daniel Faalele, Minnesota (coaches); Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (media); Andrew Stueber, Michigan (media)

Guard: Thayer Munford, Ohio State; Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin (coaches); Blaise Andries, Minnesota (media)

Center: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Player of year, QB of year, freshman of year: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Offensive lineman of the year: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Running back of the year: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Wide receiver of the year: David Bell, Purdue

Tight end of the year: Austin Allen, Nebraska

Second-team offense

Votes are consensus unless otherwise indicated

Quarterback: Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

Running back: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State; Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Wide receiver: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Tight end: Austin Allen, Nebraska (coaches); Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin (Media)

Tackle: Logan Bruss, Wisconsin; Ryan Hayes, Michigan (coaches); Dawand Jones, Ohio State (media)

Guard: Kyler Schott, Iowa (coaches); Paris Johnson, Ohio State (coaches); Zak Zinter, Michigan (Media)

Center: Doug Kramer, Illinois (coaches); John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (coaches); Andrew Vastardis, Michigan (media)

Third-team offense

Votes are consensus unless otherwise indicated

Quarterback: Cade McNamara, Michigan

Running back: Chase Brown, Illinois; Blake Corum, Michigan (coaches); Tyler Goodson, Iowa (media)

Wide receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State; Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Tight end: Sam LaPorta, Iowa (coaches); Peyton Hendershot, Indiana (media)

Tackle: Tyler Beach, Wisconsin (coaches); Rasheed Walker, Penn State (media)

Guard: Conner Olson, Minnesota (coaches)

Center: Cam Jurgens, Nebraska (coaches)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics