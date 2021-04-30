7 things we learned and 3 we didn't from Wisconsin Badgers spring football practices

“In my opinion, the guy that's made the biggest step so far has been Spencer Lytle,” senior outside linebacker Noah Burks said. “I think that it's a (testament) to his work that he's done in the offseason. I think he's made some really big strides so far.”

Lytle was a four-star recruit and is starting to show why now that he’s healthy.

7. Devin Chandler is a playmaker in waiting

However he’s gotten the ball this spring, redshirt freshman Devin Chandler has shown a burst of speed that’s different than the rest of the wide receiver group.

Be it as a receiver or kick and punt returner, Chandler has shown flashes of being a game-changing player.

“One thing I've appreciated about Devin in his approach this spring is that he's been eager to learn,” Chryst said.

“Been taking a lot of reps and I think taking the coaching from coach Whitted and puts himself out there. Certainly has put himself in a position to get those reps, earned them. I think the second half of spring, you're starting to see a little bit more where he's playing a little bit more. I think anytime you get to the point where you're playing more and thinking less, then that I think you get a better, more accurate picture of their abilities.”