7 things we learned, 3 we didn't from Wisconsin spring football practice

Energy permeated the walls of the McClain Center’s indoor football field.

The University of Wisconsin’s 15th spring practice wasn’t like other scrimmage-like practices, starting with the added dimension of active warmup stations and unpadded walk-throughs players go through before contests in the fall.

UW got more work on special teams than it had in other sessions, splicing those reps between 11-on-11 work and its usual group drills. It was the last chance for a number of players to lock in the first or second look at their positions in the fall, and the change in routine seemed to break up some of the monotony of the last few weeks.

As the Badgers conclude their spring practices, here are seven things we learned and three we didn’t after watching 12 of the 15 sessions.

Learned: This offense will look different

UW’s revamped offensive coaching staff slowly integrated new ideas throughout the spring, particularly in the passing game, and those became apparent in the last two weeks of practices.

Some of the changes will be schematic, with different formations adjusting how UW gets to its bread-and-butter concepts. Some will be in execution, with new route combinations and points of attack in the run game. One of the most obvious changes is that new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram will look to feature UW’s receiver group — deeper than it’s been in years — in more ways. By putting standouts such as Chimere Dike in different spots, to using underneath routes and screens to get them the ball faster, expect the wideouts to have more of an impact.

“This is very refreshing to have a room full of guys that love each other, that want to play for each other, that are very selfless,” UW receivers coach Alvis Whitted said.

Learned: Defensive ends deep, versatile

Spring practices showed that, when healthy, the Badgers have put a defensive line on the field to attack a variety of blocking schemes and body types. Senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton performed like a three-year starter every practice he participated in, and senior defensive end Isaiah Mullens showed better block-shedding than in years past.

But the showings of ends Rodas Johnson, Cade McDonald and James Thompson Jr. were highlights of the spring. That trio showed quickness to knife through the line before zone blocks can get to them, and strength to bull-rush when they get a lineman on his heels on a pass set. Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej said he wants to use more of a rotation this year with his ends, and it appears the Badgers will have a handful of players he can trust to put on the field.

“If you’re in the two-deep, in my mind, you’re a starter,” Kolodziej said. “Their approach should be the same.”

Didn’t learn: Who’s replacing Jake Ferguson?

UW’s tight ends didn’t disappoint this spring, they just didn’t practice.

Clay Cundiff, Jack Eschenbach and Cam Large all missed the spring as they recover from injuries. Hayden Rucci also missed time after hurting his hip the second week of practices. Those four played the most last season behind senior Jake Ferguson, who’s now off to the NFL draft. Jaylan Franklin had solid practices early, but faded late in the spring, while Jack Pugh made some nice catches in red-zone periods, but also missed time.

Eschenbach and Cundiff figure to be the top options at the spot, assuming they recover and can stay on the field. Rucci has established himself as the best blocker in the group and will play a role. But after Ferguson was an ironman and model of consistent production the past four seasons, UW’s tight ends leave the spring with a lot of question marks.

Learned: It’s Graham Mertz’s QB spot

One subplot of spring practices was seeing if any of the quarterbacks behind redshirt junior Graham Mertz could make a push to unseat him as the starter. Starting roles aren’t determined in spring, but no one among senior Chase Wolf, redshirt freshman Deacon Hill and early enrollee Myles Burkett appeared ready to make that step.

Wolf was the best of the bunch behind Mertz, leading a couple of impressive drives during Friday’s move-the-ball portion of practice and putting some good throws on tape this week. His deep passes have looked especially improved. But his inconsistencies mar the good he can do. Wolf has played limited snaps each of the past three seasons and he’s shown the same ball-security issues Mertz has without as much upside.

Hill has the biggest arm in the room, but doesn’t have enough touch yet, and looked to be adjusting to the speed of the starting offense after a year on the scout team. Burkett only took a handful of snaps in 11-on-11 portions of practice.

Mertz must eliminate the bad-decision turnovers in his game, and do better holding onto the ball when pressured. But he’ll work on those items without the significant threat of losing his starting role after what we saw this spring.

Learned: O-line makes steady progress

It took a couple of weeks of practices for the offensive line to adjust to the changes to the scheme, but the last three weeks have been solid for that position group.

UW’s line has looked best in 11-on-11, fully-padded sessions on Saturdays, which is encouraging because those scrimmages are the closest simulation to a game. The line has opened rushing lanes and held up enough against an aggressive pass rush in those periods. Bob Bostad’s biggest change since becoming the offensive line coach was scaling back cross-training linemen. Instead of having them learn multiple positions, Bostad wants them to hone in on one.

The change has helped players such as Tyler Beach, who moved from tackle to left guard, and Michael Furtney, who has been the first-team right guard. Some changes will come to the line when center Joe Tippmann is healthy this fall — Tanor Bortolini will move to a guard spot and compete for a starting role — and there’s likely a battle for the right tackle spot. Logan Brown was OK this spring, but he’ll have redshirt freshmen Riley Mahlman and Nolan Rucci breathing down his neck for that role.

Didn’t learn: Who backs up the safeties?

UW’s had just three healthy scholarship players at safety entering this spring, then senior Travian Blaylock injured his knee on April 5 and has been out since. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said Monday that UW hopes Blaylock will be healthy by training camp in August, but it’s not known yet if that will be the case.

Senior John Torchio and sophomore Hunter Wohler are in line to be the starters, but Leonhard wants to use five or six safeties throughout the season to allow all of them to play fast. Safeties also are significant contributors on special teams. UW has one scholarship safety arriving this summer in Austin Brown, but with the position thin, a transfer pick-up seems likely.

“It's a big concern of mine to not have that depth,” Leonhard said. “You're an injury away from being light. I know we have some flexibility within the corner group to help out, and if we need to use that we will, but it's definitely concerning coming out of the spring.”

Learned: ILB Tatum Grass can start

Coach Paul Chryst paid one of his highest compliments to redshirt junior inside linebacker Tatum Grass earlier this month.

“He’s been extremely consistent,” Chryst said of the Holmen product. “I think he’s more than comfortable with who he is, he’s trusting the work that he put in, whether it’s in the weight room or the film room and it’s showing up on the field.”

New inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan started the spring with a depth chart based on playing experience, but in the last two weeks of practices, reps were earned based on performance. Grass has been in the No. 1 defense throughout the spring. He might not have the stunning athleticism of a Leo Chenal, who was an All-American at inside linebacker for UW in 2021, but he has the football IQ to put himself in the correct spot repeatedly.

Grass said Chenal and Jack Sanborn, a three-year starter and a first-team All-Big Ten pick last season, taught him how to handle himself in each phase of being a football player.

“Both of them just kind of set the standard of how you go about practice, how you go about meetings, how you go about being a great player,” Grass said. “This is what we expect from any guy who comes in.”

Learned: Transfer corners are difference-makers

UW doesn’t attack the transfer portal like other programs, but the pick-ups it made this year look like they could be every-down players, especially at cornerback.

Seniors Justin Clark, Cedrick Dort and Jay Shaw have raised the level of competition in the cornerback group while giving position coach Hank Poteat reliable players with college experience. Before an abdominal injury sidelined him for a little more than a week, Shaw was arguably the best outside cornerback UW has, right there with senior Alexander Smith. Clark has been the top nickel corner, battling well with No. 1 wide receiver Dike.

All three spoke this spring about their goals of using a strong year at UW to boost their NFL draft stock. If they do that, the Badgers’ defense will be difficult to throw on.

Didn’t learn: Vito Calvaruso may have a challenger

UW made a surprising move this offseason when it gave a scholarship to Vito Calvaruso, a transfer kicker from Arkansas. That’s not to say that Calvaruso isn’t worthy of said scholarship — he’d earned one with the Razorbacks as a freshman kickoff specialist, but lost the place-kicking job to Cam Little as a sophomore. It’s just rare UW gives a scholarship to a specialist new to the program. He entered the portal in early December, then committed to UW when the team was in Las Vegas for its bowl game.

Calvaruso suffered a right leg injury in spring practices and didn’t do much the middle three weeks. He returned this week and was impressive with his kicking power. Redshirt freshman Nate Van Zelst handled field goals since, and has been almost perfect, going 18 of 20 and making a long field goal of 48 yards.

UW couldn’t practice kickoffs this spring because their practices were at the indoor facility at the McClain Center. Calvaruso will get the chance to compete for the starting job this fall, but not getting to see him work in a team setting was disappointing for the Badgers.

Learned: Jackson Acker has a role in the backfield

Locking Jackson Acker into a position has been difficult even since he was a recruit coming out of Verona High School.

The 6-foot-1, 232-pounder was recruited as a running back, but there was always a possibility he’d move to linebacker if there was a better path to the field. He stayed at tailback last season and played in two blowout wins, scoring his first collegiate touchdown at Rutgers. But the Badgers entered the spring without a scholarship player listed at fullback, and when walk-on sophomore Riley Nowakowski had to chip in at tight end due to injuries at that spot, Acker was pressed into a new duty.

“We look at Jackson and we can see, one, a guy that truly is willing, wanting to contribute,” Chryst said. “And then a guy who’s got really good athleticism. He’s got strength, he’s got power, he’s got speed.”

Chryst said the challenge for Acker will be to learn that things are never quite the same for a fullback from play to play, and he must adjust and pick up the necessary blocks. If he ends up a fullback this fall, Acker will be a weapon out of the backfield while also being a viable backup running back.

