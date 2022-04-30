7 former Wisconsin football players find NFL homes as free agents

A disappointing weekend for Jack Sanborn ended on a positive note.

The former University of Wisconsin linebacker wasn’t selected in the NFL draft, a surprise as he was projected to be picked as high as the fifth round in some mock drafts. But the Deer Park, Illinois, native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, his favorite team.

Sanborn was one of seven former Badgers to sign free agent deals shortly after the draft ended Saturday. Offensive lineman Josh Seltzner and quarterback Jack Coan, who finished his college career at Notre Dame last year, both signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis’ general manager Chris Ballard is a former UW player and the Colts’ offense is led by Jonathan Taylor, a former Badgers back.

Cornerback Caesar Williams signed with the Rams, joining UW products Logan Bruss, David Edwards, and Rob Havenstein on the defending Super Bowl champions’ roster.

Safety Scott Nelson signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Wide receivers Kendric Pryor (Bengals) and Danny Davis III (Packers) also inked deals.

Other UW alums such as fullback John Chenal and safety Collin Wilder are still in the mix looking for free agent deals.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.