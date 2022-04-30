7 former Wisconsin football players find NFL homes as free agents

A disappointing weekend for Jack Sanborn ended on a positive note.
The former University of Wisconsin linebacker wasn’t selected in the NFL draft, a surprise as he was projected to be picked as high as the fifth round in some mock drafts. But the Deer Park, Illinois, native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, his favorite team.
Sanborn was one of seven former Badgers to sign free agent deals shortly after the draft ended Saturday. Offensive lineman Josh Seltzner and quarterback Jack Coan, who finished his college career at Notre Dame last year, both signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis’ general manager Chris Ballard is a former UW player and the Colts’ offense is led by Jonathan Taylor, a former Badgers back.
Cornerback Caesar Williams signed with the Rams, joining UW products Logan Bruss, David Edwards, and Rob Havenstein on the defending Super Bowl champions’ roster.
Safety Scott Nelson signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Wide receivers Kendric Pryor (Bengals) and Danny Davis III (Packers) also inked deals.
Other UW alums such as fullback John Chenal and safety Collin Wilder are still in the mix looking for free agent deals.
Badgers react to the passing of former Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown
Running back Braelon Allen
This one hurts…rest easy coach. pic.twitter.com/i3iN5H2Zli— Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) April 11, 2022
Running back Isaac Guerendo
Nothing but love for this man.. Rest easy Coach Brown❤️ pic.twitter.com/a3r2Nw26FQ— Isaac Guerendo (@isaacguerendo) April 11, 2022
Running back Julius Davis
Fly High OG. Realest Around. 🕊🙏🏽— 𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓲𝓾𝓼 𝓓𝓪𝓿𝓲𝓼 (@juliusdavis32) April 11, 2022
We will miss you Coach GB Prayers to your family and loved ones❤️ pic.twitter.com/kvjkjrAVXX
Wide receiver Markus Allen
Never question why you meet some people in life, god puts people in your path for a reason.— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) April 11, 2022
Love Coach GB💔
Tight end Hayden Rucci
Never take a moment for granted.— Hayden Rucci (@haydenrucci) April 11, 2022
You impacted more lives than you could have known. Rest easy Coach GB❤️
Tight end Cam Large
Coach GB thank you for the impact you had on this team. Praying for you and your family❤️ rest easy— Cam Large (@cam_large) April 11, 2022
Quarterback Deacon Hill
Be thankful for who your cross paths with because you never know what will happen. GB you brought energy and light into each day you were here. Can’t believe your gone… Rest easy coach💔❤️— Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) April 11, 2022
Safety Hunter Wohler
One of the nicest dudes I’ve ever met. No one had as much of a joy for life as Coach Brown. Don’t take anything for granted. Fly high coach https://t.co/h2cbOS5d93— Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) April 11, 2022
Wide receiver Skyler Bell
Coach GB Rest Easy 🖤— Skyler Bell (@Juicebe11) April 11, 2022
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig
Rest easy Coach🤧 lost a real one today💯💯💯💔— Nick⚡️Herbig (@nickherbig_) April 11, 2022
Defensive end Isaiah Mullens
Gone way to soon, gonna miss you coach GB ❤️ https://t.co/sjZ9uPd0ck— Isaiah Mullens (@MullensIsaiah) April 11, 2022
Wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted
Thank You @GaryBrownUW Rest In Power & Heavenly Peace My Brother! Although Our Time Together Was Short, The Impact You Had On Our Staff & Players Is Everlasting! 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/WVjhlMvhiW— Alvis James Whitted (@CoachWhitted) April 11, 2022
Recruiting director Mickey Turner
Gary Brown was an incredible person to work alongside. First class father, coach, husband, teacher and mentor. Thank you for everything you taught me and countless others. You will be greatly missed. Rest easy my friend.— Mickey Turner (@CoachTurnerUW) April 11, 2022
Safety Collin Wilder
Just a small sample of the light Coach Brown was to everyone around him and how he brought the energy every single day. His love was so genuine and it went beyond the football field. Rest in Heaven, Coach. pic.twitter.com/Fyxh17F0K5— Collin Wilder (@WilderCollin) April 11, 2022
Defensive end Matt Henningsen
I strive to approach every day the way this man did. RIP GB🖤 https://t.co/9T42cXQTal— Matt Henningsen (@matthenningsen) April 11, 2022
Running back Garrett Groshek
Cherish the company around you Today. Always take an opportunity to express gratitude & love for those who impact you. RIP GB 🕊— Garrett Groshek (@garrettgro37) April 11, 2022
Director of player development Chris Orr
Wow RIP GB ❤️— Chris Orr (@Chris_Guwap) April 11, 2022
Running back Ron Dayne
Both Dwayne Haskins and Gary Brown!! This was a rough weekend for football! Rest easy brothers. Your families are in our thoughts and prayers. 🙏🏿🙏🏿— Ron Dayne (@Ron33Dayne) April 11, 2022
Cornerback Faion Hicks
Damn not coach GB 😔— Faion Hicks (@Faion_Hicks) April 11, 2022
Linebacker Leo Chenal
Contagious energy every day RIP Coach ❤️ https://t.co/elbg1WvoAr— Leopold Chenal (@chenal_leo) April 11, 2022
Fullback John Chenal
Everything this man touched he made better. Love you GB. Rest In Peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yT7zW5czRZ— John Chenal (@JohnChenal) April 11, 2022
Wide receiver Danny Davis
A Great Guy🙏🏽❤️ Rest In Peace Coach❤️ https://t.co/zyX2Z5vO11— Danny Davis III (@DDIII_7) April 11, 2022
Running back Melvin Gordon
Prayers to his family 🙏🏾‼️RIP https://t.co/2isooREa43— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) April 11, 2022