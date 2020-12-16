 Skip to main content
6 Badgers earn All-Big Ten defensive honors
6 Badgers earn All-Big Ten defensive honors

A trio of Badgers defenders earned third-team All-Big Ten recognition Wednesday.

Senior defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, junior linebacker Jack Sanborn and senior defensive back Caesar Williams each earned third-team honors, with Loudermilk's and Sanborn’s nods coming in the media poll and Williams’ in the coaches poll.

Senior safety Eric Burrell, sophomore linebacker Leo Chenal and junior cornerback Faion Hicks all earned honorable mentions.

Loudermilk has 11 tackles and two sacks in five games this season. He’s also tallied three quarterback hurries. Outside of when early season games were lopsided in UW’s favor, Loudermilk has played nearly every snap for the Badgers this season. This is his first All-Big Ten honor.

Sanborn, the team’s leading tackler with 36 this season, has been a model of consistency for the Badgers’ defense. He’s added a sack, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble to his ledger this season. Sanborn earned his first all-conference honor.

Williams has two pass breakups and six tackles, including one for loss, this season. He’s been a difficult man to beat for receivers and the Badgers as a whole allow just 167.8 yards per game through the air.

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, a Kenosha native, was the conference’s defensive lineman and defensive player of the year. Northwestern’s Paddy Fisher won the linebacker of the year award, while Ohio State’s Shaun Wade was named the DB of the year. Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph was the conference’s freshman of the year.

Here’s a look at the all-conference teams:

COACHES TEAM

Defensive line

First team: Chauncey Golston, Iowa; Daviyon Nixon, Iowa; Jayson Oweh, Penn State; Shaka Toney, Penn State.

Second team: Owen Carney, Illinis; Jerome Johnson, Indiana; Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa; Zach Harrison, Ohio State; Tommy Togiai, Ohio State; George Karlaftis, Purdue.

Third team: Garrett Haskell, Ohio State; Jonathan Cooper, Ohio State

Linebackers

First team: Micah McFadden, Indiana; Paddy Fisher, Northwestern; Pete Werner, Ohio State

Second team: Blake Gallagher, Northwestern; Derrick Barnes, Purdue; Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers

Third team: Jake Hansen, Illinois; Nick Niemann, Iowa; Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State; Baron Browning, Ohio State

Defensive backs

First team: Shakur Brown, Michigan State; Shaun Wade, Ohio State; Brandon Joseph, Northwestern; Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

Second team: Jamar Johnson, Indiana; Tiwan Mullen, Indiana; Jaylin Williams, Indiana; Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

Third team: Devon Matthews, Indiana; Jack Koerner, Iowa; Tre Avery, Rutgers; Caesar Williams, Wisconsin

MEDIA TEAM

Defensive line

First team: Jerome Johnson, Indiana; Chauncey Golston, Iowa; Daviyon Nixon, Iowa; Shaka Toney, Penn State

Second team: Owen Carney, Illinois; Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa; Kwity Paye, Michigan; Tommy Togiai, Ohio State; Jayson Oweh, Penn State

Third team: Eku Leota, Northwestern; Jonathan Cooper, Ohio State; Isaiahh Loudermilk, Wisconsin

Linebackers

First team: Micah McFadden, Indiana; Paddy Fisher, Northwestern; Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers

Second team: Jake Hansen, Illinois; Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State; Blake Gallagher, Northwestern

Third team: Pete Werner, Ohio State; Derrick Barnes, Purdue; Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

Defensive backs

First team: Jamar Johnson, Indiana; Tiawan Mullen, Indiana; Brandon Joseph, Northwestern; Greg Newsome II, Northwestern; Shaun Wade, Ohio State

Second team: Jaylin Williams, Indiana; Jack Koerner, Iowa; Shakur Brown, Michigan State

Third team: Devon Matthews, Indiana; Joey Porter, Penn State; Lamont Wade, Penn State; Trey Avery, Rutgers

