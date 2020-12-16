6 Badgers earn All-Big Ten defensive honors

A trio of Badgers defenders earned third-team All-Big Ten recognition Wednesday.

Senior defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, junior linebacker Jack Sanborn and senior defensive back Caesar Williams each earned third-team honors, with Loudermilk's and Sanborn’s nods coming in the media poll and Williams’ in the coaches poll.

Senior safety Eric Burrell, sophomore linebacker Leo Chenal and junior cornerback Faion Hicks all earned honorable mentions.

Loudermilk has 11 tackles and two sacks in five games this season. He’s also tallied three quarterback hurries. Outside of when early season games were lopsided in UW’s favor, Loudermilk has played nearly every snap for the Badgers this season. This is his first All-Big Ten honor.

Sanborn, the team’s leading tackler with 36 this season, has been a model of consistency for the Badgers’ defense. He’s added a sack, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble to his ledger this season. Sanborn earned his first all-conference honor.