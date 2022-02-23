5 things to know about Mickey Turner, Wisconsin football's recruiting leader

Mickey Turner has had the same goal for nearly all of his professional life — help the University of Wisconsin win football games.
That goal doesn’t change now that Turner is the Badgers’ head of recruiting, a role he assumed Tuesday after seven years as the team’s tight ends coach. The way he’ll help the team win will be different, though. Instead of trying to develop depth and high-level players at the tight end spot, he’ll look to do so across the roster for coach Paul Chryst.
Turner hasn’t yet spoken with reporters since assuming his new job, but he already is working to evaluate and recruit players from future classes. He has his work cut out for him after UW’s 2022 class ranked in the 40s nationally and near the bottom of the Big Ten Conference, but those rankings mostly were due to the low number of scholarship high schoolers added (15). On a per-recruit basis, UW’s class was on par with its best classes.
Here are five things to know about Turner as he takes over UW’s recruiting efforts.
A former captain
Turner was primarily a blocking tight end during his playing career with the Badgers. He finished his career with 10 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in 39 games. But he was well-respected in the program and amongst his teammates.
Turner was a captain for the 2009 team that went 10-3 under coach Bret Bielema and beat Miami in the Champs Sports Bowl. Chryst was his offensive coordinator. Turner was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten team selection and earned his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.
Trusted Chryst assistant
Chryst hired Turner for his first job in college football at Pittsburgh in 2012. Turner has been working under Chryst for the past 10 years in a variety of roles, including as director of player development at Pitt before leading UW's tight ends. In that role he's helped mentor standouts like Troy Fumagalli and Jake Ferguson, who both have spoken to how Turner pushed them to improve.
Loyalty is important to Chryst — look through his recent coaching hires and he’s either brought in someone he knows from past experiences or someone with ties to a trusted source. Turner has those qualities, and Chryst turned to him for one of the most important hires of his tenure.
UW needs to recruit well or it to reclaim its spot atop the Big Ten West and challenge for a league title. Chryst is looking to Turner to make that happen.
Personality a plus
One of Turner's strong points as a recruiter and a coach is his straightforward approach. His players knew where they stood with him. He's also a good-natured person whom players like. Players on the roster and recruits have spoken highly about Turner over the years.
“He has a track record as a strong recruiter and as someone who is honest and genuine in how he represents our program and builds relationships,” Chryst said in a release. “I'm excited for him and the opportunity that he has to lead our efforts on that front."
Those traits should serve him well as recruiting director because he'll be establishing contact with recruits before their position coach steps in and deepens the relationship.
Under Chryst, UW has been adamant that scholarship offers to recruits are real and a two-way commitments. An example of this came in the 2022 class when UW didn’t recruit over or pull offers from defensive lineman Curtis Neal and defensive back A’Khoury Lyde despite injuries that ended their senior years. Turner has the same mindset.
“As someone who lived it first-hand, I love sharing what makes this place and this program so special,” Turner said in a statement. “I grew up out of state and knew very little about Wisconsin before my own recruiting process began, but this school and this program checked every box for me once I was exposed to it.”
Solid track record
Recruiting any prospect requires work from a number of people, so crediting one individual for a player’s choice in schools isn’t possible in most cases.
However, using 247Sports’ primary recruiter designation, Turner has been one of the keys in UW landing great players.
The highlight of Turner’s list is Jonathan Taylor, who became one of the greatest running backs in college football history, but others include five-star tackle Logan Brown, receivers Skyler Bell and Kendric Pryor, and safety Reggie Pearson.
His title still is being determined
UW announced Turner as its head of recruiting Tuesday evening, but his title has yet to be determined.
The last person with Turner's new job, Saeed Khalif, was the program's director of player personnel. That could be the designation Turner receives, and other options include recruiting coordinator or director of recruiting.
Whatever the title becomes, Turner will be in charge of more than just finding and evaluating high schoolers. UW's efforts in the transfer portal also will be under Turner's direction. The Badgers have brought in five transfers so far this offseason and more movement is expected after spring practices give players across the country a better idea of where they stand on the depth chart.
UW already posted one position to work under Turner in the recruiting department — player personnel assistant. The job posting indicates it will be involved in a number of facets of recruiting but primarily evaluating prospects and collecting data about them for coaches.
Season superlatives: The MVPs, unsung heroes and best plays of Wisconsin football's season
Offensive MVP and newcomer of the year: Braelon Allen, running back
Stats: 186 carries, 1,268 yards, 12 touchdowns; eight catches, 39 yards
Things changed for the Badgers when Allen became a featured back. It wasn’t just that the game in which Allen became the No. 2 behind Chez Mellusi — Oct. 9 at Illinois — was the start of a seven-game win streak. Allen’s running helped changed UW’s offensive identity and attitude.
The Fond du Lac native and 17-year-old became known around college football for his size and breaking tackles. He set a UW freshman record with seven consecutive 100-yard rushing game and finished with the fifth-most rushing yards by a freshman in UW history.
After Mellusi was injured in a blowout win at Rutgers, Allen carried the Badgers to wins over Northwestern and Nebraska.
“One of the things that's been impressive is that he's been really consistent,” Chryst said. “I think (he) certainly came in with intentions of, and the confidence maybe that, ‘I can help this. I’m here to play.’ And yet humble enough to do all that he has to — how to learn and listening to other players.”
Defensive MVP: Leo Chenal, inside linebacker
Stats: 115 tackles, 18½ for loss, eight sacks, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles
Expectations were sky-high for Chenal coming into the season after he showed promise in 2020. The start of his season was delayed a bit after contracting COVID-19 and having to sit out the first two games, but he was the most impactful linebacker in the Big Ten Conference and one of the best in the nation this season.
He earned second-team All-American honors from multiple outlets and was the Big Ten’s linebacker of the year. His ability to knife through the line of scrimmage to come up with tackles for loss was impressive throughout the season, and he was once again one of the Badgers best pass-rushers.
“Last year we knew if it looks like Leo's a little out of sorts, let's go downhill,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “Let’s get him going and impacting it physically a little bit, try to take a little thinking off his plate. Now you’ve just seen the football intelligence just continuing to grow with experience and just reps in this defense. He's making plays in different ways that maybe last year, especially early in the season, he wasn't quite ready to do.”
Specialist MVP: Andy Vujnovich, punter
Stats: 49 punts, 2,274 yards, 46.4 average, long punt of 68 yards, 15 of 50-plus, 16 downed inside the opponent’s 20
The Badgers weren’t a particularly strong group on special teams this season, but one consistent presence that unit had was Vujnovich in the punting game. In his second year with the program after transferring from Division-III University of Dubuque, Vujnovich set the program record for punting average in a season.
Vujnovich got a good deal of attention for his prowess in the weight room, earning a spot on The Athletic’s Freaks list in the preseason, and UW special teams coordinator Chris Haering said he’d put Vujnovich’s offseason work up against any other player’s.
“This team cares about each other,” Chryst said. “And a great way to reflect the way that you care is you doing your part. ‘Vuj’s’ doing that. There's been some great efforts up front and in front of him, but he's been good.”
Most improved offensive player: Josh Seltzner, guard
After being used in a rotation at guard earlier in his career, Seltzner solidified his place in the starting unit with a strong fall camp and then put together an All-American season. A weight drop was a significant part of Seltzner’s success, as he felt more flexible and could get his pad level underneath opponents and move them off the ball.
Seltzner’s pass blocking was the best it’s looked in his UW career, helping to keep the pocket clean from interior pressure. This was Seltzner’s first year as a full-time starter, but he’ll be trying his hand at the NFL next year.
“There was kind of a calm confidence, and that seemed to be reflected in a steady play,” Chryst said of Seltzner. “So it kind of matched the way that (he) went about it. The moments, the challenges, it seemed very confident.”
Most improved defensive player: Caesar Williams, cornerback
Stats: 28 tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups
Williams took full advantage of his sixth season in the Badgers’ program and showed he’d taken strides to clean up some of his technique mistakes that led to penalties. He was targeted 44 times this season and allowed just 19 catches and one touchdown, according to PFF. He had a career-high three picks this season, including one returned for a touchdown.
His length became an asset he could use to break up passes even if he wasn’t in perfect position, and he smarter with his physicality while covering down the field.
“Understanding who you are as a player, length, foot quickness, physicality, all that stuff comes into play with these corners,” Leonhard said. “It's such a technical game. And I think right now you're seeing it all come together for him to just trust in who he is, what his technique (is), how his eyes work, where that leads him.”
Defensive newcomer of the year: Hunter Wohler, safety
True freshman safety @HunterWohler has some great football instincts.— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 4, 2021
Stats: 17 tackles, three for loss, one sack, one pass breakup
This was the most difficult category to select a winner for because the Badgers didn’t feature many newcomers on defense this season. UW had a veteran group across the defense, but Wohler was a consistent special teams player and showed a good nose for the ball when he played on defense.
Wohler is a big, rangy safety and has the speed to cover a lot of ground in zone or turn and run with a receiver in man. His time as a bigger contributor on defense is coming next season, but he showed enough promise this year to earn this award.
“He's always trying to rip at the ball,” Chenal said of Wohler. “He's always trying to make that extra game-changing play. He's getting a bunch of PBUs in practice and he's getting those strips, which is huge, could be game-changing in a game. But he's confident, and that's one of the biggest things that you could say for a freshman is having that confidence.”
Offensive unsung hero: Chimere Dike, wide receiver
Stats: 19 catches, 272 yards, one touchdown; three carries, 19 yards
The line of statistics above aren’t great, but they’re a reason why Dike’s play and attitude this season deserve recognition. UW targeted Dike just 32 times this year, per PFF, and he didn’t have the breakout year that he looked to be on track for after flashing in 2020 and a strong offseason.
But Dike gave consistent effort as a run-blocker or a jet-sweep decoy, and he didn’t allow the lack of opportunities affect him. Multiple coaches and teammates in December that Dike is ready to be the leader of the receiver room and the No. 1 option next season.
“I think that being that we do have a young room, I talked about Chimere Dike being the guy that is now the leader in that room in regards to his routine, how he prepares, the way he goes about his business on a daily basis,” UW receivers coach Alvis Whitted said. “I think that's the standard for a lot of guys to shape and mold their routines after and it'll be great.”
Defensive unsung hero: Keeanu Benton, nose tackle
Stats: 25 tackles, five for loss, 2½ sacks, two pass break-ups, four quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries
The Badgers had the No. 1 rushing defense for much of the season and a significant reason that was able to happen was the play of nose tackle Keeanu Benton. Though he didn’t rack up tackles for loss or sacks this season, his impact on the unit was acknowledged by everyone. Offensive lines paid attention to him and made sure they had two bodies to block him.
“To me, it's just disruption,” Leonhard said of measuring Benton’s impact. “You're not always going to get the production week in and week out, but how disruptive (are you?) How our teams blocking you? How many opportunities of getting one-on-ones in either the run game or the pass game are you allowed to have? Because obviously if you're taking two, you're helping this defense out in a big way.”
He told reporters he’s leaning toward coming back to UW for his senior season, which would be a boon for the Badgers’ defense that could be light on experience next year.
Biggest offensive play of the year: Braelon Allen’s third TD against Nebraska
Allen began his career against Nebraska much like his childhood idol Melvin Gordon did — with a dominant performance.
Allen had 22 carries, 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-28 win over the Cornhuskers at Camp Randall, but his final rushing attempt was the most impactful. His 53-yard run off the right side saw him read a pair of pull blocks well, sprint through the second level and stiff arm the last defender who had a chance at him before finishing the play in the south end zone.
Not only was it a winning touchdown in a game that pushed the Badgers to their seventh consecutive win, the play featured everything special about Allen as a ball-carrier — vision, speed, power and an unwillingness to be tackled. Nebraska fans had to deal with massive games from Gordon and Jonathan Taylor in the past, and now they’ll have to worry about what Allen might do against them next.
Biggest defensive play of the year: Fourth-down stop against Iowa
UW’s defense had plenty to do with the Badgers’ 27-7 win over No. 9 Iowa at Camp Randall, but the stop it made on a fourth down late in the third quarter stunted the bit of momentum the Hawkeyes were creating.
Nose tackle Bryson Williams and inside linebacker Leo Chenal were able to submarine Iowa All-American and Rimington-Trophy-winning center Tyler Linderbaum to stop fullback Monte Pottebaum’s run short of the sticks on a fourth-and-1. UW led 20-7 at the time, and the Badgers offense drove down the field and put the game away on the ensuing possession.
"Right after that play, it just swung the momentum,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “The game was pretty much over at that point."
With just two bowl games left to be played, the Badgers defense is No. 1 in the FBS in total yards allowed and No. 1 in rushing defense.