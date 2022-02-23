5 things to know about Mickey Turner, Wisconsin football's recruiting leader

Mickey Turner has had the same goal for nearly all of his professional life — help the University of Wisconsin win football games.

That goal doesn’t change now that Turner is the Badgers’ head of recruiting, a role he assumed Tuesday after seven years as the team’s tight ends coach. The way he’ll help the team win will be different, though. Instead of trying to develop depth and high-level players at the tight end spot, he’ll look to do so across the roster for coach Paul Chryst.

Turner hasn’t yet spoken with reporters since assuming his new job, but he already is working to evaluate and recruit players from future classes. He has his work cut out for him after UW’s 2022 class ranked in the 40s nationally and near the bottom of the Big Ten Conference, but those rankings mostly were due to the low number of scholarship high schoolers added (15). On a per-recruit basis, UW’s class was on par with its best classes.

Here are five things to know about Turner as he takes over UW’s recruiting efforts.

A former captain

Turner was primarily a blocking tight end during his playing career with the Badgers. He finished his career with 10 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in 39 games. But he was well-respected in the program and amongst his teammates.

Turner was a captain for the 2009 team that went 10-3 under coach Bret Bielema and beat Miami in the Champs Sports Bowl. Chryst was his offensive coordinator. Turner was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten team selection and earned his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

Trusted Chryst assistant

Chryst hired Turner for his first job in college football at Pittsburgh in 2012. Turner has been working under Chryst for the past 10 years in a variety of roles, including as director of player development at Pitt before leading UW's tight ends. In that role he's helped mentor standouts like Troy Fumagalli and Jake Ferguson, who both have spoken to how Turner pushed them to improve.

Loyalty is important to Chryst — look through his recent coaching hires and he’s either brought in someone he knows from past experiences or someone with ties to a trusted source. Turner has those qualities, and Chryst turned to him for one of the most important hires of his tenure.

UW needs to recruit well or it to reclaim its spot atop the Big Ten West and challenge for a league title. Chryst is looking to Turner to make that happen.

Personality a plus

One of Turner's strong points as a recruiter and a coach is his straightforward approach. His players knew where they stood with him. He's also a good-natured person whom players like. Players on the roster and recruits have spoken highly about Turner over the years.

“He has a track record as a strong recruiter and as someone who is honest and genuine in how he represents our program and builds relationships,” Chryst said in a release. “I'm excited for him and the opportunity that he has to lead our efforts on that front."

Those traits should serve him well as recruiting director because he'll be establishing contact with recruits before their position coach steps in and deepens the relationship.

Under Chryst, UW has been adamant that scholarship offers to recruits are real and a two-way commitments. An example of this came in the 2022 class when UW didn’t recruit over or pull offers from defensive lineman Curtis Neal and defensive back A’Khoury Lyde despite injuries that ended their senior years. Turner has the same mindset.

“As someone who lived it first-hand, I love sharing what makes this place and this program so special,” Turner said in a statement. “I grew up out of state and knew very little about Wisconsin before my own recruiting process began, but this school and this program checked every box for me once I was exposed to it.”

Solid track record

Recruiting any prospect requires work from a number of people, so crediting one individual for a player’s choice in schools isn’t possible in most cases.

However, using 247Sports’ primary recruiter designation, Turner has been one of the keys in UW landing great players.

The highlight of Turner’s list is Jonathan Taylor, who became one of the greatest running backs in college football history, but others include five-star tackle Logan Brown, receivers Skyler Bell and Kendric Pryor, and safety Reggie Pearson.

His title still is being determined

UW announced Turner as its head of recruiting Tuesday evening, but his title has yet to be determined.

The last person with Turner's new job, Saeed Khalif, was the program's director of player personnel. That could be the designation Turner receives, and other options include recruiting coordinator or director of recruiting.

Whatever the title becomes, Turner will be in charge of more than just finding and evaluating high schoolers. UW's efforts in the transfer portal also will be under Turner's direction. The Badgers have brought in five transfers so far this offseason and more movement is expected after spring practices give players across the country a better idea of where they stand on the depth chart.

UW already posted one position to work under Turner in the recruiting department — player personnel assistant. The job posting indicates it will be involved in a number of facets of recruiting but primarily evaluating prospects and collecting data about them for coaches.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.