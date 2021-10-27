5 things to know about Iowa football before it faces Wisconsin

 Skip to main content
UW FOOTBALL

Boilermakers at No. 2 Iowa featured game on Big Ten schedule

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Homecoming is here for the University of Wisconsin, and the football team will take on Iowa on Saturday. 

It’s the Badgers' first trophy game of the season — the other two coming against Minnesota and Nebraska — and they’ll hope to return the Heartland Trophy to Madison. Iowa earned possession of the bronze bull trophy last season when it beat UW 28-7 in Iowa City. 

Wisconsin is unranked for the first time in its last 10 meetings with the Hawkeyes. Iowa is ranked ninth in the AP Top 25, yet the Badgers enter the game as a 3.5-point favorite. 

Here are five things to know about the Hawkeyes.

Battle for the Big Ten West 

Saturday's winner will control its own destiny for the Big Ten West title. 

If UW beats Iowa, the teams will be tied with two losses, but the Badgers will have the head-to-head advantage over the Hawkeyes. 

Iowa (6-1) lost to Purdue, but the Badgers (4-3) beat the Boilermakers last week. Purdue wide receiver David had 240 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches to help his team defeat then-No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16. He had six catches for 33 yards on 10 targets against Wisconsin last week.

The Badgers’ focus on Bell left Purdue’s tight ends open underneath, which allowed them to be more active than usual. UW likely won’t be able to do that against Iowa because junior tight end Sam LaPorta is the team’s leading receiver with 28 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns. 

Two sides of the same coin

Both teams have a similar mentality about how to win games. They rely on their running game and a strong defense.

Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten and is tied for third in the nation in scoring defense. The Hawkeyes rank fourth in the Big Ten and 13th in the country in total defense, while their rushing defense ranks third in the Big Ten and seventh nationally. 

Iowa Linebacker Jack Campbell has 67 tackles this season. The Hawkeyes will be without senior cornerback Riley Moss. He injured his left knee while celebrating his fourth interception of the season during a victory over Penn State on Oct. 9. 

Usage of fullbacks

Both teams also utilize a fullback, which isn’t common at the FBS level anymore. The only other Big Ten school that uses a fullback is Michigan, but it doesn’t utilize the position nearly as much as Iowa and UW.

Junior Monte Pottebaum is the Hawkeyes’ starting fullback, according to their depth chart. He is the team’s third-leading rusher behind running backs Tyler Goodson and Ivory Kelly-Martin with an average of 6.4 yards per game. His real focus is blocking linebackers for his teammates.

Pottebaum has been described as playing like a linebacker — just on the offensive side. He collided harshly with Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith multiple times to help Iowa get the win over the Nittany Lions. Pottebaum flexes between roles and creates opportunities for his teammates, much like UW’s John Chenal.  

Offensive talents

Both teams' offenses are controlled by the run game. UW is a bit better at it with an average of 218.9 yards rushing per game, which ranks 19th in the nation. The Badgers have averaged 72.9 more yards rushing per game than yards passing this season. 

Iowa typically runs the ball more than it passes it, but the Hawkeyes have averaged 77.7 more yards passing per game than yards rushing this season. This could be credited to quarterback Spencer Petras, who is averaging 190.4 yards passing per game. 

The Hawkeyes’ passing offense ranks 100th in the nation with 194.3 yards per game. Their rushing attack sits at 103rd with 116.6 yards per game. 

Goodson leads the Hawkeyes’ rushing attack with 586 yards on 136 attempts. His five rushing touchdowns rank seventh in the Big Ten. He rushed 22 times for a career-high 153 yards and a career-high three touchdowns against Kent State in September. 

Iowa’s best offensive player isn’t going to be on the stat sheet as much as his teammates because he's helping protect the quarterback. Tyler Linderbaum is one of the highest-ranked centers in the country. He’s garnering national attention for finishing blocks 20 yards down the field.

UW nose tackle Keeanu Benton will be handling Linderbaum most often for the Badgers. 

Turnover battle

Iowa leads the country in interceptions (16) and takeaways (21) and ranks third in turnover margin (+15). Nine Hawkeyes have at least one interception this season. 

Moss leads the Big Ten with four interceptions and is tied for second in the nation in interceptions despite missing a game with injury.

The Hawkeyes have capitalized on their opponents' mistakes and have turned those 21 turnovers into 78 points this season. Iowa’s defense has scored 20 points on its own. 

The Badgers rank 128th in the country with eight fumbles lost and nine interceptions — and worst in the Big Ten. UW quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown seven of the interceptions.

