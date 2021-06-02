5 things to know about Chris McIntosh, Wisconsin's next athletic director

Alvarez said he had faith in the committee chosen to replace him and believed McIntosh would earn the job.

“I know the committee, I know Pete Miller is going to be the chair of the committee,” Alvarez said. “I have a lot of confidence in Pete. They’ll have a process they go through and I'm sure Mac will do a very good job in the process.”

2. He has Wisconsin roots

McIntosh probably would be the most famous alumnus of Pewaukee High School if not for the Watt family.

Those in-state ties were partly what brought McIntosh back to UW in his adult life. In a Q&A with The Trust, an offshoot of the NFL Players Association that helps former players make the next steps in life, McIntosh said that a visit to campus to be inducted into UW’s hall of fame reinvigorated the love he has for Madison.

“Visiting campus reminded me of what an impact my college experience as an athlete had on me and who I became,” McIntosh wrote. “It was a complete leap of faith, but it seemed like it might be fun. … I've always enjoyed what I've done for work, but I absolutely love what I'm doing here. I didn't realize I could enjoy it as much as I do.”

3. He was a dominant offensive tackle