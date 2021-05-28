 Skip to main content
5 start times announced for Badgers football games
franklin photo 5-27

James Franklin coaches Penn State, which has won 10 of 19 meetings with UW, including the past four.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

A collection of the most interesting quotes and thoughts from Badgers players and coaches during spring practices.

With football season 100 days away, the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday announced start times for five games this fall.

The season opener against Big Ten Conference rival Penn State, will kick off at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 and televised by FOX (Ch. 47 in Madison). UW opens as 3.5-point favorites, which will mark the first time since 2018 the Badgers play the Nittany Lions. Penn State has won the past four meetings, with UW’s most recent win in the series coming in 2011.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff show will broadcast live from UW’s campus.

The following week’s game will see UW take on Eastern Michigan at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 on FS1. The Badgers own a 3-0 record against Eagles, with wins in 1991, 1994 and 1996.

UW’s much-anticipated non-conference game against Notre Dame wlll start at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Chicago’s Soldier Field and also be televised on FOX. It’s the first time the Badgers have played the Fighting Irish since 1964, and former UW quarterback Jack Coan — who transferred at the end of the 2020 regular season — has a good chance of being the Notre Dame signal-caller this season.

Former UW coach Bret Bielema will get his first chance against the Badgers when they travel to Illinois on Oct. 9 for a 2:30 or 3 p.m. start; no TV broadcast partner was announced. The last time UW played in Champaign, the Illini made a last-second field goal to end the Badgers’ 6-0 run to begin the 2019 season.

Iowa will visit Camp Randall Stadium for the homecoming game, which will start at 11 a.m. on Oct. 30; no TV details were announced. UW will be looking to avenge the 28-7 loss Iowa handed it in Iowa City last year, breaking a string of four consecutive wins by the Badgers in the series.

