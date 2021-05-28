5 start times announced for Badgers football games

With football season 100 days away, the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday announced start times for five games this fall.

The season opener against Big Ten Conference rival Penn State, will kick off at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 and televised by FOX (Ch. 47 in Madison). UW opens as 3.5-point favorites, which will mark the first time since 2018 the Badgers play the Nittany Lions. Penn State has won the past four meetings, with UW’s most recent win in the series coming in 2011.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff show will broadcast live from UW’s campus.

The following week’s game will see UW take on Eastern Michigan at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 on FS1. The Badgers own a 3-0 record against Eagles, with wins in 1991, 1994 and 1996.

UW’s much-anticipated non-conference game against Notre Dame wlll start at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Chicago’s Soldier Field and also be televised on FOX. It’s the first time the Badgers have played the Fighting Irish since 1964, and former UW quarterback Jack Coan — who transferred at the end of the 2020 regular season — has a good chance of being the Notre Dame signal-caller this season.