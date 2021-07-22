5 observations from a busy first day at Big Ten Media Days

“We fought hard for football last year because we thought it was the right thing. I'm really grateful to the people that helped make it happen so that we could get a chance to play last year. Where we landed last year was a good place. I thought the season came off well with the Big Ten and was managed well. We're going to trust them to make those types of decisions.”

Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State were three of the most outspoken schools urging the conference to play the season last fall despite the virus risks. Nebraska’s game against UW was canceled due to the Badgers’ COVID outbreak.

There are five Big Ten campuses mandating the COVID vaccine for all students: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and Rutgers. Terrapins coach Michael Locksley said since the state’s mandate came down, his job has been easier, and about 93% of his team is vaccinated.

Illinois senior center Doug Kramer said he wouldn’t push vaccination on anyone, but he had a personal reason to get the shot outside of Illinois’ mandate.

“I got contact-traced out of two games last year and it was the worst two weeks,” he said. “I had to sit in a hotel and watch our team play and I couldn’t do anything about it and that drove me crazy. Getting the vaccine was an easy decision for me and I’d do it 10 out of 10 times.”