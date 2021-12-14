 Skip to main content
5 observations as Wisconsin football heads into the early signing period
5 observations as Wisconsin football heads into the early signing period

The early signing period has a different feel for the University of Wisconsin football team this season than it did a year ago.

The Badgers don’t have the program-record seven recruits rated four- or five-star prospects like last year’s class, but they could add couple between the early signing day and February’s National Signing Day — more on that later. The 2022 class currently ranks in the mid-40s in the nation and 11th in the Big Ten Conference.

But this season’s class has the feeling of an old-school UW group of prospects — a number of players who were either just starting to garner national attention when Badgers coaches were able to secure commitments or prospects who have high upside, but need some seasoning before their impact will be felt on the field.

Here are 5 observations heading into the first of two National Signing Days.

1. In-state prizes still available

UW enters the early signing period with the top-ranked recruit in the state, four-star Whitefish Bay offensive lineman Joe Brunner, expected to sign his National Letter of Intent. But there are two other four-star recruits in the state holding offers from UW whom are still available heading into Wednesday.

St. Croix Central offensive lineman Carson Hinzman and Sun Prairie defensive lineman Isaac Hamm are undecided, and it isn’t clear if they’ll be signing NLIs this week. Neither responded to requests to speak to the State Journal.

Four-star Saint Mary’s Springs offensive lineman Billy Schrauth announced last week he was committing to Notre Dame, choosing the Irish over UW.

Hinzman is ranked among the top 200 recruits nationally and among the top 10 interior offensive linemen nationally, according to 247Sports and Rivals. He’s reportedly narrowed his decision to UW and Ohio State. Hamm’s recruitment has been quieter this fall despite helping Sun Prairie reaching the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.

If the Badgers can land at least one of the two, it would help their rankings nationally. UW has secured commitments from at least three of the top-five ranked recruits in the state since 2017, but have just one in Brunner (No. 1 in the state) at the moment. Hamm, Hinzmann and Schrauth are in the state’s top five this year, along with Milwaukee King tight end Jerry Cross, who is orally committed to Penn State.

2. No running backs

The most glaring hole in the Badgers’ recruiting class at the moment is at tailback. UW doesn’t have a running back orally committed yet and is only strongly linked to one at the moment, four-star prospect Jadyn Ott. Ott is a Norco, California, product also drawing interest from a number of Pac-12 programs. He officially visited Madison in October.

UW’s running back room thinned out this season after dismissals and injuries. Freshmen Loyal Crawford (dismissed) and Antwan Roberts (suspended, then entered transfer portal) were out of the program after a fight in a dorm room, and redshirt freshman Jalen Berger was dismissed from the team for violating team rules. Isaac Guerendo and Chez Mellusi both suffered season-ending injuries.

Running back could be a spot the Badgers look to add through the transfer market, as they did last year with Mellusi, but the emergence of freshman Braelon Allen and his clear starter status entering next season may make the Badgers a less desirable destination for a transfer.

3. Room for more prospects, returners and/or transfers

With 13 recruits in the class as of Tuesday morning, UW will be active in winter window of recruiting to add to this class. Rule changes this year that allow programs to replace up to seven transfers — UW has nine players in the portal — but the staff still is waiting on decisions from a few current seniors to allocate their final few scholarships.

How those will break down between high school recruits, seniors who take advantage of their extra year of eligibility, current walk-ons awarded scholarships and transfers will be of interest, but the Badgers have flexibility.

Running back is the first position UW would be likely to address with a transfer, but it could also look to add a defensive back, especially after last week’s decision from Kalon Gervin to change his transfer commitment from UW to Kansas. The former Michigan State cornerback did not respond to a message seeking comment on why he flipped to the Jayhawks.

4. Less instant impact

This thought ties into the aforementioned dip in four- and five-star talent, but there are fewer prospects in the 2022 class that project to have significant roles for the Badgers next season than we saw in 2021.

Allen and safety Hunter Wohler, both four-star recruits from Wisconsin, played the most snaps of any true freshmen for the Badgers this season. But so far, the 2022 class has just one player that both fits a potential need in the lineup next season and may have the physical attributes to play quickly.

Defensive lineman Curtis Neal, a three-star prospect, might be pressed into a playing role if nose tackles Keeanu Benton and Bryson Williams depart this offseason. But the impact of this class will be felt in full in a couple years’ time. UW can’t afford another whiff of a class like 2018, where only one recruit (Jack Sanborn) has been a consistent contributor.

5. Koen Entringer one to watch

If watching a recruit choose his school on signing day intrigues you, UW is in the running for a signing-day commitment from three-star athlete Koen Entringer.

Entringer is a fast-rising prospect from Walled Lake, Michigan, whose stock jumped this fall. He committed to Central Michigan this summer but after receiving at least 10 Power Five scholarship offers since October, he decommitted and is considering UW, Boston College, Iowa and Michigan.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder only has been playing football for four years, but he showed promise on both sides of the ball. He could fit as a safety or a receiver at the college level.

