5 observations after rewatching the Badgers' win over No. 25 Purdue

Bruss also battled defensive end George Karlaftis to stalemates in the run game more often than any other UW offensive lineman.

A healthy Bruss should bring more stability to the edges of the Badgers line, because coaches can provide help to the other side when needed knowing Bruss can handle one-on-one challenges.

2. Up and down day for the interior OL

UW has a lot of statistics to back up that their offensive line played well against Purdue. For the most part, it did, but the interior had some trouble early on that smart coaching changes helped fix.

Early in the game, Purdue linebackers Kieren Douglas and Jaylan Alexander were making plays in the backfield. Douglas in particular was effective shooting through the holes created by a pulling lineman to cause some havoc. UW pulled less frequently until Douglas stopped trying that tactic and utilized a fullback to pick up linebackers trying to snake through the hole created by a pulling guard.

The rushing game was again based more on straight-forward iso and gap schemes than the more nuanced zone schemes UW has been known for — a commonality in each of the past three weeks, all wins.