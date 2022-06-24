4 takeaways from Wisconsin football's 2023 recruiting class thus far

Momentum is building for the University of Wisconsin football program’s 2023 recruiting class after a slow start.
The Badgers have secured oral commitments from 11 prospects for next year’s class, with 10 of those pledges coming in May and June. UW doesn't have to worry about the 25-player signing limit after the NCAA changed rules this spring lifting the limits for two years and it’s in hot pursuit of some four-star prospects who will help boost its rankings.
UW currently holds the No. 28 class in the country per 247Sports and is No. 25 in Rivals’ rankings; both recruiting sites rank the Badgers’ current class as eighth-best in the Big Ten Conference.
UW’s recruiting returns to this point under the direction of Mickey Turner has revealed some trends that are likely to continue as the program builds out the rest of its class, and exposed a key position the Badgers are a bit behind.
Here are four takeaways from UW’s 2023 recruiting class thus far.
1. Out-of-state focus
Only one Wisconsin product is orally committed to the Badgers’ 2023 class. That’s rare for a program that’s historically done well keeping its top in-state players from leaving, but so far the Badgers have only offered a scholarship to one Wisconsin native, according to 247Sports’ database. This year’s in-state class doesn’t have the same talent level as the 2022 class in which five four-star prospects called Wisconsin home.
Just one of the state’s eight three-star prospects — Milwaukee tailback Nate White — has been offered a scholarship by UW. White orally committed to UW in May.
Without in-state talent to build around, Badgers coaches have branched out with some success, particularly in Illinois. Three of the team’s prospects hail from Illinois, all from the Chicagoland area. UW has also pulled sought-after players like cornerback Jace Arnold (Georgia), running back Jaquez Keyes (Ohio) and outside linebacker Jordan Mayer (Pennsylvania) out of talent-rich states.
2. Quick turnarounds
Some of these future Badgers decided to commit pretty quickly after receiving their offers.
Offensive lineman James Durand tweeted that he received an offer from UW on March 26, and less than six weeks later on May 6, he announced his commitment to the football program. Keyes posted his offer in an April 16 tweet, and less than a month later, declared he wanted to become a Badger on May 13.
Projected safety Justin Taylor holds the quickest publicly announced offer-to-commitment timeline in the class of 2023 currently. He disclosed the offer from UW on May 11, and two days later, tweeted his decision to commit.
Of course, relationships and interest can and have developed prior to offers being delivered to recruits. Durand told the State Journal last month how coach Paul Chryst came out to see him during his track season in late February. Taylor recalled the relationship between he and UW began “at the beginning of the spring evaluation period” when outside linebackers coach Bobby April III visited his high school, Nazareth Academy, in La Grange Park, Illinois.
Wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who previously played for Saint Louis School in Honolulu, Hawaii, took an unofficial visit to Madison last November. However, he announced an offer from the Badgers on June 6 after a UW camp, then declared his commitment less than two weeks later on June 19 after returning for an official visit last weekend.
3. QB needed
UW doesn’t have a quarterback committed yet, which is out of the norm. UW, Michigan, Ohio State and Rutgers are the only Big Ten programs without a signal-caller orally committed to their 2023 classes.
The Badgers didn’t sign a scholarship quarterback in the 2020 class, but it’s been since the 2015 class that the program had to wait until June for a quarterback commitment. UW’s sights seem set on Pierre, South Dakota, prospect Lincoln Kienholz after their pursuits of four-star recruits JJ Kohl and Brayden Dorman came up empty.
Kienholz is a three-star recruit who visited UW this month, but wouldn’t be a player expected to compete right away. UW’s quarterback recruiting for the 2024 class is already underway, so if UW loses out on Kienholz to other interested schools like North Dakota State and Wyoming, it could look to add a transfer to bridge the gap. Returning starter Graham Mertz has two seasons of eligibility remaining after 2022.
Quarterback is one position at which it’s fair to question whether UW’s year without a recruiting staff hurt its ability to land a highly rated prospect in this class. QBs are recruited earlier in their high school careers and are in heavy contact with their suitors throughout the process. Chryst was the team’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator on top of his other duties last season, but he hired Bobby Engram for the OC and QB coach roles this season.
4. Big targets in range
Fans concerned with the Badgers’ ranking in the bottom half of the Big Ten thus far can take solace in the fact that UW will shoot up those charts if it’s able to land some of its top remaining targets.
Chief among them would be four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis. Curtis is the No. 81 prospect and No. 7 linebacker in the nation, according to 247Sports, and he’s been a priority for April and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard on the recruiting trail. He took an official visit to Madison on the first weekend of June, but visited USC last weekend and was reportedly set to visit Ohio State this weekend.
The Many, Louisiana, product told Rivals this week he’s looking to make his decision by the end of July.
Offensive tackle Joe Crocker, who’s ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals, was also in Madison the first weekend of June and has been a focus for the staff. UW has just one offensive lineman committed thus far in Durand, the three-star recruit who plays for Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona. Securing a pledge from Crocker would continue deepening the offensive line position and act as a pillar to build around for this class.
Consensus four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall would bolster an already solid defensive back class built by Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat. Marshall officially visited UW the weekend of June 10 and he’s set to announce his decision July 30. UW is in competition with a host of programs including Clemson, Nebraska, North Carolina and Pittsburgh for the Lake City, Florida, recruit’s services.
Marshall previously announced official visits to Central Florida, UW and North Carolina — the latter for this upcoming weekend — and has since posted pictures on his Instagram page from Central Florida, UW and Pittsburgh earlier this month.
Other recruits for UW fans to keep an eye on include tight end Zach Ortwerth, defensive lineman Ashton Sanders, and another trio from Illinois – defensive lineman Jamel Howard Jr., defensive back Kahlil Tate and offensive lineman Christopher Terek.
Sanders is set to decide between California and UW on Friday evening.
Get to know Wisconsin football's 2023 recruiting class
TYLER JANSEY
100% COMMITTED ⚪️🔴 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EjkteeZzKO— Tyler Jansey (@TylerJansey) January 28, 2022
Consensus three-star linebacker Tyler Jansey became the first member of the Badgers’ 2023 recruiting class when he announced his commitment on Jan. 28, 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker ranks as the 10th-best player in his class in Illinois, per Rivals. He had 36 tackles and 5½ sacks in a six-game season as a sophomore and followed that up with 88 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 11 games as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Jansey chose UW over offers from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and others.
JAMES DURAND
I want to thank basha football and basha high school. I want to thank Coach Kelly for everything. Lastly my family. I’m beyond excited to say that I have committed to further my education and football career at the University of Wisconsin! Joshua 1:9 Romans 11:36 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kob6QX1wnb— James Durand (@JamesDurand17) May 6, 2022
James Durand became the first offensive lineman in the 2023 class when he committed on May 6, 2022.
The Chandler, Arizona, product is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle/guard who had a number of offers. Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah were among his suitors. Durand visited UW in late March and received his offer that weekend.
Durand has quick feet and good balance, which allow him to wall off defenders in pass blocks.
JUSTIN ‘JT’ TAYLOR
Just a kid from Broadview,IL . Thank You to everybody who was there from the start. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r7cFEMUdcA— Justin "JT" Taylor.( 3💫) (@__justintaylor) May 14, 2022
Consensus three-star defensive back Justin Taylor became the first member of the secondary to join the class when he orally committed on May 13, 2022.
Taylor is a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete who could play cornerback or safety at the next level. He held offers to Kansas State, Army, Air Force and others before committing to UW. The Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, Illinois) product is a native of Broadview, Illinois.
His tape shows good speed and instincts when playing the ball in the air.
JAQUEZ KEYES
💯💯💯 COMMITTED to @BadgerFootball 🔴⚪️🦡. @Coach_AlJohnson @CoachWhitted @bobby_engram @jon_proto @CaseyRabach_61 @KellerChryst @CoachBostadUW @CoachAprilUW @FootballIronton @PendletonTrevon @J_maineKeyes @JerrodPendleton #OnWisconsin👐 #RBU🦡 pic.twitter.com/7TY1FOOd5Q— Jaquez keyes (@KeyesJaquez) May 14, 2022
The Badgers dipped into the talent-rich state of Ohio for talented running back Jaquez Keyes. Keys is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, but a three-star in 247Sports’ rankings.
Keyes’ relationship with UW moved quickly. He took a visit to UW on April 16 and tweeted he received an offer the next day. Keys orally committed to UW on May 13, 2022.
He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and his Twitter states he can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
RODERICK ‘TREY’ PIERCE III
100% Committed!!! pic.twitter.com/hOOsudLtma— Trey Pierce (@trey2023_) May 19, 2022
UW recruiting success in Illinois continued with the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce. Pierce joined the class on May 19, 2022.
Pierce is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds and his recruitment was heating up when he committed to UW. He held offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and others. His highlight tapes show good upper-body strength and the ability to stay low and not get moved off his spot.
NATE WHITE
#committed ⚪️Let’s Work!⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sQ5LXtiUJQ— Nate White 💎 (@hollywoodN34) May 21, 2022
Three-star tailback Nate White from Milwaukee Rufus King became the sixth recruit in the 2023 class when he announced his decision in late May.
The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster had offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas and others before choosing UW. White averaged 8.6 yards per carry and had 20 touchdowns as a junior, according to WisSports.net statistics.
JORDAN MAYER
I couldn’t wait any longer, no other place like Madison. I am officially Home‼️ To my TJ teammates, Let’s go win another RING! Recruitment Closed🦡@MrMurrayTJ @CoachAprilUW @MikeCaputo_7 @jimleonhard @210ths @Evolve2tenths @wpialsportsnews @BREAL412 pic.twitter.com/0lOWWuHkXB— Jordan Mayer (@Jordanmayer33) June 12, 2022
UW added long and strong outside linebacker Jordan Mayer to the recruiting class on June 12, 2022.
Mayer, a three-star prospect listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, played defensive end in high school but will join the Badgers' outside linebacker room. The former Boston College commit was choosing between UW, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Mayer hails from Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.
COLLIN DIXON
Committed! 🔴⚪️@BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/8PJG6INcTe— Collin Dixon (@CollinDixon_) June 13, 2022
Three-star athlete Collin Dixon had chances to play wide receiver and safety in college, but chose to join UW's wide receiver room.
The Tallmadge, Ohio, product had almost 1,500 receiving yards as a junior and had offers from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Purdue and others. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver committed June 13, a day after his official visit to UW.
A.J. TISDELL
Committed❤️, Let’s get this money💰. @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/nuxrn1JMWU— A.J. Tisdell (@TisdellAj) June 16, 2022
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat dipped into Texas to secure a commitment from rising cornerback prospect A.J. Tisdell.
The College Station native is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and he held offers from Baylor, California, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and others before choosing UW. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Tisdell shows fluidity in his hips and strong hands at the point of attack.
TRECH KEKAHUNA
100% committed!!🔴⚪️ #gobadgers🦡#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/6JFyv2JyWZ— trechkekahuna (@trechkekahuna) June 19, 2022
Three-star receiver prospect Trech Kekahuna added another member to the Hawaii to UW pipeline when he orally committed on June 19.
Kekahuna, listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, attended Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, the same program that produced UW outside linebacker Nick Herbig. Kekahuna is slated to play his senior season at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.
Kekahuna has the agility to contribute as a returner.
JACE ARNOLD
𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐈 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫. 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮❤️🤍. 100% percent committed Go Badgers 🦡🔴 pic.twitter.com/ikdAWA35Uf— Jace Arnold (@Jacearn21) June 22, 2022
The Badgers pulled four-star cornerback Jace Arnold out of Georgia to secure their 11th commitment of the class on June 22.
Arnold, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound prospect from Marietta, had offers from Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, among others.
Arnold is a willing tackler whose speed will be an asset for UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.