4 takeaways from Wisconsin football's 2023 recruiting class thus far

Momentum is building for the University of Wisconsin football program’s 2023 recruiting class after a slow start.

The Badgers have secured oral commitments from 11 prospects for next year’s class, with 10 of those pledges coming in May and June. UW doesn't have to worry about the 25-player signing limit after the NCAA changed rules this spring lifting the limits for two years and it’s in hot pursuit of some four-star prospects who will help boost its rankings.

UW currently holds the No. 28 class in the country per 247Sports and is No. 25 in Rivals’ rankings; both recruiting sites rank the Badgers’ current class as eighth-best in the Big Ten Conference.

UW’s recruiting returns to this point under the direction of Mickey Turner has revealed some trends that are likely to continue as the program builds out the rest of its class, and exposed a key position the Badgers are a bit behind.

Here are four takeaways from UW’s 2023 recruiting class thus far.

1. Out-of-state focus

Only one Wisconsin product is orally committed to the Badgers’ 2023 class. That’s rare for a program that’s historically done well keeping its top in-state players from leaving, but so far the Badgers have only offered a scholarship to one Wisconsin native, according to 247Sports’ database. This year’s in-state class doesn’t have the same talent level as the 2022 class in which five four-star prospects called Wisconsin home.

Just one of the state’s eight three-star prospects — Milwaukee tailback Nate White — has been offered a scholarship by UW. White orally committed to UW in May.

Without in-state talent to build around, Badgers coaches have branched out with some success, particularly in Illinois. Three of the team’s prospects hail from Illinois, all from the Chicagoland area. UW has also pulled sought-after players like cornerback Jace Arnold (Georgia), running back Jaquez Keyes (Ohio) and outside linebacker Jordan Mayer (Pennsylvania) out of talent-rich states.

2. Quick turnarounds

Some of these future Badgers decided to commit pretty quickly after receiving their offers.

Offensive lineman James Durand tweeted that he received an offer from UW on March 26, and less than six weeks later on May 6, he announced his commitment to the football program. Keyes posted his offer in an April 16 tweet, and less than a month later, declared he wanted to become a Badger on May 13.

Projected safety Justin Taylor holds the quickest publicly announced offer-to-commitment timeline in the class of 2023 currently. He disclosed the offer from UW on May 11, and two days later, tweeted his decision to commit.

Of course, relationships and interest can and have developed prior to offers being delivered to recruits. Durand told the State Journal last month how coach Paul Chryst came out to see him during his track season in late February. Taylor recalled the relationship between he and UW began “at the beginning of the spring evaluation period” when outside linebackers coach Bobby April III visited his high school, Nazareth Academy, in La Grange Park, Illinois.

Wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who previously played for Saint Louis School in Honolulu, Hawaii, took an unofficial visit to Madison last November. However, he announced an offer from the Badgers on June 6 after a UW camp, then declared his commitment less than two weeks later on June 19 after returning for an official visit last weekend.

3. QB needed

UW doesn’t have a quarterback committed yet, which is out of the norm. UW, Michigan, Ohio State and Rutgers are the only Big Ten programs without a signal-caller orally committed to their 2023 classes.

The Badgers didn’t sign a scholarship quarterback in the 2020 class, but it’s been since the 2015 class that the program had to wait until June for a quarterback commitment. UW’s sights seem set on Pierre, South Dakota, prospect Lincoln Kienholz after their pursuits of four-star recruits JJ Kohl and Brayden Dorman came up empty.

Kienholz is a three-star recruit who visited UW this month, but wouldn’t be a player expected to compete right away. UW’s quarterback recruiting for the 2024 class is already underway, so if UW loses out on Kienholz to other interested schools like North Dakota State and Wyoming, it could look to add a transfer to bridge the gap. Returning starter Graham Mertz has two seasons of eligibility remaining after 2022.

Quarterback is one position at which it’s fair to question whether UW’s year without a recruiting staff hurt its ability to land a highly rated prospect in this class. QBs are recruited earlier in their high school careers and are in heavy contact with their suitors throughout the process. Chryst was the team’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator on top of his other duties last season, but he hired Bobby Engram for the OC and QB coach roles this season.

4. Big targets in range

Fans concerned with the Badgers’ ranking in the bottom half of the Big Ten thus far can take solace in the fact that UW will shoot up those charts if it’s able to land some of its top remaining targets.

Chief among them would be four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis. Curtis is the No. 81 prospect and No. 7 linebacker in the nation, according to 247Sports, and he’s been a priority for April and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard on the recruiting trail. He took an official visit to Madison on the first weekend of June, but visited USC last weekend and was reportedly set to visit Ohio State this weekend.

The Many, Louisiana, product told Rivals this week he’s looking to make his decision by the end of July.

Offensive tackle Joe Crocker, who’s ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals, was also in Madison the first weekend of June and has been a focus for the staff. UW has just one offensive lineman committed thus far in Durand, the three-star recruit who plays for Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona. Securing a pledge from Crocker would continue deepening the offensive line position and act as a pillar to build around for this class.

Consensus four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall would bolster an already solid defensive back class built by Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat. Marshall officially visited UW the weekend of June 10 and he’s set to announce his decision July 30. UW is in competition with a host of programs including Clemson, Nebraska, North Carolina and Pittsburgh for the Lake City, Florida, recruit’s services.

Marshall previously announced official visits to Central Florida, UW and North Carolina — the latter for this upcoming weekend — and has since posted pictures on his Instagram page from Central Florida, UW and Pittsburgh earlier this month.

Other recruits for UW fans to keep an eye on include tight end Zach Ortwerth, defensive lineman Ashton Sanders, and another trio from Illinois – defensive lineman Jamel Howard Jr., defensive back Kahlil Tate and offensive lineman Christopher Terek.

Sanders is set to decide between California and UW on Friday evening.

