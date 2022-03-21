4 takeaways from Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst's pre-spring practice news conference

Paul Chryst’s winter has been full of interviews.

Not with reporters, mind you. The University of Wisconsin football coach’s first talk with them since Dec. 30 was a news conference Monday at the McClain Center leading up to the Badgers’ spring practices. But Chryst, entering his eighth year as the coach at his alma mater, has been busy filling coaching roles on his offensive staff.

Only one offensive assistant coach from last season’s UW squad that went 9-4 is back in the same position. The portion of Chryst’s opening statement reviewing the moves made on that side of the ball took more than 5 minutes.

“When I say I'm excited about (the new coaches), I'm excited for our players to be coached by the people they are,” Chryst said. “I think that's my job as the head coach — if you can put those players in a room with a position coach that you know cares about them and will help them on the field and off the field, that to me is the No. 1 responsibility.”

Bobby Engram is the Badgers’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Bob Bostad will take over the offensive line again after five seasons coaching the inside linebackers, and former UW center Al Johnson was hired as running backs coach to replace Gary Brown, who’s taken an off-field role with the program as he recovers from illness.

Former special teams coordinator Chris Haering will coach UW’s tight ends, and there will no longer be a special teams coordinator. Special teams duties will be split up between the assistants. Wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted is the lone holdover on the offensive staff after the offseason changes.

UW will open spring practices Tuesday, the first of 15 on-field sessions over the next month at the indoor field inside the McClain Center. Camp Randall Stadium is unavailable while renovations are done to the south end zone seating area.

The only no-brainer move of Chryst’s offseason of moves was moving Bostad, a nearly 30-year veteran of coaching offensive lines and the architect of some of the best lines UW has had during his run from 2008-11, back to his natural spot.

“When you know me and you know ‘Bo,’ that’s not going to be a real long conversation,” Chryst said with a laugh. “I asked him, ‘Are you still a good line coach?’ And he said he thinks he is, and I said, ‘All right, you want to do it?’ ‘Yeah.’ That was the end of it.”

Chryst said multiple times during his 41-minute news conference that believed changes needed to be made to move the program forward after failing to win the Big Ten Conference’s West Division for the second consecutive year. Hence, the hire of Engram, who will be the one calling in plays after the staff collaborates throughout the week on the game plan and the plays they want called in certain down-and-distance situations.

Spring practices will be the first time the new offensive staff to work together in full after Johnson’s hire was made official last week. Improving the offense’s output is necessary after UW finished eighth in the Big Ten in scoring and total offense last season. The influx of new ideas is something Chryst hopes can spark an offense that’ll be replacing its top receiving threats.

“That’s a big part of spring: ‘Who are we? What are our strengths and weaknesses?’” Chryst said.

“Not that you're necessarily coming out of spring and (saying), ‘This is who we are,’ but you get a good sense of it.

“You have a starting point of kind of fundamental things that we want to do offensively, and then as we find out who emerges and what their strengths are, I think that kind of shapes out what you are. I always think that the players are going to define the personality of your unit.”

Analyst alums

Chryst announced the hiring of Michael Caputo and Jack Cichy as assistants, with Caputo helping on defense and Cichy on the offensive side.

Caputo played safety for UW from 2011-15 and was a team captain as a senior. He played in 53 games with 40 starts, had 244 career tackles and 20 passes defended. Caputo was a graduate assistant at LSU from 2017-18 before becoming the safeties coach at Utah State in 2019. He was a quality control coach at Baylor for the past two seasons.

Cichy, a Somerset native, will join the staff in an official capacity after helping the linebackers in a volunteer role last season. He played in 24 games for UW from 2013-16, registering 121 tackles.

RBs thin already

Three of UW’s most-used tailbacks last season “won’t do much” during spring practices, according to Chryst, which more than likely means they'll be out of action throughout those sessions.

Senior Chez Mellusi tore his ACL against Rutgers last year and is still recovering. Senior Isaac Guerendo injured his left foot during warmups for the Illinois game and he’s on the mend from the surgery needed as a result. Schipper became the third-down back last season after injuries, transfers and dismissals led to a thin tailback group. Schipper was hurt in UW’s Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State, but his injury wasn’t released.

UW didn’t provide a full status report Monday.

Roster updates

Outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun was not listed on UW’s spring roster and he’s no longer playing football, according to a UW spokesman. The freshman and former three-star recruit from Mequon didn’t appear in a game last season.

Redshirt junior Spencer Lytle moved from outside linebacker to inside linebacker, a move that could provide the 6-foot-2, 231-pounder from Redondo Beach, California, an opportunity to play more if he can stay healthy. Sophomore Ben Barten was moved from offensive line to defensive end, a spot he played last year at times due to injury issues.

Redshirt sophomore Riley Nowakowski and redshirt freshman Garrison Solliday, two walk-ons, were the only players listed as fullbacks on the spring roster.

