4 takeaways from Big Ten football media days

INDIANAPOLIS — Flurries of questions about conference expansion, the state of college football and the future marked the 2022 edition of Big Ten Football Media Days.

No other topics permeated the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium as those did, but players and coaches shared thoughts on a variety of subjects as they fielded queries over a brisk 48 hours.

One big theme to emerge from the sessions was coaches’ attitudes about the shifts in their sport.

Here are three things we learned from Big Ten Media Days and one we didn’t.

Learned: Roster construction tips from the NFL

The transfer portal already has college coaches on edge, knowing they’re one day from losing key players without recourse. A proposal that the NCAA Division I Committee is considering that would bring football into the realm of 19 other NCAA sports by allowing players unlimited transfers without sitting out adds to that tension.

Year-round recruiting and roster management have created a system a number of coaches compared to the NFL, and Pat Fitzgerald of Northwestern believes the pro league’s one-year mindset has come to the college level.

“We’re getting to a tipping point right now,” Fitzgerald said. “More so than ever as a coach, each team is this year’s entity and looking anything beyond … you can’t control your roster, you can’t control outside forces in the game. There’s more out of our control than there ever has been.

“That’s OK. You just have to adapt with it and be prepared.”

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, a former University of Wisconsin defensive back, said he approaches building his Spartans roster like front-office workers did when he played pro football.

“You want to build through the draft,” Tucker said. “You complement or supplement your roster through free agency. So the high school ranks for us is the draft; the portal is free agency.”

Learned: Expansion still possible

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren spared no feelings when he discussed how he viewed the league’s role in college sports.

“I’m focused on being realistic about the state of college athletics, about accepting our responsibility to shape college athletics, lead college athletics, fortify college athletics,” he said. “To be bold, to be strong, to be innovative.

“I just want to make sure we build an environment, because our student-athletes and our fans and our universities deserve that. I just want to make sure we're aggressive how we build this.”

That certainly doesn’t sound like a man who is going to be worried about outside perceptions of his conference’s additions of UCLA and Southern Cal. Or, for that matter, any other school they may add.

Warren told reporters that expansion is still on the table, but won’t be done for expansion’s sake. Any new Big Ten program must fit the conference’s standards. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported Wednesday the league was targeting California, Oregon, Stanford and Washington from the Pac-12, and there remains the possibility of adding Notre Dame.

Learned: Chryst not worried about Bielema

The storyline is juicy and UW coach Paul Chryst knew questions about it were coming, but that doesn’t mean he was going to engage in it.

Chryst and his Badgers will host Illinois on Oct. 1, bringing Illini coach Bret Bielema back to Camp Randall Stadium. Bielema and Chryst worked together as coordinators under Barry Alvarez at UW and then Bielema was promoted to lead the Badgers and Chryst the offensive coordinator from 2006-11.

But Chryst brushed off multiple questions about that matchup and if he’s seen Bielema take UW’s blueprint to Illinois.

“I appreciate the time that I had working with Bret,” Chryst said. “Bret will do a good job. Him coming back … we’ve had Illinois come into the stadium before. Nothing new there.”

Didn’t learn: Specifics of UW’s new offense

Quarterback Graham Mertz is a seasoned interviewee. Having a few dozen reporters cycle through and lob questions to him during his individual podium session was a breeze.

As was not divulging any significant changes to the Badgers offense under new coordinator Bobby Engram. Engram will be calling plays for UW and his influence on the offense was seen in spring practices, with some formation changes and usage of wide receivers becoming early standouts.

But Mertz didn’t budge when asked for particulars.

“The cool part for me is now to the point where it's all about the details,” Mertz said. “We've had that time to learn it in the winter, develop in the spring and learn it even better in the summer. Now it's time to just go fine tune it. Coach always says sharpen that blade.”