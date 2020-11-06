 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4-star WR Markus Allen commits to Badgers' 2021 recruiting class
0 comments
topical top story

4-star WR Markus Allen commits to Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

{{featured_button_text}}

In a year of surprises, the University of Wisconsin football team got another one on Friday.

Wide receiver Markus Allen — a four-star prospect per Rivals and a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and ESPN — announced his oral commitment to the Badgers’ 2021 recruiting class.

Markus Allen mug

Allen

Allen had committed to Michigan in April, but reopened his recruitment on Sept. 9.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound target out of Clayton, Ohio, had at least 26 Division I offers and was ranked as the No. 10 player in his state by Rivals. After he de-commitment from Michigan, UW and Cincinnati emerged as favorites to land Allen.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Allen’s prep tape shows his knack for winning jump balls and coming down with contested catches.

He joins three-star recruit Skyler Bell as the only receivers publicly announced in UW’s 2021 class, which now sits at 20 recruits. Allen’s commitment is another win on the recruiting trail for UW’s new receivers coach Alvis Whitted, who came to the program after a year with the Green Bay Packers.

Get to know the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics