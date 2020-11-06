4-star WR Markus Allen commits to Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

In a year of surprises, the University of Wisconsin football team got another one on Friday.

Wide receiver Markus Allen — a four-star prospect per Rivals and a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and ESPN — announced his oral commitment to the Badgers’ 2021 recruiting class.

Allen had committed to Michigan in April, but reopened his recruitment on Sept. 9.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound target out of Clayton, Ohio, had at least 26 Division I offers and was ranked as the No. 10 player in his state by Rivals. After he de-commitment from Michigan, UW and Cincinnati emerged as favorites to land Allen.

Allen’s prep tape shows his knack for winning jump balls and coming down with contested catches.

He joins three-star recruit Skyler Bell as the only receivers publicly announced in UW’s 2021 class, which now sits at 20 recruits. Allen’s commitment is another win on the recruiting trail for UW’s new receivers coach Alvis Whitted, who came to the program after a year with the Green Bay Packers.

