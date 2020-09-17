4-star safety Braelon Allen reclassifies into Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin football team’s 2021 recruiting class got even stronger Thursday, as Fond du Lac prospect Braelon Allen announced he would be reclassifying from the 2022 class and joining the 2021 group.

Allen, who orally committed to the Badgers in July, is a consensus four-star recruit, which gives the Badgers a seventh four-star-or-better recruit in the 2021 class. That number is the most in program history, and the Badgers are well on pace to post their best recruiting class in the internet ranking era with the 2021 class.

Allen’s announcement came through social media with a post he captioned “Business decision.”

“I am beyond excited and proud to announce that I will be reclassifying to the class of 2021 and will be enrolling at UW in June. I want to thank everyone that has helped me get to this point and I hope you all continue to support me and respect my decision,” Allen wrote.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Allen — listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds — has been recruited as a safety, the position he’s played for Fond Du Lac, but 247Sports now lists him as an inside linebacker. Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Allen is the No. 6 inside linebacker in the 2021 class.

He was ranked the No. 6 safety in the 2021 class. UW's 2021 class now has 19 commitments.