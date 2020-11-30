 Skip to main content
4-star OLB Jake Ratzlaff orally commits to Wisconsin Badgers
Jake Ratzlaff

The Badgers on Monday added another stud defensive recruit to a 2021 class loaded with them.

Jake Ratzlaff, an outside linebacker from Rosemount, Minnesota, orally committed to the University of Wisconsin and became the 21st member of the 2021 recruiting class. Ratzlaff is a four-star prospect per 247Sports’ composite rankings and a three-star recruit per Rivals.

Jake Ratzlaff MUG

Ratzlaff 

Ratzlaff was committed to Minnesota to play hockey but decided to pursue football and chose UW over offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern and Penn State. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker joins an impressive group at the position in the Badgers’ class. Four-star prospect TJ Bollers and Homestead standout Ayo Adebogun round out the OLB haul for UW.

Ratzlaff first told news of his commitment to 247Sports’ Evan Flood.

Ratzlaff is ranked as a top-10 recruit in Minnesota. UW also secured an oral commitment from Minnesota's top-ranked player, four-star offensive lineman Riley Mahlman, last year.

National Signing Day is Dec. 16, and the Badgers are in line for their highest rated recruiting class in the internet rankings era. UW's class is ranked 13th nationally on Rivals and 16th on 247Sports.

