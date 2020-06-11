You are the owner of this article.
4-star edge rusher TJ Bollers commits to Wisconsin Badgers
4-star edge rusher TJ Bollers commits to Wisconsin Badgers

A strong recruiting month for the University of Wisconsin football team got even better Thursday.

TJ Bollers, an outside linebacker/defensive end out of Tiffin, Iowa, announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin. Bollers has been a focus of the Badgers’ coaching staff for more than a year, and UW beat out offers from 19 other schools.

TJ Bollers MUG

Bollers

Rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, Bollers held offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and most of the Big Ten. He narrowed his choices to Alabama, California, Iowa State, Nebraska, Northwestern and UW before making his decision.

“I’ve always enjoyed this recruiting process, and have taken a lot of time to commit fully to this decision. My school of choice not only has a strong focus on football, but academics as well,” Bollers said in a video announcing his decision. “Part of this process is who you surround yourself with. Some of the people I have been able to meet on the Wisconsin staff and in the 2020 recruiting class are people I can’t wait to jump around with for the next three to five years. On Wisconsin, baby.”

Bollers is ranked the 98th overall recruit in the country by Rivals, 147th by 247Sports and 200th by ESPN, and is the fifth four-star recruit in UW’s 2021 class. Bollers is the second linebacker in the 2021 class, following three-star prospect Darryl Peterson, who made his oral commitment to the program on last week.

Five four-star recruits matches a UW record in a single class during the internet rankings era.

Bollers — listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds — attended a camp at UW last year, and was in Madison to see the Badgers defeat Michigan and Iowa in Big Ten Conference games last season. He visited the campus again in March before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person recruiting.

Outside linebackers coach Bobby April III will have a wealth of young talent to work with at the position once Bollers is in the fold. UW brought in two four-star outside linebackers, Nick Herbig and Kaden Johnson, in its 2020 recruiting class.

Bollers brings size, quickness and agility as an edge rusher, tools that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has utilized well at the linebacker spot since taking over the Badgers’ defense.

Bollers is the third front-seven player from whom the Badgers secured a commitment this week, joining Peterson and three-star defensive line prospect Mike Jarvis.

