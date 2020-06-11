4-star edge rusher TJ Bollers commits to Wisconsin Badgers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A strong recruiting month for the University of Wisconsin football team got even better Thursday.

TJ Bollers, an outside linebacker/defensive end out of Tiffin, Iowa, announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin. Bollers has been a focus of the Badgers’ coaching staff for more than a year, and UW beat out offers from 19 other schools.

Rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, Bollers held offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and most of the Big Ten. He narrowed his choices to Alabama, California, Iowa State, Nebraska, Northwestern and UW before making his decision.

“I’ve always enjoyed this recruiting process, and have taken a lot of time to commit fully to this decision. My school of choice not only has a strong focus on football, but academics as well,” Bollers said in a video announcing his decision. “Part of this process is who you surround yourself with. Some of the people I have been able to meet on the Wisconsin staff and in the 2020 recruiting class are people I can’t wait to jump around with for the next three to five years. On Wisconsin, baby.”