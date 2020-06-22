4-star CB Ricardo Hallman commits to Wisconsin Badgers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Wisconsin football program kept its recruiting momentum in the 2021 class rolling with four-star prospect Ricardo Hallman announcing his oral commitment.

Hallman, a 6-foot cornerback out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., tweeted his commitment Monday. Hallman is the 15th recruit in the 2021 class, which ranks in the top 20 nationally on multiple recruiting sites.

“First and foremost I would like to thank my Mother for the sacrifices she has made to put me in the position I am in today and for also being by my side every single step of the way, you really show me the definition of unconditional love,” Hallman wrote.

“This by all means was a tough choice! With that being said I would like to announce that I am 1000% committed to the University of Wisconsin.”

Hallman, ranked a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports and ESPN, had offers from at least 16 Football Bowl Subdivision programs, including Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Miami, Florida and Florida State.