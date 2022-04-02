4 observations from Wisconsin football's sixth spring practice

A large audience watched the University of Wisconsin football team’s best spring practice of the week Saturday at the McClain Center.
Both sidelines of the indoor practice field were teeming with recruits and their families as well as an array of high school and college coaches from around the state. Those coaches, in town for the WFCA Spring Clinic, also were invited to a strength and conditioning clinic put on by the Badgers’ strength staff before UW’s practice.
UW’s offense was crisper after looking out of sorts Thursday and the defense, especially in the front seven, is starting to gel.
“It’s been a good start to it,” Badgers coach Paul Chryst said. “We’ve really got to make the most out of the next three weeks and nine practice opportunities.”
Here are four observations after the Badgers’ sixth spring practice.
1. WR hierarchy becoming clear
There are only a few positions at which one can say the Badgers have a locked-in starter at this point. Braelon Allen at tailback, Graham Mertz at quarterback and Keeanu Benton at nose tackle are among the few, but receiver Chimere Dike can be added to that list.
Dike, a junior from Waukesha, has been the clear-cut No. 1 receiver, with his detailed route running and in-game experience shining through. He hasn’t made many flashy plays when reporters have been able to watch practices, but he’s in the right spots and had caught everything he’s gotten his hands on. Dike and redshirt freshmen Markus Allen and Skyler Bell have gotten the most reps with the first group on offense, but transfer sophomore Keontez Lewis and redshirt junior Dean Engram have made plays on deep passes and are in the mix as well.
One concern for the group is consistently creating separation. That’s partially the product of experienced corners across from them, but UW needs its wideouts to do better creating space out of their breaks to give the quarterback easy targets to hit.
2. Bollers breakout?
Redshirt freshman T.J. Bollers has every athletic element defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard wants in an outside linebacker playing on the short side of the field. He has quickness and power off the ball to rush the passer and help stop the run, and he’s looked better this spring than last when asked to cover zones against the pass.
Bollers also showed a bit of attitude at practice, tallying a would-be sack during one team session then starting a small skirmish with Dike in another. Bollers whipped Dike toward the sideline after the receiver had taken a jet-sweep handoff, and Dike responded by throwing the ball at Bollers’ head before the two got into a shoving match.
He’s been working with the second unit behind senior C.J. Goetz, who’s also having a strong spring, but don’t be surprised if Bollers is a factor for the Badgers this fall. He’ll be an active special teams player as well.
3. Subtle offensive changes
Fans hoping for a massive overhaul of the offense after Chryst revamped the coaching staff so far will be disappointed with what’s been on display. Many of the concepts UW is drilling are similar to what Chryst and his previous staffs have run, but there are a few tweaks to report.
Tosses to running backs have been utilized more than UW has in previous years. Tosses get the ball in the running back’s hands quicker and can allow him to make a cut faster but adds more risk of fumbling the exchange, something the Badgers struggled with even on traditional handoffs last season. The Badgers also are running more delayed handoffs in practice, including from shotgun sets in which the quarterback takes steps to a tailback, who doesn’t move until he’s handed the ball.
PFF statistics show UW running draws on just four of 549 designed run plays last season.
4. Specialist battle brewing
UW will have a new kicker for the first time since 2019 after Collin Larsh’s departure, but who that will be is far from determined. Transfer junior Vito Calvaruso and redshirt freshman Nate Van Zelst have done all of the placekicking during open practices. Junior Jack Van Dyke, the kickoff specialist the past two seasons and the frontrunner for the placekicking role last season before he was injured, only has punted during spring practices.
Calvaruso and Van Zelst both have made field-goal tries of 40-plus yards in limited practice reps, but it’s too early to deem one ahead of the other.
From the infirmary
Here’s a look at who didn’t practice for UW on Saturday. If a player has an injury designation, it has been confirmed by UW or the player:
- WR Stephan Bracey Jr.
- TE Clay Cundiff (right leg)
- TE Cole Dakovich
- WR Jordan DiBenedetto
- TE Jack Eschenbach
- RB Isaac Guerendo (left foot)
- OLB Nick Herbig (left arm)
- TE Cam Large
- CB A’Khoury Lyde
- RB Chez Mellusi
- CB Semar Melvin
- RB Brady Schipper
- OLB Marty Strey
- C Joe Tippmann
- OLB Aaron Witt
- S Preston Zachman
Cundiff was working out with UW strength and conditioning director Shaun Snee after practice and not wearing any type of brace on the leg he injured against Iowa last season. Bracey wore a helmet during practice and was catching kicks after the session concluded.
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted