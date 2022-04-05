4 observations from Wisconsin football's seventh spring practice

Paul Chryst let his University of Wisconsin football team know he wasn’t thrilled with Tuesday’s spring practice.

Reporters couldn’t hear what Chryst said in their perch above the McClain Center indoor field, but it was clear by players’ reactions and Chryst’s mannerisms that he was letting them know he wanted better. Bumps in the road are expected during spring practices, especially when the Badgers are installing a new offense. But with practices in their third of five weeks, the message appeared to be that the players needed to clean things up and now.

UW’s front seven continues to impress and show a depth along the defensive line and outside linebacker group that will be vital to the defense this fall. The offense had some new wrinkles on display that had mixed results, but could become more effective over time.

Here are four observations from UW’s seventh spring practice.

So, about that pressure

UW’s quarterbacks haven’t had a lot of time to work during 11-on-11 portions of practice. UW’s front is getting penetration and tallying would-be sacks against presumed starters on the offensive line.

There are a few reasons that’s happening as often as it is. First, UW has stacked talent in the outside linebacker and defensive line groups, so those players winning their one-on-ones should happen a fair amount of times.

Second, the first-team offensive line at the moment is still learning how to pass off rushers executing stunts to one another. That’s a skill that takes reps and time working together to do well, and the first unit is still in its infancy. Don’t forget that Joe Tippmann — UW’s center last year and lead communicator — isn’t practicing this spring due to injury.

Finally, UW’s defense is flat-out difficult to block in terms of how many rushers it brings and the places they bring them. Many offensive lines have struggled to block UW’s front, so a line still learning the beats of a new position coach and a new offense deserves some slack.

Jay Shaw looks smooth

All three transfer cornerbacks the Badgers landed this winter have had strong moments this spring, but senior Jay Shaw has been the best of the bunch.

There’s little wasted movement in how he plays — his ability to quickly drop his hips and change direction and stay with receivers without making contact jump out. Even when a receiver gets by Shaw, as junior Chimere Dike did on a deep pass down the sideline during a one-on-one drill, Shaw got his hands in Dike’s eye line and helped force an incompletion.

Cornerbacks are slated to speak with reporters Wednesday. It would be the first time Shaw has been made available since transferring from UCLA.

Hunter Wohler ready to shine?

Hunter Wohler read a play in a full-team drill correctly, flipped his hips toward the route and barely missed making a diving interception on a pass from Graham Mertz. Wohler caused an incompletion, but the play was an example of where Wohler stands right now — he’s this close to being a massive difference-maker.

Wohler, a former four-star recruit from Muskego, has been mostly running with the second group of safeties behind seniors Travian Blaylock and John Torchio. But Blaylock injured his right leg during a team session Tuesday and wasn’t putting weight on that leg as he hopped off the field. If Blaylock must miss time, Wohler could position himself as a fixture in the first team.

Speed isn’t an issue for Wohler, as he routinely stays with receivers in the slot with ease. The only thing observed during spring practices that could hold him back is he’s a bit susceptible to eye-manipulation from quarterbacks. He’s aggressive and wants to make plays, which is good, but reining those instincts in when necessary is what makes a great defensive back.

Different looks

UW is starting to show a few new formations during spring practices as offensive coordinator Bobby Engram is able to install more the further along in the month his players get.

Stacked receiver sets are in vogue across football for their ability to get a receiver a clean release from the line of scrimmage, and more of those were on display at Tuesday’s practice. On multiple occasions, receivers motioned into bunch sets, which doesn’t give a defense much time to communicate any adjustments to the look and can lead to coverage busts.

They’re just laying the foundations now, but the tweaks Engram and other coaches are making to what the Badgers have done in recent years should be helpful.

From the infirmary

Here’s a look at who didn’t practice Tuesday. If a player has an injury designation, it has been confirmed by UW or the player:

WR Stephan Bracey Jr.

DE Tommy Brunner

TE Clay Cundiff (right leg)

WR Jordan DiBenedetto

TE Jack Eschenbach

RB Isaac Guerendo (left foot)

OLB Nick Herbig (left arm)

TE Cam Large

CB A’Khoury Lyde

RB Chez Mellusi (left leg)

CB Semar Melvin

RB Brady Schipper

OLB Marty Strey

C Joe Tippmann

OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)

S Preston Zachman

Limited to individual work

TE Cole Dakovich

NT Curt Neal

OL Jack Nelson

Injured during practice

S Travian Blaylock (right leg)

