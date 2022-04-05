4 observations from Wisconsin football's seventh spring practice

Paul Chryst let his University of Wisconsin football team know he wasn’t thrilled with Tuesday’s spring practice.
Reporters couldn’t hear what Chryst said in their perch above the McClain Center indoor field, but it was clear by players’ reactions and Chryst’s mannerisms that he was letting them know he wanted better. Bumps in the road are expected during spring practices, especially when the Badgers are installing a new offense. But with practices in their third of five weeks, the message appeared to be that the players needed to clean things up and now.
UW’s front seven continues to impress and show a depth along the defensive line and outside linebacker group that will be vital to the defense this fall. The offense had some new wrinkles on display that had mixed results, but could become more effective over time.
Here are four observations from UW’s seventh spring practice.
So, about that pressure
UW’s quarterbacks haven’t had a lot of time to work during 11-on-11 portions of practice. UW’s front is getting penetration and tallying would-be sacks against presumed starters on the offensive line.
There are a few reasons that’s happening as often as it is. First, UW has stacked talent in the outside linebacker and defensive line groups, so those players winning their one-on-ones should happen a fair amount of times.
Second, the first-team offensive line at the moment is still learning how to pass off rushers executing stunts to one another. That’s a skill that takes reps and time working together to do well, and the first unit is still in its infancy. Don’t forget that Joe Tippmann — UW’s center last year and lead communicator — isn’t practicing this spring due to injury.
Finally, UW’s defense is flat-out difficult to block in terms of how many rushers it brings and the places they bring them. Many offensive lines have struggled to block UW’s front, so a line still learning the beats of a new position coach and a new offense deserves some slack.
Jay Shaw looks smooth
All three transfer cornerbacks the Badgers landed this winter have had strong moments this spring, but senior Jay Shaw has been the best of the bunch.
There’s little wasted movement in how he plays — his ability to quickly drop his hips and change direction and stay with receivers without making contact jump out. Even when a receiver gets by Shaw, as junior Chimere Dike did on a deep pass down the sideline during a one-on-one drill, Shaw got his hands in Dike’s eye line and helped force an incompletion.
Cornerbacks are slated to speak with reporters Wednesday. It would be the first time Shaw has been made available since transferring from UCLA.
Hunter Wohler ready to shine?
Hunter Wohler read a play in a full-team drill correctly, flipped his hips toward the route and barely missed making a diving interception on a pass from Graham Mertz. Wohler caused an incompletion, but the play was an example of where Wohler stands right now — he’s this close to being a massive difference-maker.
Wohler, a former four-star recruit from Muskego, has been mostly running with the second group of safeties behind seniors Travian Blaylock and John Torchio. But Blaylock injured his right leg during a team session Tuesday and wasn’t putting weight on that leg as he hopped off the field. If Blaylock must miss time, Wohler could position himself as a fixture in the first team.
Speed isn’t an issue for Wohler, as he routinely stays with receivers in the slot with ease. The only thing observed during spring practices that could hold him back is he’s a bit susceptible to eye-manipulation from quarterbacks. He’s aggressive and wants to make plays, which is good, but reining those instincts in when necessary is what makes a great defensive back.
Different looks
UW is starting to show a few new formations during spring practices as offensive coordinator Bobby Engram is able to install more the further along in the month his players get.
Stacked receiver sets are in vogue across football for their ability to get a receiver a clean release from the line of scrimmage, and more of those were on display at Tuesday’s practice. On multiple occasions, receivers motioned into bunch sets, which doesn’t give a defense much time to communicate any adjustments to the look and can lead to coverage busts.
They’re just laying the foundations now, but the tweaks Engram and other coaches are making to what the Badgers have done in recent years should be helpful.
From the infirmary
Here’s a look at who didn’t practice Tuesday. If a player has an injury designation, it has been confirmed by UW or the player:
- WR Stephan Bracey Jr.
- DE Tommy Brunner
- TE Clay Cundiff (right leg)
- WR Jordan DiBenedetto
- TE Jack Eschenbach
- RB Isaac Guerendo (left foot)
- OLB Nick Herbig (left arm)
- TE Cam Large
- CB A’Khoury Lyde
- RB Chez Mellusi (left leg)
- CB Semar Melvin
- RB Brady Schipper
- OLB Marty Strey
- C Joe Tippmann
- OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)
- S Preston Zachman
Limited to individual work
- TE Cole Dakovich
- NT Curt Neal
- OL Jack Nelson
Injured during practice
- S Travian Blaylock (right leg)
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted