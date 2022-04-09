4 observations from Wisconsin football's ninth spring practice

More cheers erupted from players in red jerseys than white ones Saturday at the McClain Center, marking the first time during the University of Wisconsin football team’s spring practices that was the case.

UW’s offense looked the best it has in practices open to reporters on a day in which the team did more 11-on-11 plays than any practice to this point this spring. The Badgers’ offensive line, despite being without left tackle Jack Nelson for full-team work, had its most complete day, giving quarterbacks time in the pocket and opening holes in the run game.

The defense made a couple of highlight plays and the offense needs to avoid some of the ball security issues it showed, but the offense more consistently won reps in the scrimmage-like setting. It was an encouraging sign for the offense after a week of up-and-down performances.

Here are four observations from the Badgers’ ninth spring practice.

1. Dike continues to shine

UW junior Chimere Dike is looking like the No. 1 wide receiver coaches and teammates refer to him as. He caught passes at every level of the defense and is winning on routes with excellent footwork.

What’s most impressive is how he’s mixing in subtle tricks to his game to help him gain separation. His slight head-fakes off a release or hesitations before a break on a route are valuable tools in getting a defensive back on his heels and rendering him unable to react in time to keep up.

Dike, a Waukesha native, had three catches on in-breaking routes in which he shielded his defender from the ball without breaking stride and had a touchdown over cornerback Justin Clark on a fade route from the slot.

2. Clark’s comeback

Speaking of Clark, the seventh-year transfer from Toledo, he had a solid day outside of Dike’s highlight play during a red-zone period. Quarterback Graham Mertz tried to throw the same pass to Dike in the next red-zone session, but Clark was able to stay on top of the route and wrestled away the ball from Dike in the air for an interception.

“I was pumped to see Justin (make that play),” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “It was good competition. I thought he made a play.”

Clark does a good job of mirroring receivers from the slot, not overcommitting to in- or out-breaking patterns when the situation doesn’t call for it. He also has shown good recovery ability when a receiver does beat him on a break. His area to improve thus far is communication — twice Saturday he and other defensive backs were calling out adjustments as the ball was snapped, which put him a half-step behind on the play.

3. Chaney making a push

Sophomore inside linebacker Jake Chaney drew a collective, “oooh,” during the first 11-on-11 session when he barreled through tailback Julius Davis and got a would-be sack. Davis tried to step up and take on Chaney on the blitz, but the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Chaney — who looks even bigger when wearing a neck roll with his shoulder pads — put him into the ground.

Chaney also helped stop tailback Braelon Allen on a between-the-tackles run from the 2-yard line, delivering the first blow to stop Allen's momentum. Chaney is one of the many candidates for a starting role at inside linebacker, but his play this spring and the experience he gained on special teams last fall likely will put him in the two-deep.

“I’m really appreciative of those special teams reps,” Chaney said. “I’m very happy for those and I wouldn’t give those away.”

4. Davis fiery

Davis is taking advantage of the reps he’s getting in the backfield with three running backs out with injuries. He appears to be reading blocks better than he did last fall and being more decisive when he makes his cut.

He had four one-cut runs that would’ve been big gains. He got into a bit of a skirmish after one such run, which prompted talks with Chryst and running backs coach Al Johnson. Davis broke free on the right side then tried to hurdle cornerback Amaun Williams about 20 yards downfield. Williams clipped Davis’ leg and Davis nearly flipped in the air. When Davis got up, senior safety John Torchio had words with Davis, and Davis then took a swipe at Torchio.

The two were separated without further incident.

From the infirmary

Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation on Saturday. If a player has an injury designation, it has been confirmed by UW or the player:

Out

S Travian Blaylock (right leg)

TE Clay Cundiff (right leg)

WR Jordan DiBenedetto

TE Jack Eschenbach

RB Isaac Guerendo (left foot)

TE Cam Large

CB A’Khoury Lyde

RB Chez Mellusi (left leg)

CB Semar Melvin

RB Brady Schipper

OLB Marty Strey

C Joe Tippmann

OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)

S Preston Zachman

Limited

K Vito Calvaruso (right leg)

OLB Nick Herbig (left arm)

NT Curt Neal

OL Jack Nelson (left arm)

WR Stephan Bracey Jr.

