4 observations from Wisconsin football's ninth spring practice

More cheers erupted from players in red jerseys than white ones Saturday at the McClain Center, marking the first time during the University of Wisconsin football team’s spring practices that was the case.
UW’s offense looked the best it has in practices open to reporters on a day in which the team did more 11-on-11 plays than any practice to this point this spring. The Badgers’ offensive line, despite being without left tackle Jack Nelson for full-team work, had its most complete day, giving quarterbacks time in the pocket and opening holes in the run game.
The defense made a couple of highlight plays and the offense needs to avoid some of the ball security issues it showed, but the offense more consistently won reps in the scrimmage-like setting. It was an encouraging sign for the offense after a week of up-and-down performances.
Here are four observations from the Badgers’ ninth spring practice.
1. Dike continues to shine
UW junior Chimere Dike is looking like the No. 1 wide receiver coaches and teammates refer to him as. He caught passes at every level of the defense and is winning on routes with excellent footwork.
What’s most impressive is how he’s mixing in subtle tricks to his game to help him gain separation. His slight head-fakes off a release or hesitations before a break on a route are valuable tools in getting a defensive back on his heels and rendering him unable to react in time to keep up.
Dike, a Waukesha native, had three catches on in-breaking routes in which he shielded his defender from the ball without breaking stride and had a touchdown over cornerback Justin Clark on a fade route from the slot.
2. Clark’s comeback
Speaking of Clark, the seventh-year transfer from Toledo, he had a solid day outside of Dike’s highlight play during a red-zone period. Quarterback Graham Mertz tried to throw the same pass to Dike in the next red-zone session, but Clark was able to stay on top of the route and wrestled away the ball from Dike in the air for an interception.
“I was pumped to see Justin (make that play),” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “It was good competition. I thought he made a play.”
Clark does a good job of mirroring receivers from the slot, not overcommitting to in- or out-breaking patterns when the situation doesn’t call for it. He also has shown good recovery ability when a receiver does beat him on a break. His area to improve thus far is communication — twice Saturday he and other defensive backs were calling out adjustments as the ball was snapped, which put him a half-step behind on the play.
3. Chaney making a push
Sophomore inside linebacker Jake Chaney drew a collective, “oooh,” during the first 11-on-11 session when he barreled through tailback Julius Davis and got a would-be sack. Davis tried to step up and take on Chaney on the blitz, but the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Chaney — who looks even bigger when wearing a neck roll with his shoulder pads — put him into the ground.
Chaney also helped stop tailback Braelon Allen on a between-the-tackles run from the 2-yard line, delivering the first blow to stop Allen's momentum. Chaney is one of the many candidates for a starting role at inside linebacker, but his play this spring and the experience he gained on special teams last fall likely will put him in the two-deep.
“I’m really appreciative of those special teams reps,” Chaney said. “I’m very happy for those and I wouldn’t give those away.”
4. Davis fiery
Davis is taking advantage of the reps he’s getting in the backfield with three running backs out with injuries. He appears to be reading blocks better than he did last fall and being more decisive when he makes his cut.
He had four one-cut runs that would’ve been big gains. He got into a bit of a skirmish after one such run, which prompted talks with Chryst and running backs coach Al Johnson. Davis broke free on the right side then tried to hurdle cornerback Amaun Williams about 20 yards downfield. Williams clipped Davis’ leg and Davis nearly flipped in the air. When Davis got up, senior safety John Torchio had words with Davis, and Davis then took a swipe at Torchio.
The two were separated without further incident.
From the infirmary
Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation on Saturday. If a player has an injury designation, it has been confirmed by UW or the player:
Out
- S Travian Blaylock (right leg)
- TE Clay Cundiff (right leg)
- WR Jordan DiBenedetto
- TE Jack Eschenbach
- RB Isaac Guerendo (left foot)
- TE Cam Large
- CB A’Khoury Lyde
- RB Chez Mellusi (left leg)
- CB Semar Melvin
- RB Brady Schipper
- OLB Marty Strey
- C Joe Tippmann
- OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)
- S Preston Zachman
Limited
- K Vito Calvaruso (right leg)
- OLB Nick Herbig (left arm)
- NT Curt Neal
- OL Jack Nelson (left arm)
- WR Stephan Bracey Jr.
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted