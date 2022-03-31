4 observations from Wisconsin football's fifth spring practice

Growing pains were evident Thursday for the University of Wisconsin football team.
Things were just a little bit off at the morning practice, the team’s fifth this spring and second open to reporters. The offense is adjusting to updates installed by new position coaches and the defense is getting a makeover after the departure of eight starters, so some miscues are par for the course in spring.
In fact, UW coach Paul Chryst said before practices opened he wanted his players to show flaws in these practices.
“Spring is a time when we’re trying to push guys outside of their comfort zones, and we want them — sounds weird to say this — but the truth is you want them to make mistakes,” Chryst said last week. “Want them to learn from those mistakes. … Some of the best can be ones that you maybe screwed something up, but you learned from it. Or you tried to do something, you tried a new technique, you’re trying to get out of your comfort zone and maybe just need 10 more, 15 more reps doing that to where it’s ready.”
Here are four observations from an up-and-down day at the McClain Center.
1. C.J. Goetz on a mission
Fifth-year senior C.J. Goetz is in the pole position to take over the outside linebacker position on the short side of the field. The Muskego native and Catholic Memorial High School product has the second-most experience among UW’s outside linebackers behind junior Nick Herbig, and he is playing well enough to be Noah Burks’ replacement.
Goetz adds physicality and strength at the point of attack with his 6-foot-3, 232-pound frame, and he clearly has been taking position coach Bobby April’s teaching to heart. Goetz’s first steps off the ball look quicker than in previous years and he’s able to get around the edge of the line faster. Goetz was in the backfield often Thursday, notching two would-be sacks if the quarterbacks were subject to contact.
He’s been a spot contributor, playing 293 snaps over the past three seasons, according to PFF. But he could become a force for UW if he continues adding to his set of pass-rush moves.
2. Tight ends shorthanded
UW has had to get creative to run its offense despite the injuries that plague its tight end group.
Senior Jaylan Franklin and redshirt freshman Jack Pugh were the only tight ends suited up, which pushed sophomore fullback Riley Nowakowski into action at tight end. The Badgers also used redshirt freshman offensive tackle Riley Mahlman as a tight end at times. Offensive linemen Cormac Sampson and Tanor Bortolini have played tight end at times over the past two seasons due to injuries as well.
Pugh made a nice catch for a touchdown during the red-zone period that ended practice, albeit against a young defensive group. Junior Hayden Rucci was injured during Tuesday’s practice and didn’t practice Thursday. UW hasn’t released timetables for the returns of tight ends Jack Eschenbach, who battled multiple injuries last season, Clay Cundiff or Rucci.
3. Safety reps intriguing
Position versatility has been important to UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in recruiting, and he’s giving a number of players a chance to work at different positions this spring. He’s particularly mixing up things at safety, the position he’s in charge of.
Cornerbacks Avyonne Jones and Alexander Smith got reps at safety Thursday, oftentimes lining up over receivers in the slot. Leonhard said in December that Jones was a player he could see playing both corner and safety, and Smith has been moved between slot and outside corner through his career.
UW’s top safety rotation of seniors John Torchio and Travian Blaylock and sophomore Hunter Wohler will get the bulk of the snaps assuming they’re healthy, but Leonhard clearly is looking to establish some options and create more depth at a safety spot that’s adding just one scholarship recruit this summer.
4. Sloppy offense
Despite Chryst’s words about making mistakes in the spring, it’s unlikely he’ll enjoy some of the sloppy play he’ll see when reviewing the offense in Thursday’s session.
Whistles had to stop and reset plays before the snap on multiple occasions because players missed cues to go into motion or were lined up incorrectly. Couple those mistakes with some physical misfires with inaccurate passes from multiple quarterbacks and crossed wires between quarterbacks and receivers, and it made for some ugly sequences.
It’s early in spring practices and these issues can be ironed out, but that needs to happen quickly for the Badgers to maximize their time on the practice field.
From the infirmary
Here’s a look at the players who didn’t practice Thursday. If an injury is listed, either UW or the player has confirmed it.
- WR Stephan Bracey Jr.
- TE Clay Cundiff (right leg)
- TE Cole Dakovich
- WR Jordan DiBenedetto
- TE Jack Eschenbach
- RB Isaac Guerendo (left foot)
- OLB Nick Herbig (left arm)
- TE Cam Large
- CB A’Khoury Lyde
- RB Chez Mellusi (left knee)
- CB Semar Melvin
- DE Isaiah Mullens
- OL Barrett Nelson
- TE Hayden Rucci
- RB Brady Schipper
- OLB Marty Strey
- C Joe Tippmann
- OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)
- S Preston Zachman
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted