4 observations from Wisconsin football's fifth spring practice

Growing pains were evident Thursday for the University of Wisconsin football team.

Things were just a little bit off at the morning practice, the team’s fifth this spring and second open to reporters. The offense is adjusting to updates installed by new position coaches and the defense is getting a makeover after the departure of eight starters, so some miscues are par for the course in spring.

In fact, UW coach Paul Chryst said before practices opened he wanted his players to show flaws in these practices.

“Spring is a time when we’re trying to push guys outside of their comfort zones, and we want them — sounds weird to say this — but the truth is you want them to make mistakes,” Chryst said last week. “Want them to learn from those mistakes. … Some of the best can be ones that you maybe screwed something up, but you learned from it. Or you tried to do something, you tried a new technique, you’re trying to get out of your comfort zone and maybe just need 10 more, 15 more reps doing that to where it’s ready.”

Here are four observations from an up-and-down day at the McClain Center.

1. C.J. Goetz on a mission

Fifth-year senior C.J. Goetz is in the pole position to take over the outside linebacker position on the short side of the field. The Muskego native and Catholic Memorial High School product has the second-most experience among UW’s outside linebackers behind junior Nick Herbig, and he is playing well enough to be Noah Burks’ replacement.

Goetz adds physicality and strength at the point of attack with his 6-foot-3, 232-pound frame, and he clearly has been taking position coach Bobby April’s teaching to heart. Goetz’s first steps off the ball look quicker than in previous years and he’s able to get around the edge of the line faster. Goetz was in the backfield often Thursday, notching two would-be sacks if the quarterbacks were subject to contact.

He’s been a spot contributor, playing 293 snaps over the past three seasons, according to PFF. But he could become a force for UW if he continues adding to his set of pass-rush moves.

2. Tight ends shorthanded

UW has had to get creative to run its offense despite the injuries that plague its tight end group.

Senior Jaylan Franklin and redshirt freshman Jack Pugh were the only tight ends suited up, which pushed sophomore fullback Riley Nowakowski into action at tight end. The Badgers also used redshirt freshman offensive tackle Riley Mahlman as a tight end at times. Offensive linemen Cormac Sampson and Tanor Bortolini have played tight end at times over the past two seasons due to injuries as well.

Pugh made a nice catch for a touchdown during the red-zone period that ended practice, albeit against a young defensive group. Junior Hayden Rucci was injured during Tuesday’s practice and didn’t practice Thursday. UW hasn’t released timetables for the returns of tight ends Jack Eschenbach, who battled multiple injuries last season, Clay Cundiff or Rucci.

3. Safety reps intriguing

Position versatility has been important to UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in recruiting, and he’s giving a number of players a chance to work at different positions this spring. He’s particularly mixing up things at safety, the position he’s in charge of.

Cornerbacks Avyonne Jones and Alexander Smith got reps at safety Thursday, oftentimes lining up over receivers in the slot. Leonhard said in December that Jones was a player he could see playing both corner and safety, and Smith has been moved between slot and outside corner through his career.

UW’s top safety rotation of seniors John Torchio and Travian Blaylock and sophomore Hunter Wohler will get the bulk of the snaps assuming they’re healthy, but Leonhard clearly is looking to establish some options and create more depth at a safety spot that’s adding just one scholarship recruit this summer.

4. Sloppy offense

Despite Chryst’s words about making mistakes in the spring, it’s unlikely he’ll enjoy some of the sloppy play he’ll see when reviewing the offense in Thursday’s session.

Whistles had to stop and reset plays before the snap on multiple occasions because players missed cues to go into motion or were lined up incorrectly. Couple those mistakes with some physical misfires with inaccurate passes from multiple quarterbacks and crossed wires between quarterbacks and receivers, and it made for some ugly sequences.

It’s early in spring practices and these issues can be ironed out, but that needs to happen quickly for the Badgers to maximize their time on the practice field.

From the infirmary

Here’s a look at the players who didn’t practice Thursday. If an injury is listed, either UW or the player has confirmed it.

WR Stephan Bracey Jr.

TE Clay Cundiff (right leg)

TE Cole Dakovich

WR Jordan DiBenedetto

TE Jack Eschenbach

RB Isaac Guerendo (left foot)

OLB Nick Herbig (left arm)

TE Cam Large

CB A’Khoury Lyde

RB Chez Mellusi (left knee)

CB Semar Melvin

DE Isaiah Mullens

OL Barrett Nelson

TE Hayden Rucci

RB Brady Schipper

OLB Marty Strey

C Joe Tippmann

OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)

S Preston Zachman

