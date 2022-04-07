4 observations from Wisconsin football's eighth spring practice

A lighter day of on-field work was on the docket for the University of Wisconsin football team Thursday.

The Badgers' eighth spring practice marked passing the halfway point of their spring workouts, and a few notable players were able to participate as the team wore the spider pads and helmets at the McClain Center. Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig went through individual drills and some 7-on-7 work as he recovers from a left arm injury, and junior receiver Stephan Bracey Jr. went through position drills and special teams work after not participating yet this spring.

A few players stood out despite the practice lasting just more than 70 minutes. Here are four observations from UW’s eighth spring practice.

1. Safety thin on options

The Badgers safety group relied on players from other positions to fill in some gaps after senior safety Travian Blaylock injured his right leg at Tuesday’s practice.

Senior John Torchio and sophomore Hunter Wohler were with the first group on defense, but other pairings were walk-on Owen Arnett and cornerback Avyonne Jones, and Wohler and senior cornerback Alexander Smith. Jones was recruited in part because of his versatility, and he could be an option to move to safety in full for the season.

UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat called Smith the most knowledgeable defensive back on the roster and said he has the ability to play any position in the secondary. But Smith has been in the top group at cornerback, and he said Tuesday that he feels best at corner.

UW may need to go into the transfer portal to bolster its safety depth. Blaylock, Torchio, Wohler, sophomore Preston Zachman and incoming freshman Austin Brown will be the scholarship players at safety this fall, and UW is projected to have three walk-ons on the roster as well. But Zachman was on crutches Thursday and the severity of Blaylock’s injury isn’t known, so adding a ready-to-play option at an important position would make sense.

Keep an eye on Bryson Shaw, a former three-star recruit who entered the transfer portal this week from Ohio State. UW offered him a scholarship coming out of high school.

2. Cade McDonald continues to flash

Sophomore defensive end Cade McDonald didn’t take a lot of 11-on-11 snaps with less reps to go around Thursday, but the Houlton product is showing a lot of promise this spring.

Perhaps most impressive about McDonald is the way he can bend his 6-foot-6 frame while rushing the passer. He’s able to twist his torso and give offensive linemen less area to get their hands on while he keeps his feet moving to the backfield. Defensive end has been a tough position to get reps at in recent years, as Isaiahh Loudermilk, Garrett Rand, Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens have taken so many snaps.

But defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej believes in rotating players if he has enough he’s confident in, and it’s looking like McDonald is getting into that group.

3. Davis stacking momentum

Tailback Julius Davis has had a number of frustrations and injury setbacks throughout his four years at UW. The redshirt junior finally found himself in the rotation at running back late last season after injuries thinned the room and he gained 109 yards on 21 carries in those chances.

He’s been the No. 2 running back during spring practices with Chez Mellusi, Isaac Guerendo and Brady Schipper out, and he’s shown improved vision and acceleration through the hole when he gets handoffs. He’s also been detailed with his routes out of the backfield — an important trait as UW’s quarterbacks have been instructed to take check-downs more often.

Davis might be the odd man out this fall if that injured trio is healthy, but the Menomonie Falls product has earned the chance to get more looks.

4. Van Zelst a surprise

Redshirt freshman kicker Nate Van Zelst has come on strong this spring and forced his way into the conversation to be UW’s starting kicker this fall.

The walk-on from Glenview, Illinois, has been perfect on place-kicks this week. He’s made field goals from 30, 38 and 45 yards from both hashes and he’s been the only kicker to attempt field goals between the two practices.

UW brought in transfer junior Vito Calvaruso to compete for the kicking job, but Van Zelst has emerged as a worthy challenger.

From the infirmary

Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation from Thursday’s practice. If a player has an injury designation, it has been confirmed by UW or the player:

Out

S Travian Blaylock (right leg)

TE Clay Cundiff (right leg)

WR Jordan DiBenedetto

TE Jack Eschenbach

RB Isaac Guerendo (left foot)

TE Cam Large

CB A’Khoury Lyde

RB Chez Mellusi (left leg)

CB Semar Melvin

RB Brady Schipper

OLB Marty Strey

C Joe Tippmann

OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)

S Preston Zachman

Limited to individual work

OLB Nick Herbig (left arm)

NT Curt Neal

OL Jack Nelson (left arm)

WR Stephan Bracey Jr.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.