4 observations from Wisconsin football's 5th fall camp practice

Paul Chryst and his University of Wisconsin football coaching staff aren’t making judgements on their group quite yet.

The Badgers finished their fifth practice of training camp Monday morning, which was a little more than an hour and a half of drills and team work, but Chryst told reporters that the first portion of fall camp was dedicated to getting players’ legs back under them and preparing for the true grind of camp to start.

“These first four practices … you’ve got to be careful as coaches not evaluating, never evaluate the first four,” Chryst said. “Even this week, maybe get guys into position they can (compete).”

UW can have fully-padded practice beginning Tuesday after wearing either helmets and spider pads or helmets and shoulder pads thus far. Several NFL teams were in attendance doing early scouting of UW players and speaking with strength and conditioning director Shaun Snee about players’ progress this summer.

Here are four observations from Monday’s practice:

1. Rucci may be back at left tackle

Redshirt freshman Nolan Rucci figured to be in the mix for the Badgers’ right tackle spot, which is open for competition, but he lined up exclusively at left tackle this practice.

Junior Logan Brown (first team) and redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman (second team) took the right tackle reps. Brown had a solid day, looking strong both in team and 1-on-1 pass-rush drills, but the Badgers were only in helmets and spider pads, so it wasn’t a true look at his abilities.

The starting left tackle spot is sophomore Jack Nelson’s, so offensive line coach Bob Bostad may have moved Rucci to the No. 2 left tackle role in order to get him enough reps now to compete for the right tackle job later. Whatever the case, the right tackle battle is only in its infancy for this camp.

2. Inside linebacker too early to tell

Inside linebackers coach Mark D’Onofrio is still getting a sense of what he has this season. The groupings he used Monday were an indication of that and not of a depth chart yet.

Sophomores Jake Chaney and Jordan Turner were the first inside linebackers up during 11-on-11 periods, but juniors Tatum Grass and Maema Njongmeta took first-team reps during a red-zone skelly session. Grass and Turner left the spring in the top slots at inside linebacker, with Chaney and Njongmeta in the second unit.

“Part of it, too, is how we work them in to give everyone reps so everyone is getting (opportunities),” Chryst said.

Turner seems to have to best feel for zone coverages and is the most naturally gifted pass defender of the group, while Chaney, Grass and Njongmeta have shown explosiveness to and through the hole as both run defenders and pass rushers.

Chryst said this is one of the positions that will have true competition for roles during camp, and it’s clear that competition is ongoing.

3. Hill reining it in

One of the more disappointing parts of spring practices was the inaccuracy shown by redshirt freshman quarterback Deacon Hill, but he looked like he’d taken steps to improve that over the summer.

He wasn’t throwing each pass at full speed Monday, which is an improvement, and he seemed to be more comfortable with where and to whom to throw the ball. His best pass was one to the left sideline that was high enough so only his receiver, 6-foot-4 freshman Tommy McIntosh, could catch it over junior cornerback Semar Melvin. McIntosh made the grab and got his feet down in bounds. His day wasn’t perfect — Hill had a bad interception on a red-zone play in which he likely would’ve been sacked — but it showed promise.

Hill is still a ways off from competing for playing time over junior Graham Mertz or senior Chase Wolf, but it was a nice sign that he had learned from some of his mistakes this spring.

4. Dean Engram a versatile player

Junior receiver Dean Engram’s choice to move to the offensive side of the ball this offseason was surprising as he was a starter at nickel cornerback last season, but it made sense in that he wanted to contribute more and play under his father, Bobby Engram, UW’s new offensive coordinator.

He had a solid spring and is continuing to show he’ll factor into the offense, lining up at outside and slot receiver spots and running hard, crisp routes. He had a nice catch in traffic in a red-zone period and he consistently creates separation with his decisive cuts.

Engram also has worked as a punt returner and a punt-coverage gunner this camp. He played 91 snaps of special teams last season, according to PFF data, but Chryst said he could see that increasing this year.

“He’s certainly put himself in position to get a lot of reps to where he can compete,” Chryst said of Engram.

From the infirmary

UW released its NCAA-mandated, 110-man training camp roster Monday, with 10 players not participating in practices until the first week of the season.

A handful of the 10 players left off the camp roster are injured — senior safety Travian Blaylock (right knee), freshman wide receiver Cam Fane (right hand), sophomore tight end Cam Large (right knee), freshman cornerback A’Khoury Lyde (undisclosed), junior inside linebacker Spencer Lytle (undisclosed) and sophomore linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg) — and all but one of the rest are walk-on freshmen. Long snapper Duncan McKinley isn’t on the camp roster, but no injury was announced.

Chryst didn’t confirm a diagnosis for Large, who injured his right knee in the first practice of camp, but said he was out indefinitely.

Here’s a look at who wasn’t practicing Monday:

Out

CB A’Khoury Lyde

CB Alexander Smith

CB Max Lofy

DE Isaac Townsend

FB Zach Gloudeman

ILB Spencer Lytle

ILB Jake Ratzlaff

ILB Bryan Sanborn

K Gavin Lahm

LS Duncan McKinley

OL Travis Allen (head)

OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)

S Travian Blaylock (right knee)

S Deven Magli

TE Cam Large (right knee)

TE Jack Pugh

WR Cam Fane (right hand)

Limited

S John Torchio

K Vito Calvaruso