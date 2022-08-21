4 observations from Wisconsin football's 16th training camp practice

The University of Wisconsin football team kept its open practice short and sweet Sunday at Camp Randall Stadium.

About 3,500 fans saw about an hour of scrimmage time between various units, mostly the first-team offense against the second-team defense and vice-versa. The session was the first fully-padded practice open to reporters and served as a dress rehearsal for games.

"We went through our normal pregame routine and tried to get some of those firsts out of the way," Chryst said.

New offensive coordinator Bobby Engram was not on the field during practice — he was calling plays from the coaches' box.

Here are four observations from UW's final training camp practice open to reporters:

Another good day for top WRs

UW is going to be a run-first and probably-second team, as the biggest talents on its offense reside in the offensive line and running back groups.

But the receivers showed Sunday and throughout training camp big passing plays might not be the rarity that they were last season.

Junior Chimere Dike made his biggest play of the day when he caught a deep post off a play-action fake when the offense was facing a mixture of second- and third-team defenders. But before fans filled the stands, he had a pair of contested catches against first- and second- teamers that showed his strong hands and the trust starting quarterback Graham Mertz has in him.

Redshirt freshman Skyler Bell found open space in the secondary and caught a pass for about 18 yards to convert a third down, then caught a short post between the safeties to cap off the drive.

Mertz came off a play-action fake and heaved a deep pass down the left sideline for a nearly 60-yard score to redshirt freshman Markus Allen early in the day.

James Thompson Jr. flashes

Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej appears to have a good problem at defensive end this season — he's got more good players than he does starting roles.

Sophomore James Thompson Jr. will likely be listed as a backup this year, but he's going to play significantly and practices such as Sunday show why. Thompson had two tackles for loss in which he simply wouldn't allow himself to be blocked.

He shot inside of right tackle Logan Brown for his first TFL, staying low and slipping by Brown with a quick first step. He blew up starting right guard Michael Furtney for the other stop behind the line, displaying the power he possesses in his upper body.

"I think just being able to roll off the ball more," Thompson Jr. said of his biggest improvement this offseason. "The first hit for the D-line, your first strike when you get that knock-back, you can destroy a whole play."

ILB still murky

The replacements for inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn still are unknown despite training camp being near its conclusion.

Mark D'Onofrio told reporters during training camp he’s got five players he trusts at the spot and they’ve been rotating snaps so each player has had chances with the first- and second-string defenses.

Sunday’s open practice didn’t shed any new light on the starters at that position, as a number of the candidates for those roles took first-team reps. Combinations of Jake Chaney, Tatum Grass, Maema Njongmeta, Bryan Sanborn and Jordan Turner took all of the snaps with the first and second teams.

Chaney and Sanborn — whose emergence into the top group was a bit of a surprise as a redshirt freshman — took the first snaps with the top defense but gave way to other combinations on other drives with the No. 1 unit.

Chryst told fans that coaches will begin making decisions on which players make the two-deep depth chart and who will play on the scout team this week.

D’Onofrio said he won’t put a cap on how many inside linebackers play if more than two are practicing well enough to earn snaps, and it appears that could be the case for UW.

Returner a question mark

Receiver Stephan Bracey Jr. hasn’t participated in practices open to reporters this camp and wasn’t seen suited up Sunday. That isn’t a big blow to the offense, though coaches see potential in him as a slot receiver. But Bracey’s absence leaves a big hole on special teams.

Bracey’s skills as a returner were on display last season when he returned the opening kickoff against Nebraska for a touchdown. Without him, the Badgers may have to turn to another receiver to field kicks.

Almost every receiver has done work catching kicks or kick-like launches from the Jugs machine, but sophomore transfer Keontez Lewis fielded the kick for the first return unit Sunday. Lewis could be a good choice to take over if Bracey isn’t healthy, as he’s as straight-line fast as any of UW’s receivers.

Dean Engram fielded a punt with the top punt-return group, and it appears he’ll reprise that role this year.