4 observations from Wisconsin football's 14th spring practice

The University of Wisconsin football team’s spring practices end Friday, but coach Paul Chryst made clear that progress achieved this month can’t stop.
Chryst said the way to judge the weeks of spring practice is by seeing what players took from it and applied to their work going forward. This summer is pivotal for players to continue making strides after a spring in which the defense had more splash plays, but the offense showed signs of growth and variety that it needed.
The Badgers will conclude the spring sessions with a Friday evening practice before attention turns toward weight-room work and final exams.
Here are four observations from Thursday’s practice.
1. ILB depth chart clearing up
Bill Sheridan used the first three weeks of spring practices to learn his players, splitting reps equally among the inside linebacker group. But reps were distributed based on performance the past two weeks, and redshirt junior Tatum Grass and redshirt sophomore Jordan Turner have been the top group.
People are also reading…
That duo possesses high football IQ and quick reaction time, and Turner’s shown more aggressiveness as a blitzer this spring. He tallied a would-be sack during a red-zone portion of practice Thursday, blasting through the block of tailback Grover Bortolotti.
Behind them has been redshirt junior Maema Njongmeta and sophomore Jake Chaney. They both have downhill power to be run-stuffers, but are still learning to use their speed in coverage.
2. Furtney missing one fundamental
Senior Michael Furtney has been the Badgers’ top right guard throughout the spring, and he has a lot of solid tools at the position. He moves his feet well, gives second and third efforts on pass blocks, and stays low in his stance. One issue that’s been plaguing him is a mistimed punch when he pass blocks.
The punch in a pass set is crucial to slowing and redirecting the momentum of the rusher, and an effective one gives the blocker the advantage. When Furtney gives up pressure, it’s usually because his punch is late, meaning the rusher is too far into his body when Furtney punches, so the rusher’s momentum isn’t slowed.
When Furtney delivers his punch at the correct time, he’s a solid blocker, so this is something he’ll need work on before the fall.
3. Hallman’s role
Competition has been stiff in UW’s cornerback group, a product of three senior transfers making an immediate impact and solid players already on the roster. One of those returners is redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman.
He’s shown quickness and great reaction on receivers’ breaks, and he broke up a pass during Tuesday’s practice with a strong break on the ball. He didn’t have a highlight play Thursday, but that was in part because the ball wasn’t thrown his way much, a sign that a cornerback is doing his job well.
“I think he's putting himself in a position where you can trust him,” Chryst said of Hallman. “When they have confidence in themselves, you're going to play better, and you're going play at a consistent level, and that's been showing up. Yeah, he's got stuff he's got to continue to work on, but I thought he's had a really good spring.”
4. Rucci’s return
UW’s tight end group has been plagued by injury, and redshirt junior Hayden Rucci dealt with a hip injury earlier this month. But he’s been back on the field and had one of his best days of the spring on Thursday.
He caught a pair of passes on short crossing routes during a red-zone session and he showed his blocking prowess on the edge, particularly on stretch run plays on which he must clear out an outside linebacker.
Rucci doesn’t have the speed to be the top receiving option as tight end, but he’s going to play a role in the rotation this fall. He’s sure-handed, has a strong relationship with quarterback Graham Mertz on and off the field and is probably the top blocker at his position.
From the infirmary
Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation on Thursday. If a player has an injury designation, it has been confirmed by UW or the player:
Out
- DT Keeanu Benton (right arm)
- S Travian Blaylock (right leg)
- WR Stephan Bracey
- DE Tommy Brunner
- TE Clay Cundiff (right leg)
- WR Jordan DiBenedetto
- TE Jack Eschenbach (right shoulder)
- RB Isaac Guerendo (left foot)
- TE Cam Large (right leg)
- CB A’Khoury Lyde
- ILB Spencer Lytle
- RB Chez Mellusi (left leg)
- DE Isaiah Mullens (right arm)
- DE Gio Paez
- TE Jack Pugh (right leg, was seen on crutches with brace on right leg)
- ILB Bryan Sanborn
- RB Brady Schipper
- OLB Marty Strey
- C Joe Tippmann
- DE Isaac Townsend (abdominal)
- OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)
- S Preston Zachman
Limited
- CB Semar Melvin
- NT Curt Neal (knee)
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds, 4.76-second 40-yard dash, 29 reps of 225 on bench press, 37-inch vertical jump, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.05-second three-cone drill, 4.17-second 20-yard shuttle
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Round 7) pick or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 34 reps of 225 on bench press, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump, 6.84-second three-cone drill, 3.94-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.71-second 40-yard dash, 34.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan, 22 reps of 225 on bench press, 37.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 11-inch broad jump, 7.02-second three-cone drill, 4.07-second 20-yard shuttle
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds, 4.37-second 40-yard dash, 13 reps of 225 on bench press, 37.5-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump, 6.78-inch three-cone drill, 3.94-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, 4.38-second 40-yard dash, 14 reps of 225 on bench press, 39.5-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 6-inch broad jump, 6.62-second three-cone drill, 3.92-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump, 6.81-second three-cone drill, 4.05-second 20-yard shuttle
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan, 5.12-second 40-yard dash, 26 reps of 225 on bench press, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 5-inch broad jump, 7.46-second three-cone drill, 4.53-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds, 4.57-second 40-yard dash, 11 reps of 225 on bench press, 34-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 8-inch broad jump, 6.78-second three-cone drill, 4.18-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds, 4.59-second 40-yard dash, 32.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 8-inch broad jump, 6.91-second three-cone drill, 4.16-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted