4 observations from Wisconsin football's 13th spring practice

One could see the hope for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense during an 11-on-11, move-the-ball drill late in Tuesday’s practice.

Redshirt junior quarterback Graham Mertz engineered a nine-play drive, twice converting third downs with sharp passes and showing quick decision-making. That drive stalled in the red zone after a dropped pass on a drag route by tailback Julius Davis and a pass short of the sticks on the final play, but it was a nice bounce back for Mertz after a shaky start to the morning that included an interception over the middle by safety John Torchio.

Mertz hit two deep passes to Chimere Dike up the seam earlier in the day, including a touchdown of about 50 yards placed perfectly between the zone coverages of a safety and a cornerback.

UW’s down to two more spring practices for the year, and schemes are starting to crystalize after many reps over the past month.

Here are four observations from Tuesday’s practice at the McClain Center.

Dean Engram emerging

Dean Engram’s switch from cornerback to wide receiver this offseason was a bit surprising, but he’s showing why coaches had faith in him to be a weapon on offense.

Engram had a trio of catches during 11-on-11 drills in which his quickness was on display. His experience as a cornerback is evident as his sudden changes of direction help him get open, and he knows small details like flashing his hands late to make a catch so a defender doesn’t have as much time to react and attack the catch point.

The wide receiver position is deeper than it’s been in years for the Badgers, with Engram looking like a significant contributor this fall.

Vito Calvaruso’s big leg

Transfer kicker Vito Calvaruso returned from a right leg injury and put on an impressive display.

The junior, who spent his first two years at Arkansas, went 4-for-4 on his tries, which included an extra point and field goals from 27 yards on the left hash, 32 yards on the right hash and 47 yards in the middle of the field. The 47-yarder sailed through the uprights at about three-quarters of the height of the poles, meaning the kick was likely good from 60-plus yards out.

So long as he’s healthy, Calvaruso is the no-brainer choice to handle kickoffs. He’s also putting himself in position to start at placekicker if he continues being accurate, especially from 40-plus yards out.

Amaun Williams’ fire

Redshirt sophomore Amaun Williams earned a reputation during fall camp last season of not being shy about celebrating his successes. That’s continued this spring and he’s had plenty to talk about.

“Amaun Williams has probably been one of the most consistent playmakers on defense, which is really, really cool to see a guy that's playing with confidence and just continuing to get better,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said.

He had blanket coverage against Dike during a one-on-one drill early in practice, forcing a wide throw and an incompletion. Williams then blew up a wide-receiver screen attempt during 11-on-11 work. Williams has been in the second- and third-team defense depending on who’s healthy, but he’s done work in the slot, which could help him get into the rotation. The walk-on from Milwaukee will be a fun watch this fall as he pushes for a role.

Fumble concerns for Allen?

Braelon Allen caught a screen pass and was making a move on the right side of the field when outside linebacker Nick Herbig stripped the ball with a clubbing blow. The ball bounced around before being picked up by linebacker Maema Njongmeta for a touchdown.

One fumble isn’t reason for alarm, especially when forced by a talented and experienced player like Herbig. But Allen has put the ball on the ground enough this spring that it’s a bit of a concern — he had a fumble Saturday and another last Tuesday as well. Tuesday’s practice wasn’t fully padded, but helmets and shoulder pads were worn. Allen has been getting the first-team reps at tailback, but UW is being careful not to overwork him.

Review of practice film would be needed to diagnose the reason for Allen’s fumbles, but after a freshman season in which he fumbled four times and lost two of them, he needs to prioritize cleaning up his ball security. A player with Allen’s strength shouldn’t be able to be stripped by one opponent.

From the infirmary

Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation on Tuesday. If a player has an injury designation, it has been confirmed by UW or the player:

Out

DT Keeanu Benton (right arm)

S Travian Blaylock (right leg)

WR Stephan Bracey

TE Clay Cundiff (right leg)

WR Jordan DiBenedetto

TE Jack Eschenbach (right shoulder)

RB Isaac Guerendo (left foot)

QB Deacon Hill (illness)

OLB Kaden Johnson (illness)

TE Cam Large (right leg)

CB A’Khoury Lyde

ILB Spencer Lytle

RB Chez Mellusi (left leg)

DE Isaiah Mullens (right arm)

DE Gio Paez

RB Brady Schipper

OLB Marty Strey

C Joe Tippmann

DE Isaac Townsend (abdominal)

OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)

S Preston Zachman

Limited

CB Semar Melvin

NT Curt Neal (knee)

CB Jay Shaw (abdominal)

