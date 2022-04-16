4 observations from Wisconsin football's 12th spring practice

University of Wisconsin wide receivers were adamant Friday that the offense has more ammo to make big plays.
Those players turned their words into actions Saturday at the McClain Center. It wasn’t a great practice for the offense overall, but the receivers’ ability to get deep and the quarterbacks’ willingness to get the ball to them was an encouraging sign of what the offense could look like this fall.
UW has just three practices left this spring and, as Paul Chryst said Saturday, players can’t earn a starting role in those sessions, but they can put themselves in a position to get the first look this fall.
Here are four observations from Saturday's spring practice.
1. Big plays
Two of the longest pass plays of the spring came during 11-on-11 drills. In the second of five such portions of practice, sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill threw a pass about 60 yards in the air into the arms of redshirt freshman Markus Allen. Allen had gotten behind the defense on a deep post, and he hauled in what would’ve been a 55-yard touchdown.
Senior quarterback Chase Wolf hit redshirt junior Dean Engram on a similar deep post after Engram got by redshirt freshman corner Al Ashford III, who was filling in at safety. Wolf may have gotten hit in an actual game situation, but the throw still was impressive for a player who is not known for his arm strength.
UW was one of the worst teams in the FBS in terms of creating deep pass plays last season, but it looks like the Badgers will have more capability to do so this season given their deeper talent pool outside.
2. Hallman’s strong day
Redshirt freshman Ricardo Hallman has had a solid spring and is firmly in the cornerback rotation, but he had his best practice this month as he got extra reps. Senior transfer Jay Shaw has been in the top group of cornerbacks, but he’s missed the past two practices with an abdominal injury and Hallman took those reps.
Hallman had a couple of pass breakups, the first coming during a 9-on-9 session. He got himself back into the play after losing his receiver for a second and knocked away a pass from quarterback Graham Mertz. Hallman broke on a play-action pass from Mertz and got his hand in front of receiver Keontez Lewis’ to disrupt a curl route.
He can turn and run with some of the fastest UW receivers, and he’s showing his value to the secondary.
3. Ratzlaff's rise
Inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan has a number of options to choose from in replacing Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal at the position. One of the most intriguing choices is redshirt freshman Jake Ratzlaff, a four-star recruit from last season who saw action against Northwestern.
Ratzlaff has arguably the best sideline-to-sideline speed in the group and appears to have good instincts in regards to reading plays. However, his ability to avoid or shed blocks from offensive linemen needs work.
Ratzlaff is listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, up 14 pounds from his listed weight last fall. He probably will need to continue adding weight to help handle blocks from linemen, but doing so without losing speed is a delicate balance.
4. Braelon Allen's receiving prospects
It’s easy to forget running back Braelon Allen is just a sophomore and still learning the tailback role after he had such a strong freshman campaign. But the Fond du Lac product had a strong practice, including a 50-plus yard rushing touchdown.
Allen told reporters he’s focused on becoming a better receiving threat, and he showed good hands on a one-handed grab during a red-zone session that he turned into a touchdown. Allen still needs work on his route-running, as he’s a little stiff making a cut on a route, but it’s undeniable what a weapon he can be with the ball in his hands.
From the infirmary
Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation Saturday. If a player has an injury designation, it has been confirmed by UW or the player:
Out
- DT Keeanu Benton (right arm)
- S Travian Blaylock (right leg)
- TE Clay Cundiff (right leg)
- WR Jordan DiBenedetto
- TE Jack Eschenbach (right shoulder)
- RB Isaac Guerendo (left foot)
- TE Cam Large (right leg)
- CB A’Khoury Lyde
- RB Chez Mellusi (left leg)
- DE Isaiah Mullens (right arm)
- RB Brady Schipper
- CB Jay Shaw (abdominal)
- OLB Marty Strey
- C Joe Tippmann
- DE Isaac Townsend (abdominal)
- OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)
- S Preston Zachman
Limited
- K Vito Calvaruso (right leg)
- OLB Nick Herbig (left arm)
- CB Semar Melvin
- NT Curt Neal
Badgers react to the passing of former Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown
Running back Braelon Allen
This one hurts…rest easy coach. pic.twitter.com/i3iN5H2Zli— Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) April 11, 2022
Running back Isaac Guerendo
Nothing but love for this man.. Rest easy Coach Brown❤️ pic.twitter.com/a3r2Nw26FQ— Isaac Guerendo (@isaacguerendo) April 11, 2022
Running back Julius Davis
Fly High OG. Realest Around. 🕊🙏🏽— 𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓲𝓾𝓼 𝓓𝓪𝓿𝓲𝓼 (@juliusdavis32) April 11, 2022
We will miss you Coach GB Prayers to your family and loved ones❤️ pic.twitter.com/kvjkjrAVXX
Wide receiver Markus Allen
Never question why you meet some people in life, god puts people in your path for a reason.— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) April 11, 2022
Love Coach GB💔
Tight end Hayden Rucci
Never take a moment for granted.— Hayden Rucci (@haydenrucci) April 11, 2022
You impacted more lives than you could have known. Rest easy Coach GB❤️
Tight end Cam Large
Coach GB thank you for the impact you had on this team. Praying for you and your family❤️ rest easy— Cam Large (@cam_large) April 11, 2022
Quarterback Deacon Hill
Be thankful for who your cross paths with because you never know what will happen. GB you brought energy and light into each day you were here. Can’t believe your gone… Rest easy coach💔❤️— Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) April 11, 2022
Safety Hunter Wohler
One of the nicest dudes I’ve ever met. No one had as much of a joy for life as Coach Brown. Don’t take anything for granted. Fly high coach https://t.co/h2cbOS5d93— Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) April 11, 2022
Wide receiver Skyler Bell
Coach GB Rest Easy 🖤— Skyler Bell (@Juicebe11) April 11, 2022
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig
Rest easy Coach🤧 lost a real one today💯💯💯💔— Nick⚡️Herbig (@nickherbig_) April 11, 2022
Defensive end Isaiah Mullens
Gone way to soon, gonna miss you coach GB ❤️ https://t.co/sjZ9uPd0ck— Isaiah Mullens (@MullensIsaiah) April 11, 2022
Wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted
Thank You @GaryBrownUW Rest In Power & Heavenly Peace My Brother! Although Our Time Together Was Short, The Impact You Had On Our Staff & Players Is Everlasting! 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/WVjhlMvhiW— Alvis James Whitted (@CoachWhitted) April 11, 2022
Recruiting director Mickey Turner
Gary Brown was an incredible person to work alongside. First class father, coach, husband, teacher and mentor. Thank you for everything you taught me and countless others. You will be greatly missed. Rest easy my friend.— Mickey Turner (@CoachTurnerUW) April 11, 2022
Safety Collin Wilder
Just a small sample of the light Coach Brown was to everyone around him and how he brought the energy every single day. His love was so genuine and it went beyond the football field. Rest in Heaven, Coach. pic.twitter.com/Fyxh17F0K5— Collin Wilder (@WilderCollin) April 11, 2022
Defensive end Matt Henningsen
I strive to approach every day the way this man did. RIP GB🖤 https://t.co/9T42cXQTal— Matt Henningsen (@matthenningsen) April 11, 2022
Running back Garrett Groshek
Cherish the company around you Today. Always take an opportunity to express gratitude & love for those who impact you. RIP GB 🕊— Garrett Groshek (@garrettgro37) April 11, 2022
Director of player development Chris Orr
Wow RIP GB ❤️— Chris Orr (@Chris_Guwap) April 11, 2022
Running back Ron Dayne
Both Dwayne Haskins and Gary Brown!! This was a rough weekend for football! Rest easy brothers. Your families are in our thoughts and prayers. 🙏🏿🙏🏿— Ron Dayne (@Ron33Dayne) April 11, 2022
Cornerback Faion Hicks
Damn not coach GB 😔— Faion Hicks (@Faion_Hicks) April 11, 2022
Linebacker Leo Chenal
Contagious energy every day RIP Coach ❤️ https://t.co/elbg1WvoAr— Leopold Chenal (@chenal_leo) April 11, 2022
Fullback John Chenal
Everything this man touched he made better. Love you GB. Rest In Peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yT7zW5czRZ— John Chenal (@JohnChenal) April 11, 2022
Wide receiver Danny Davis
A Great Guy🙏🏽❤️ Rest In Peace Coach❤️ https://t.co/zyX2Z5vO11— Danny Davis III (@DDIII_7) April 11, 2022
Running back Melvin Gordon
Prayers to his family 🙏🏾‼️RIP https://t.co/2isooREa43— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) April 11, 2022