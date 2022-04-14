4 observations from Wisconsin football's 11th spring practice

The University of Wisconsin football team’s growth this spring was on display Thursday at the McClain Center.

There were things to be optimistic about, from the speed the defense is playing with to the variety of plays and looks the offense used, stemming from the Badgers’ 11th spring practice. There are clearly areas where UW still needs to take steps forward, and improvement from quarterback Graham Mertz is only one of those areas.

Chances to impress coaches this spring are getting slim, so the next few practices are important momentum-builders for players before the summer session.

Here are four observations from Thursday’s UW spring practice.

1. Off day for Mertz

Mertz had a rocky day almost from the start. He overthrew four passes in the first two 11-on-11 sessions, all of which he had an receiver open and space to complete the throw. Things didn’t get much better as the morning continued — Mertz had two passes tipped and picked off during red-zone work, a focus of Thursday’s practice.

One of those interceptions was a pass in traffic across the middle, and safety John Torchio snagged the tipped pass in the end zone. The other appeared to be a mistake between Mertz and receiver Chimere Dike. Mertz’s pass clearly was thrown anticipating a cut inside by Dike, but Dike continued running up the seam. Cornerback Amaun Williams tipped the ball and safety Owen Arnett came away with the pick.

Mertz had been having a solid enough spring and looked to have made strides in terms of downfield accuracy, particularly on the sideline. He also consistently has shown good touch on deep throws across the field, but two of his overthrows Thursday came on such routes.

We’ll see if he can shake it off and have a better day Saturday.

2. Bell rising the ranks

Skyler Bell would be the No. 2 wide receiver if the Badgers played tomorrow. The redshirt freshman has earned a spot alongside Dike and sophomore Keontez Lewis in the top group of receivers, and he showed why Thursday.

Bell was the intended target on two of Mertz’s overthrows, plays he’d run by his defensive back and created great separation. Bell, a redshirt freshman from Bronx, New York, has been consistent the last two weeks of practices creating space with quick breaks in his routes and speed to get by defenders.

He’s also willing to mix it up as a blocker — he motioned into a slot receiver spot and did just enough against inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn on a run play.

3. D-line banged up

UW was down three of its top defensive linemen Thursday, with Keeanu Benton (right arm), Isaiah Mullens (right arm) and Isaac Townsend (abdominal) missing practice. The line made up for it with James Thompson Jr. and Rodas Johnson getting first-team reps, and both created pressure in 11-on-11 situations.

But Benton missing time raised the question of what UW has behind him as nose tackle. True freshman Curt Neal is being groomed as Benton’s replacement in 2023, but Neal is recovering from a knee injury suffered last year and is limited to individual periods. Junior nose tackle Gio Paez also hasn’t been practicing this spring. Mullens is strong enough to play nose in a pinch, but UW may need to develop another player at the spot for some insurance.

Redshirt sophomore Ben Barten, a converted offensive lineman, shows good aggressiveness and effort when playing nose, but he lacks refinement as a defensive lineman right now.

4. Hill has to find touch

Redshirt freshman quarterback Deacon Hill has the biggest arm in the quarterback room, but he needs to learn how to rein in that power when necessary.

Hill too often this spring has had a receiver open at short or intermediate depth and he throws a fastball that is too hot to handle. That ability is helpful on deeper routes or over the middle where windows are smaller, but he’s still in the process of learning when to take something off the ball.

It’s been a somewhat disappointing showing for Hill this spring after he had some buzz coming out of bowl prep, but his physical attributes are still high level. He simply needs to pick up the nuances of his spot.

From the infirmary

Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation Thursday. If a player has an injury designation, it has been confirmed by UW or the player:

Out

DT Keeanu Benton (right arm)

S Travian Blaylock (right leg)

TE Clay Cundiff (right leg)

WR Jordan DiBenedetto

TE Jack Eschenbach (right shoulder)

RB Isaac Guerendo (left foot)

TE Cam Large

CB A’Khoury Lyde

RB Chez Mellusi (left leg)

DE Isaiah Mullens (right arm)

DE Gio Paez

RB Brady Schipper

CB Jay Shaw (abdominal)

OLB Marty Strey

C Joe Tippmann

DE Isaac Townsend (abdominal)

OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)

S Preston Zachman

Limited

K Vito Calvaruso (right leg)

OLB Nick Herbig (left arm)

CB Semar Melvin

NT Curt Neal (knee)

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.