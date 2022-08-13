4 observations from Wisconsin football's 10th training camp practice

The University of Wisconsin football team is three weeks from the season opener against Illinois State, but some separation is starting to occur between players battling for positions during training camp.

Saturday’s 10th practice of camp at Camp Randall Stadium was open to reporters and saw the offense and defense have their moments. There hasn’t been as many concerns of the defense being significantly ahead of the offense this camp, an encouraging sign for the playmakers on offense. But the offensive unit still has things to clean up.

This is an important stretch of practices for the Badgers, who are midway through their allotted fall camp sessions. Evaluations are happening on each play and those who prove themselves will start getting more practice reps soon.

Here are four observations from UW’s practice.

Sloppy drops

The first half of practice was marred by dropped passes by the wide receivers. Not every ball was perfect from quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf, but there were a number of drops that were simply poor plays by the receivers.

A few that jumped out:

Markus Allen got his hands on a pass after running a dig route in the first 11-on-11 session, but juggled it before cornerback Jay Shaw knocked it away.

Skyler Bell, who has had a strong camp, couldn’t corral a ball thrown a touch behind him during a skelly period.

Keontez Lewis let a pass fall through his hands during 9-on-9 drills. Visibly frustrated after the play, he smacked his hands on his shoulder pads.

The group shook it off to make a number of good catches later, highlighted by Allen’s snag of an over-the-shoulder pass from Mertz down the right sideline.

Top TEs emerging

UW appeared to have a deep pool of options to choose from at tight end, but the three most experienced candidates for the tight ends spots have separated themselves from the pack.

Senior Jack Eschenbach and juniors Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci will all play significant roles at tight end, by the looks of practice. Eschenbach and Cundiff are both targeted frequently during 11-on-11 drills and each time the Badgers went into 12 personnel with Mertz under center, it was some combination of those three tight ends in the formation. Senior Jaylan Franklin got some work in 12 personnel with the second unit.

“I think those guys have done well,” offensive coordinator Bobby Engram said. “Those guys are defining what their role is.”

Rucci is the best blocker at the position, while Cundiff showed big-play ability last season before getting injured. Eschenbach has battled injuries as well, and athletically he could be a mismatch against linebackers in coverage, but he hasn’t made much of an impact as a receiver on Saturdays yet.

Johnson shines again

Rodas Johnson was in the backfield often Saturday, as he continued playing his best football since arriving in Madison. The junior defensive end from Columbus, Ohio, is finding success using his quick first step off the line and flexibility to knife through blocks and disrupt the offense.

“He’s the twitchiest guy we’ve got on the D-line, I’d argue,” sophomore defensive end Cade McDonald said of Johnson.

Johnson blew up three run plays by moving too fast off the snap for a down block to affect his path, and he had a would-be sack after shedding the block of center Joe Tippmann. Johnson also had a solid day against the guards in one-on-one pass-rush drills.

The defensive line is deep, but Johnson appears to have a firm grip on the second defensive end spot opposite senior Isaiah Mullens when the Badgers deploy their base 3-4 front. His athleticism and explosiveness will make him a candidate to be a regular pass-rusher when the defense is in its 2-4-5 nickel look.

Another Sanborn rising

Position coach Mark D’Onofrio was extolling the tight competition among the inside linebackers, listing some of the options he believes he has coming into the season. The top four players at the position have been clear from their usage in training camp, with Jake Chaney, Tatum Grass, Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner leading the pack.

But D’Onofrio added that redshirt freshman Bryan Sanborn had been pushing for reps as well, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard mentioned Sanborn’s emergence in that competition.

“He's done a good job kind of being a swing guy for us, being able to play both (Mike and Will inside linebacker),” D’Onofrio said.

Sanborn’s older brother, Jack, started the last three seasons for the Badgers at inside linebacker and was a team captain. Sanborn created some pressure in the pocket Saturday, aiding the defense in recording a would-be sack. He hasn’t had a splash play while reporters have watched practices but looks comfortable reading and reacting to plays during 11-on-11 and 9-on-9 drills.

From the infirmary

Here's a look at who didn't practice Saturday. If an injury is listed, it has been confirmed by either UW or the player.

Out

OL Travis Alvin (head)

S Travian Blaylock (right knee)

K Vito Calvaruso

WR Jordan DiBenedetto

WR Cam Fane (right hand)

FB Zach Gloudeman

DE Mike Jarvis (left leg)

DL Gabe Kirschke

TE Cam Large (right knee)

CB Max Lofy

CB A’Khoury Lyde

ILB Spencer Lytle

S Deven Magli

LS Duncan McKinley

TE Jack Pugh

ILB Jake Ratzlaff

RB Brady Schipper

CB Alexander Smith (hamstring)

DE Isaac Townsend

OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)

Injured during practice

OLB Darryl Peterson

S Jackson Trudgeon

Limited

OL Logan Brown

S John Torchio