4 observations from Wisconsin football's 10th spring practice

The University of Wisconsin football team focused on cleaning things up at Tuesday’s spring practice.
Saturday’s work was essentially a scrimmage and it featured the most 11-on-11 plays reporters have seen this spring. But the Badgers had longer individual and small-group portions of practice to hammer home some fundamentals.
UW has five practices remaining between this week and next, and players are making their pushes to be high on the depth chart entering the summer.
Here are four observations from Tuesday’s spring practice.
1. Lineup changes
Both of the Badgers’ linebacker units saw new players taking roles in the top group. Redshirt sophomore Jordan Turner was in the first inside linebacker group along with junior Tatum Grass. Turner replaced redshirt junior Maema Njongmeta, while redshirt freshman Darryl Peterson ran with the 1s as the field-side outside linebacker, replacing sophomore Kaden Johnson.
Turner is one of the fastest inside linebackers UW has and he was in the middle of the action just about every time he was on the field Tuesday. He broke up a pass intended for tailback Braelon Allen over the middle of the field and he came down hill to take on blockers well in the run game. Turner played just 24 snaps last season, but he’s making a case to be in the starting lineup this fall.
Peterson has shown growth as a pass rusher and his blend of quickness and power has made him a handful on the line. He's showing even more skills this spring playing field-side outside linebacker, covering space and disrupting tight ends off the line. Peterson has the ability to play both outside linebacker positions, something that will aid him in getting on the field this fall.
Wide receiver Skyler Bell has been on the first-team offense the last two practices as Bell, Markus Allen and Keontez Lewis battle for reps at the other receivers spots behind Chimere Dike.
2. Route work
UW’s receivers were working on a pair of route concepts during individual periods that the Badgers haven’t used much of in recent years.
The first was a version of a rub combination in which the outside receiver ran a whip route and the slot receiver ran a fade. The outside receiver’s primary job is to release inside and get in the way of the slot receiver’s defender to give that slot player a free release, and to do so without drawing an offensive pass interference penalty. The outside receiver then breaks back out to the sideline and becomes the second option.
The slot receiver is responsible for getting up the field and locating the ball in the air, because it’ll be a chance for a deep completion for the quarterback. UW ranked 124th in the FBS last season in pass plays over 20 yards and needs to use concepts like this to create chances for big plays.
UW was also working on bubble screens in which a slot receiver drifts toward the sideline parallel to the line of scrimmage, takes a quick pass and tries to make plays in space. This concept makes for an easy completion and gives the Badgers another way to get their receivers the ball without much defense.
3. Key players returning
Sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig has started to slowly ratchet up his workload as he comes back from a left-arm injury. He started by doing individual drills last week and added some lighter-contact, 9-on-9 work Saturday. He took another step toward a full return by taking on blocks in the 9-on-9 drills on Tuesday.
Herbig made his presence known immediately, bull-rushing straight through right tackle Logan Brown and pushing him into quarterback Deacon Hill for a sack.
Wide receiver and kick returner Stephan Bracey Jr. is starting his return from injury and he took the first kick-return rep. Bracey being available as a returner would be a big boost for the Badgers. UW isn’t too deep at receiver beyond its top group, and one of those players will likely take over the returner role if Bracey misses time.
4. Young tackles finding footing
Redshirt freshmen Riley Mahlman (left tackle) and Nolan Rucci (right tackle) have been solid members of the second-unit offensive line this spring and their confidence is evident in their play.
Two technical improvements they’ve made from where they were during training camp stood out Tuesday, particularly during 1-on-1 pass rush drills. Both are doing better staying low in their stances to give themselves a powerful base to work with, and both are keeping their hands back until they need to strike for the block. Last fall, both had a tendency to reach for the block, so instead of delivering a blow with their hands, they were essentially catching defenders, which put them off balance.
Jack Nelson will be tough to unseat at left tackle, but Brown may be in for a fight for his spot at right tackle if Mahlman and Rucci continue progressing well this summer.
From the infirmary
Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation on Tuesday. If a player has an injury designation, it has been confirmed by UW or the player:
Out
- S Travian Blaylock (right leg)
- TE Clay Cundiff (right leg)
- WR Jordan DiBenedetto
- TE Jack Eschenbach
- RB Isaac Guerendo (left foot)
- TE Cam Large
- CB A’Khoury Lyde
- RB Chez Mellusi (left leg)
- CB Semar Melvin
- RB Brady Schipper
- OLB Marty Strey
- C Joe Tippmann
- ILB Aidan Vaughan
- OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)
- S Preston Zachman
Limited
- K Vito Calvaruso (right leg)
- OLB Nick Herbig (left arm)
- NT Curt Neal
- WR Stephan Bracey Jr.
Badgers react to the passing of former Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown
Running back Braelon Allen
This one hurts…rest easy coach. pic.twitter.com/i3iN5H2Zli— Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) April 11, 2022
Running back Isaac Guerendo
Nothing but love for this man.. Rest easy Coach Brown❤️ pic.twitter.com/a3r2Nw26FQ— Isaac Guerendo (@isaacguerendo) April 11, 2022
Running back Julius Davis
Fly High OG. Realest Around. 🕊🙏🏽— 𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓲𝓾𝓼 𝓓𝓪𝓿𝓲𝓼 (@juliusdavis32) April 11, 2022
We will miss you Coach GB Prayers to your family and loved ones❤️ pic.twitter.com/kvjkjrAVXX
Wide receiver Markus Allen
Never question why you meet some people in life, god puts people in your path for a reason.— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) April 11, 2022
Love Coach GB💔
Tight end Hayden Rucci
Never take a moment for granted.— Hayden Rucci (@haydenrucci) April 11, 2022
You impacted more lives than you could have known. Rest easy Coach GB❤️
Tight end Cam Large
Coach GB thank you for the impact you had on this team. Praying for you and your family❤️ rest easy— Cam Large (@cam_large) April 11, 2022
Quarterback Deacon Hill
Be thankful for who your cross paths with because you never know what will happen. GB you brought energy and light into each day you were here. Can’t believe your gone… Rest easy coach💔❤️— Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) April 11, 2022
Safety Hunter Wohler
One of the nicest dudes I’ve ever met. No one had as much of a joy for life as Coach Brown. Don’t take anything for granted. Fly high coach https://t.co/h2cbOS5d93— Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) April 11, 2022
Wide receiver Skyler Bell
Coach GB Rest Easy 🖤— Skyler Bell (@Juicebe11) April 11, 2022
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig
Rest easy Coach🤧 lost a real one today💯💯💯💔— Nick⚡️Herbig (@nickherbig_) April 11, 2022
Defensive end Isaiah Mullens
Gone way to soon, gonna miss you coach GB ❤️ https://t.co/sjZ9uPd0ck— Isaiah Mullens (@MullensIsaiah) April 11, 2022
Wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted
Thank You @GaryBrownUW Rest In Power & Heavenly Peace My Brother! Although Our Time Together Was Short, The Impact You Had On Our Staff & Players Is Everlasting! 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/WVjhlMvhiW— Alvis James Whitted (@CoachWhitted) April 11, 2022
Recruiting director Mickey Turner
Gary Brown was an incredible person to work alongside. First class father, coach, husband, teacher and mentor. Thank you for everything you taught me and countless others. You will be greatly missed. Rest easy my friend.— Mickey Turner (@CoachTurnerUW) April 11, 2022
Safety Collin Wilder
Just a small sample of the light Coach Brown was to everyone around him and how he brought the energy every single day. His love was so genuine and it went beyond the football field. Rest in Heaven, Coach. pic.twitter.com/Fyxh17F0K5— Collin Wilder (@WilderCollin) April 11, 2022
Defensive end Matt Henningsen
I strive to approach every day the way this man did. RIP GB🖤 https://t.co/9T42cXQTal— Matt Henningsen (@matthenningsen) April 11, 2022
Running back Garrett Groshek
Cherish the company around you Today. Always take an opportunity to express gratitude & love for those who impact you. RIP GB 🕊— Garrett Groshek (@garrettgro37) April 11, 2022
Director of player development Chris Orr
Wow RIP GB ❤️— Chris Orr (@Chris_Guwap) April 11, 2022
Running back Ron Dayne
Both Dwayne Haskins and Gary Brown!! This was a rough weekend for football! Rest easy brothers. Your families are in our thoughts and prayers. 🙏🏿🙏🏿— Ron Dayne (@Ron33Dayne) April 11, 2022
Cornerback Faion Hicks
Damn not coach GB 😔— Faion Hicks (@Faion_Hicks) April 11, 2022
Linebacker Leo Chenal
Contagious energy every day RIP Coach ❤️ https://t.co/elbg1WvoAr— Leopold Chenal (@chenal_leo) April 11, 2022
Fullback John Chenal
Everything this man touched he made better. Love you GB. Rest In Peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yT7zW5czRZ— John Chenal (@JohnChenal) April 11, 2022
Wide receiver Danny Davis
A Great Guy🙏🏽❤️ Rest In Peace Coach❤️ https://t.co/zyX2Z5vO11— Danny Davis III (@DDIII_7) April 11, 2022
Running back Melvin Gordon
Prayers to his family 🙏🏾‼️RIP https://t.co/2isooREa43— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) April 11, 2022