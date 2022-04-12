4 observations from Wisconsin football's 10th spring practice

The University of Wisconsin football team focused on cleaning things up at Tuesday’s spring practice.

Saturday’s work was essentially a scrimmage and it featured the most 11-on-11 plays reporters have seen this spring. But the Badgers had longer individual and small-group portions of practice to hammer home some fundamentals.

UW has five practices remaining between this week and next, and players are making their pushes to be high on the depth chart entering the summer.

Here are four observations from Tuesday’s spring practice.

1. Lineup changes

Both of the Badgers’ linebacker units saw new players taking roles in the top group. Redshirt sophomore Jordan Turner was in the first inside linebacker group along with junior Tatum Grass. Turner replaced redshirt junior Maema Njongmeta, while redshirt freshman Darryl Peterson ran with the 1s as the field-side outside linebacker, replacing sophomore Kaden Johnson.

Turner is one of the fastest inside linebackers UW has and he was in the middle of the action just about every time he was on the field Tuesday. He broke up a pass intended for tailback Braelon Allen over the middle of the field and he came down hill to take on blockers well in the run game. Turner played just 24 snaps last season, but he’s making a case to be in the starting lineup this fall.

Peterson has shown growth as a pass rusher and his blend of quickness and power has made him a handful on the line. He's showing even more skills this spring playing field-side outside linebacker, covering space and disrupting tight ends off the line. Peterson has the ability to play both outside linebacker positions, something that will aid him in getting on the field this fall.

Wide receiver Skyler Bell has been on the first-team offense the last two practices as Bell, Markus Allen and Keontez Lewis battle for reps at the other receivers spots behind Chimere Dike.

2. Route work

UW’s receivers were working on a pair of route concepts during individual periods that the Badgers haven’t used much of in recent years.

The first was a version of a rub combination in which the outside receiver ran a whip route and the slot receiver ran a fade. The outside receiver’s primary job is to release inside and get in the way of the slot receiver’s defender to give that slot player a free release, and to do so without drawing an offensive pass interference penalty. The outside receiver then breaks back out to the sideline and becomes the second option.

The slot receiver is responsible for getting up the field and locating the ball in the air, because it’ll be a chance for a deep completion for the quarterback. UW ranked 124th in the FBS last season in pass plays over 20 yards and needs to use concepts like this to create chances for big plays.

UW was also working on bubble screens in which a slot receiver drifts toward the sideline parallel to the line of scrimmage, takes a quick pass and tries to make plays in space. This concept makes for an easy completion and gives the Badgers another way to get their receivers the ball without much defense.

3. Key players returning

Sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig has started to slowly ratchet up his workload as he comes back from a left-arm injury. He started by doing individual drills last week and added some lighter-contact, 9-on-9 work Saturday. He took another step toward a full return by taking on blocks in the 9-on-9 drills on Tuesday.

Herbig made his presence known immediately, bull-rushing straight through right tackle Logan Brown and pushing him into quarterback Deacon Hill for a sack.

Wide receiver and kick returner Stephan Bracey Jr. is starting his return from injury and he took the first kick-return rep. Bracey being available as a returner would be a big boost for the Badgers. UW isn’t too deep at receiver beyond its top group, and one of those players will likely take over the returner role if Bracey misses time.

4. Young tackles finding footing

Redshirt freshmen Riley Mahlman (left tackle) and Nolan Rucci (right tackle) have been solid members of the second-unit offensive line this spring and their confidence is evident in their play.

Two technical improvements they’ve made from where they were during training camp stood out Tuesday, particularly during 1-on-1 pass rush drills. Both are doing better staying low in their stances to give themselves a powerful base to work with, and both are keeping their hands back until they need to strike for the block. Last fall, both had a tendency to reach for the block, so instead of delivering a blow with their hands, they were essentially catching defenders, which put them off balance.

Jack Nelson will be tough to unseat at left tackle, but Brown may be in for a fight for his spot at right tackle if Mahlman and Rucci continue progressing well this summer.

From the infirmary

Here’s a look at the Badgers’ injury situation on Tuesday. If a player has an injury designation, it has been confirmed by UW or the player:

Out

S Travian Blaylock (right leg)

TE Clay Cundiff (right leg)

WR Jordan DiBenedetto

TE Jack Eschenbach

RB Isaac Guerendo (left foot)

TE Cam Large

CB A’Khoury Lyde

RB Chez Mellusi (left leg)

CB Semar Melvin

RB Brady Schipper

OLB Marty Strey

C Joe Tippmann

ILB Aidan Vaughan

OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)

S Preston Zachman

Limited

K Vito Calvaruso (right leg)

OLB Nick Herbig (left arm)

NT Curt Neal

WR Stephan Bracey Jr.

