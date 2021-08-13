 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 observations from the Wisconsin Badgers' 7th training camp practice
0 Comments
topical alert top story
UW FOOTBALL | FALL CAMP

4 observations from the Wisconsin Badgers' 7th training camp practice

  • 0

Jim Polzin is announced as the Lee Sports Wisconsin Columnist, where he will write stories covering all levels of sports throughout the state.

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin get together to talk Paul Chryst’s confidence in the Badgers, some thoughts on training camp, Top 25 polls, and break down UW’s offensive and defensive lines.

A little rest was all Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor needed to be back making highlight grabs for the University of Wisconsin football team.

The Badgers practiced at Camp Randall Stadium on Friday after a day off Thursday, and the two veteran wide receivers showed why they’re solidly the top two wideouts on the depth chart. Pryor shielded a cornerback away from the ball to haul in a catch during a modified team drill and later snagged one-handed a pass from redshirt sophomore Graham Mertz in the back of the end zone during a red-zone skelly session.

Pryor had to keep his eyes on the ball through the outstretched arms of senior cornerback Faion Hicks, who tried to slip under Pryor for an interception.

Davis had a one-handed catch during the modified team session, fighting through the contact of senior cornerback Caesar Williams. The referees officiating practice threw a flag on Williams, but Davis made the catch anyway. Davis later ran by a corner and a safety on a crossing route for a big gain.

Davis (five games) and Pryor (four games) missed more than half of the 2020 season, which prompted their returns to the Badgers. They’ve been mentoring the young receivers at the position while still performing well in their own rights.

“This is their last opportunity together as a group,” receivers coach Alvis Whitted said. “So I hope that they're looking at this and putting their best foot forward in everything and know that they have no limits. Everything is right there in front of them.”

Here are some other observations from UW’s practice Friday:

New-look line

For the first time in practices open to reporters, the Badgers had a different first-team offensive line — Tanor Bortolini played left tackle and junior Cormac Sampson left guard with the first group. Logan Brown had been at tackle and senior Josh Seltzner was at guard.

Senior center Kayden Lyles, redshirt freshman right guard Jack Nelson and senior right tackle Logan Bruss all remained in their first-team spots.

Still just a week into training camp, associate head coach and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph likely is experimenting with different combinations. UW hasn’t yet practiced in full pads, so no final decisions have been made about linemen’s roles. But fully padded practices will start soon, and those positions may be up for grabs more than they once looked.

Senior left tackle Tyler Beach started training camp wearing a walking boot on his left foot, but he has been without it the past three practices reporters have seen. Beach was working with a trainer Friday, performing different form-running exercises. He was the expected starter at left tackle, so he’ll be in the mix for the role when healthy.

Lofy at safety

Redshirt freshman Max Lofy was the only defensive back brought into the Badgers’ 2020 recruiting class, but he hasn’t taken a snap for the UW defense yet.

He’s been working with the safety group during the first week of training camp despite being listed as a corner. UW’s safeties have stayed healthy thus far and junior Travian Blaylock returned in full from a left leg injury Friday.

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who coaches safeties, must see an official position change in Lofy’s future.

From the infirmary

Here’s a look at the Badgers who didn’t practice Friday. If an injury designation is not listed, it is because the player wasn’t included on UW’s status reports.

OUT

  • CB Al Ashford (left arm)
  • OL Tyler Beach (left leg)
  • WR Stephan Bracey
  • RB Loyal Crawford (head)
  • ILB Tatum Grass (head)
  • CB Deron Harrell (right leg)
  • OLB Riley Nowakowski
  • TE Jack Pugh
  • WR Isaac Smith
  • OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)

LIMITED

  • K Jack Van Dyke (right leg)
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics