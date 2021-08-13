4 observations from the Wisconsin Badgers' 7th training camp practice

Jim Polzin is announced as the Lee Sports Wisconsin Columnist, where he will write stories covering all levels of sports throughout the state.

A little rest was all Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor needed to be back making highlight grabs for the University of Wisconsin football team.

The Badgers practiced at Camp Randall Stadium on Friday after a day off Thursday, and the two veteran wide receivers showed why they’re solidly the top two wideouts on the depth chart. Pryor shielded a cornerback away from the ball to haul in a catch during a modified team drill and later snagged one-handed a pass from redshirt sophomore Graham Mertz in the back of the end zone during a red-zone skelly session.

Pryor had to keep his eyes on the ball through the outstretched arms of senior cornerback Faion Hicks, who tried to slip under Pryor for an interception.

Davis had a one-handed catch during the modified team session, fighting through the contact of senior cornerback Caesar Williams. The referees officiating practice threw a flag on Williams, but Davis made the catch anyway. Davis later ran by a corner and a safety on a crossing route for a big gain.

Davis (five games) and Pryor (four games) missed more than half of the 2020 season, which prompted their returns to the Badgers. They’ve been mentoring the young receivers at the position while still performing well in their own rights.