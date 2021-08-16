 Skip to main content
4 observations from Badgers' 10th football training camp practice
UW FOOTBALL | FALL CAMP

Former UW football players like Jack Cichy and Beau Allen are always welcome back to practice, UW coach Paul Chryst says.

Junior John Torchio’s play between spring practices and fall training camp has earned him a new nickname with one of his fellow Badgers safeties.

“We call him the jewelry thief because he finds a way to make plays and he finds a way to take the ball away,” senior safety Collin Wilder said. “He's got a nose for the ball. And the thing about him is he likes to make things seem so simple. It's like, ‘Oh, you just put your hand in and just punch the ball. Like, what more can I say?’ Well, it's a lot harder than that, ‘Torch.’”

Torchio had another theft at Monday’s practice at Camp Randall Stadium, the 10th this fall for the University of Wisconsin. Torchio picked off a pass from Graham Mertz during the first 11-on-11 session of the day, and he likely would’ve returned it for a touchdown in a game situation.

John Torchio headshot

Torchio

He also had a pass breakup during a skelley period earlier in Monday’s practice. He’s been around the ball often throughout training camp and has had tight coverage on receivers coming over the middle.

Torchio has played in 13 career games, tallying three passes defended and an interception. He’s been practicing in the second group of safeties behind Wilder and Scott Nelson, but it’ll be hard for UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard not to play him more often if he continues his thieving ways.

“I think early on in his career, he flashed the playmaking ability and now he's showing a lot more consistency,” Leonhard said Saturday.

“He’s playing a little bit better in space than he did, especially a couple years ago, just kind of gradually improved in some areas. So now you're seeing the playmaking come out more consistently, and it's a lot of fun. He's been physical when he's needed to do that. He's made plays on the ball. He communicates well, so I like what he's done. He’s really stood out early in camp.”

Sloppy day for QBs, WRs

Torchio’s interception was a good play by him, but one of a number of miscues by the offense.

UW practiced in helmets and spider pads, so a less physical session was to be expected, but there was no receiver in the direction Mertz threw the ball on Torchio’s interception. Another miscommunication occurred on the following play, with Mertz throwing deep down the sideline and the receivers on that side of the field running different routes.

UW’s defense has been outplaying the offense thus far in camp, but that’s somewhat to be expected given the returners the defense features and some of the injuries the offense has at the moment, particularly on the offensive line. UW coach Paul Chryst said he wasn’t concerned, rather he credits the defense for setting the tone.

“I think they're striking a pretty good balance of how can we help each other to raise (the bar),” Chryst said. “And I think as you keep coming along, there's moments that both are having."

Mertz and the offense looked better in a red-zone skelley period, with receivers drawing a pair of pass interference penalties in the end zone. However, the defense regained the upper hand with pressure off the edges during an up-tempo 11-on-11 session to end practice for the starters.

Wolf gets day off

Junior quarterback Chase Wolf practiced but didn’t throw. Chryst said it was a good chance to give Wolf some rest and give senior Danny VandenBoom reps with the second unit.

Wolf has thrown the ball well throughout camp, playing mostly against the second line of defensive backs.

UW practiced for about 90 minutes, the shortest day of work that reporters have seen during camp.

Allen returns

Former UW defensive lineman Beau Allen was on the field and working with current Badgers defensive linemen.

Allen spent 2020 with the New England Patriots, but a leg injury kept him on injured reserve for the entire season and he was cut in March. He’s currently a free agent.

Jack Cichy, who played linebacker for the Badgers from 2013 to 2017, was at practice last week. Cichy was on the practice squad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season before going on IR. He did earn a Super Bowl ring but is a free agent this offseason.

“This program, to me, is all about the players,” Chryst said. “And when they come back, and they can share it and our current players get a chance to not just meet, but talk with players that they they know about and look up to.

“I think what they do sends a great message. So when our current players get in that position, they'll remember that and they'll pay that back.”

From the infirmary

Here’s a look at who didn’t practice Monday. If an injury is not listed, the player was not included on UW’s status report.

OUT

  • CB Al Ashford (left arm)
  • OL Tanor Bortolini (right leg)
  • WR Stephan Bracey (right leg)
  • OL Logan Bruss (left leg)
  • OL Logan Brown (head)
  • ILB Tatum Grass (head)
  • CB Deron Harrell (right leg)
  • OLB Riley Nowakowski
  • WR Isaac Smith
  • OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)

LIMITED

  • OL Tyler Beach (left leg)
  • RB Jalen Berger (right leg)
  • QB Chase Wolf (rest)
