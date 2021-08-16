4 observations from Badgers' 10th football training camp practice

“I think early on in his career, he flashed the playmaking ability and now he's showing a lot more consistency,” Leonhard said Saturday.

“He’s playing a little bit better in space than he did, especially a couple years ago, just kind of gradually improved in some areas. So now you're seeing the playmaking come out more consistently, and it's a lot of fun. He's been physical when he's needed to do that. He's made plays on the ball. He communicates well, so I like what he's done. He’s really stood out early in camp.”

Sloppy day for QBs, WRs

Torchio’s interception was a good play by him, but one of a number of miscues by the offense.

UW practiced in helmets and spider pads, so a less physical session was to be expected, but there was no receiver in the direction Mertz threw the ball on Torchio’s interception. Another miscommunication occurred on the following play, with Mertz throwing deep down the sideline and the receivers on that side of the field running different routes.