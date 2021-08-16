4 observations from Badgers' 10th football training camp practice

Junior John Torchio’s play between spring practices and fall training camp has earned him a new nickname with one of his fellow Badgers safeties.
“We call him the jewelry thief because he finds a way to make plays and he finds a way to take the ball away,” senior safety Collin Wilder said. “He's got a nose for the ball. And the thing about him is he likes to make things seem so simple. It's like, ‘Oh, you just put your hand in and just punch the ball. Like, what more can I say?’ Well, it's a lot harder than that, ‘Torch.’”
Torchio had another theft at Monday’s practice at Camp Randall Stadium, the 10th this fall for the University of Wisconsin. Torchio picked off a pass from Graham Mertz during the first 11-on-11 session of the day, and he likely would’ve returned it for a touchdown in a game situation.
He also had a pass breakup during a skelley period earlier in Monday’s practice. He’s been around the ball often throughout training camp and has had tight coverage on receivers coming over the middle.
Torchio has played in 13 career games, tallying three passes defended and an interception. He’s been practicing in the second group of safeties behind Wilder and Scott Nelson, but it’ll be hard for UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard not to play him more often if he continues his thieving ways.
“I think early on in his career, he flashed the playmaking ability and now he's showing a lot more consistency,” Leonhard said Saturday.
“He’s playing a little bit better in space than he did, especially a couple years ago, just kind of gradually improved in some areas. So now you're seeing the playmaking come out more consistently, and it's a lot of fun. He's been physical when he's needed to do that. He's made plays on the ball. He communicates well, so I like what he's done. He’s really stood out early in camp.”
Sloppy day for QBs, WRs
Torchio’s interception was a good play by him, but one of a number of miscues by the offense.
UW practiced in helmets and spider pads, so a less physical session was to be expected, but there was no receiver in the direction Mertz threw the ball on Torchio’s interception. Another miscommunication occurred on the following play, with Mertz throwing deep down the sideline and the receivers on that side of the field running different routes.
UW’s defense has been outplaying the offense thus far in camp, but that’s somewhat to be expected given the returners the defense features and some of the injuries the offense has at the moment, particularly on the offensive line. UW coach Paul Chryst said he wasn’t concerned, rather he credits the defense for setting the tone.
“I think they're striking a pretty good balance of how can we help each other to raise (the bar),” Chryst said. “And I think as you keep coming along, there's moments that both are having."
Mertz and the offense looked better in a red-zone skelley period, with receivers drawing a pair of pass interference penalties in the end zone. However, the defense regained the upper hand with pressure off the edges during an up-tempo 11-on-11 session to end practice for the starters.
Wolf gets day off
Junior quarterback Chase Wolf practiced but didn’t throw. Chryst said it was a good chance to give Wolf some rest and give senior Danny VandenBoom reps with the second unit.
Wolf has thrown the ball well throughout camp, playing mostly against the second line of defensive backs.
UW practiced for about 90 minutes, the shortest day of work that reporters have seen during camp.
Allen returns
Former UW defensive lineman Beau Allen was on the field and working with current Badgers defensive linemen.
Allen spent 2020 with the New England Patriots, but a leg injury kept him on injured reserve for the entire season and he was cut in March. He’s currently a free agent.
Jack Cichy, who played linebacker for the Badgers from 2013 to 2017, was at practice last week. Cichy was on the practice squad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season before going on IR. He did earn a Super Bowl ring but is a free agent this offseason.
“This program, to me, is all about the players,” Chryst said. “And when they come back, and they can share it and our current players get a chance to not just meet, but talk with players that they they know about and look up to.
“I think what they do sends a great message. So when our current players get in that position, they'll remember that and they'll pay that back.”
From the infirmary
Here’s a look at who didn’t practice Monday. If an injury is not listed, the player was not included on UW’s status report.
OUT
- CB Al Ashford (left arm)
- OL Tanor Bortolini (right leg)
- WR Stephan Bracey (right leg)
- OL Logan Bruss (left leg)
- OL Logan Brown (head)
- ILB Tatum Grass (head)
- CB Deron Harrell (right leg)
- OLB Riley Nowakowski
- WR Isaac Smith
- OLB Aaron Witt (right leg)
LIMITED
- OL Tyler Beach (left leg)
- RB Jalen Berger (right leg)
- QB Chase Wolf (rest)
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021