4 observations as Badgers spring practices pass the halfway point

As he spoke about his young cornerbacks, University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst shared a philosophy he applies to all of his players during spring practices.

When he and his wife, Robin, were first-time parents, Chryst’s aunt imparted a lesson she’d learned as a kindergarten teacher.

“If I tell my kindergarten class … go to the other side of the playground, some would sprint, some would skipped, some would walk, but they’d all get to the other side of the playground,” Chryst said.

“And I think that's the same with players. If they want to be the best they can be and if they're coming from a good spot, everyone's timing and growth is different. But if they keep working and keep taking the coaching and reapplying that and trust in the coaching, they'll get there.”

Saturday’s practice, the third open to reporters and the Badgers’ ninth of 15 this spring, was an example of some players’ and groups’ development making an impact on the field.

Dike’s dramatic day

Sophomore receiver Chimere Dike continues to impress Chryst, and Saturday’s performance is an indication why.