4 observations after rewatching Wisconsin football's win over Nebraska

4. Not a ‘blueprint game’

Since Leonhard took over as the Badgers’ defensive coordinator, his units have allowed an average of 462 yards per game to Nebraska. His defenses have allowed an average of 268.4 yards to all other opponents. Yes, that second number includes nonconference Group of Five games that help decrease it, but the point remains: Nebraska’s a thorn in Leonhard’s side, and this game doesn’t “expose” UW’s defense.

Some of what the Huskers did needs to be addressed in UW’s defense scheme — especially the delayed releases by tight ends, because those are easy enough to add to an offense. Those plays gave up first downs too often and kept the defense on the field. But a lot of what Nebraska did was simply the right call or the right matchup at the right time.

Concerns of UW’s corners against good receivers are legitimate, but those corners also shut down David Bell against Purdue. Worry about the secondary handling tight ends, sure, but how many sacks have been created because a Badgers inside linebacker took the risk of giving up a short pass to a tight end and went on a blitz?