4 observations after rewatching Wisconsin football's loss to Minnesota

Rewatching the University of Wisconsin football team’s loss at Minnesota reinforces what was clear during the game Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
The Gophers were better in that game. They didn’t make as many mistakes, they battled harder in the trenches and they made UW play a game it wasn’t comfortable playing.
UW (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) will wait until Dec. 5 to learn of its bowl game destination, but a December that once had promise of beginning with a Big Ten Conference Championship Game appearance is now looking like it will feature a mid-level bowl game before closing the book on the 2021 Badgers.
Here are four observations after watching UW’s 23-13 loss, one in which it looked like the Badgers team from the first month of the season and not the one that won seven consecutive games the second two months of the year.
1. A confusing rushing plan
UW’s lack of rushing options behind freshman Braelon Allen has been obvious since Chez Mellusi was injured against Rutgers, but the effects of the injuries and dismissals that tanked the depth at tailback weren’t crushing until Minnesota bottled up Allen and got more penetration against UW’s front than anyone has sense Michigan.
That penetration caused a number of issues. First, it forced Allen to make his cut early, if he was able to at all. Instead of reading his blocks and making linebackers’ pursuit angles wrong with cuts, Allen was forced to dodge defenders soon after taking the ball, which then allowed linebackers to fill gaps and make tackles.
Jet sweeps, which haven’t been a big part of the offense this season, can sometimes make up for defenses shooting gaps too often inside the tackles. But the penetration Minnesota got wasn’t concentrated to one area, and the one jet sweep UW tried netted 1 yard.
UW didn’t win enough up front, even when it ran some of its more straightforward gap schemes. Allen clearly isn’t 100%, but he hasn’t been for some time and still put up seven straight 100-yard games and more than 200 yards a week ago. UW’s rushing attack was off from scheme to execution to players against the Gophers.
2. Bad end-of-half sequence
Sometimes it doesn’t seem like Paul Chryst knows what he wants to do in end-of-half situations. UW called timeout to get the ball back with 1 minute, 47 seconds left to play. The first play of the drive was a handoff to Allen from 11 personnel and in shotgun. It’s a scheme that’s worked before for the Badgers. Allen hadn’t had a run pop yet that wasn’t called back on a penalty, so perhaps Chryst thought Allen was due, but Allen lost 4 yards.
Graham Mertz threw two short passes — the second of which was a middle screen to tight end Jake Ferguson that is this season’s almost-been-there, almost-been-a-turnover special — that didn’t result in a first down, and UW punted it back to Minnesota with 41 seconds remaining. That was UW’s third drive of the game after each team’s opening possession lasted more than 7 minutes.
Late in halves, Mertz has shown he can do well with more receivers and a quicker tempo making the defense declare what it’s going to do, but Chryst seems to want to get one first down first before opening things up. There’s merit to both approaches, but with as much as was on the line Saturday and with the offensive line doing a solid job in pass protection, Chryst should’ve given Mertz the reins to start the drive.
3. Mertz ball placement not great
This feature gave credit to Mertz’s accuracy and ability to put the ball in the right places a few weeks back, so it’s appropriate to point out that he was lacking in both areas against Minnesota.
Some seemed just inexcusable, like the potential touchdown to Chimere Dike on the last offensive snap of the Badgers’ first possession or the throw over the middle to Danny Davis to open the second series. Both were simply off, not tipped or rushed by defenders. The miss to Dike was a four-point swing as UW had to settle for a tying field goal and Davis may have had a catch-and-run touchdown if Mertz finds him after UW caught Minnesota in a blitz.
Mertz also didn’t get enough on two passes to the right side intended for Kendric Pryor that seemed to be poor mechanics leading to a weaker throw. On UW's opening play of the third quarter, Mertz rolled right and had Pryor on a short hitch route, but Mertz faded away from the throw and it fell short of Pryor. Two plays later, Mertz’s throw to Pryor was behind the target and forced Pryor to fight for a 50-50 ball, which he lost to Minnesota’s Justin Walley for an interception.
Late in the game, Mertz’s throw to Allen was on his back hip, but the game was basically decided at that point. Miscommunications with receivers also led to Mertz throwing to spaces in which no UW player was running.
4. Find another kickoff man
Sophomore Jack Van Dyke was supposed to fill the Badgers’ kickoff specialist duties this season, but he’s been battling a right leg injury that started in training camp. That injury has forced him to miss three games and parts of others.
Senior Collin Larsh — who went 2 of 3 on field goals Saturday, missing one from 48 and making tries of 25 and 28 — filled in for Van Dyke and it wasn’t good. Larsh averaged 52.2 yards per kickoff, but had attempts land at the 17 (fair catch), 13 (10-yard return), 13 (21-yard return) and the 8 (18-yard return).
Add in the kickoff out of bounds last week against Nebraska and Larsh has had trouble with the teed-up tries.
UW’s special teams have been hit or miss this season — some games able to create turnovers and splash plays and others giving the ball or points away — but kickoff is an area in which a team can simply eliminate chances for plays by recording touchbacks. Larsh’s leg strength, while better this season, still isn’t elite and it’s hard to believe punter Andy Vujnovich or Nate Van Zelst couldn’t give UW at least what Larsh is, if not better.