4 observations after rewatching Wisconsin football's loss to Minnesota

Late in halves, Mertz has shown he can do well with more receivers and a quicker tempo making the defense declare what it’s going to do, but Chryst seems to want to get one first down first before opening things up. There’s merit to both approaches, but with as much as was on the line Saturday and with the offensive line doing a solid job in pass protection, Chryst should’ve given Mertz the reins to start the drive.

3. Mertz ball placement not great

This feature gave credit to Mertz’s accuracy and ability to put the ball in the right places a few weeks back, so it’s appropriate to point out that he was lacking in both areas against Minnesota.

Some seemed just inexcusable, like the potential touchdown to Chimere Dike on the last offensive snap of the Badgers’ first possession or the throw over the middle to Danny Davis to open the second series. Both were simply off, not tipped or rushed by defenders. The miss to Dike was a four-point swing as UW had to settle for a tying field goal and Davis may have had a catch-and-run touchdown if Mertz finds him after UW caught Minnesota in a blitz.